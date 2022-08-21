Goodman leads Lanett to win over Notasulga in opener

ROANOKE — Jarrious Goodman scored four touchdowns and Lanett charged to 27-0 win over Notasulga on Saturday at Wright Field.

Goodman threw two touchdowns and ran in two more scores, finishing the day with scores on a 25-yard toss, a five-yard run, an 11-yard pass and a 23-yard run as the perennial powers in Class 2A put the game away .

“He’s a leader. A smart kid who knows when to run and when not to,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “The kids follow him.

“The thing was, tonight, I was expecting a lot of him.”

Goodman credited his partner in the backfield, running back Kejuan Grene, for taking the defense’s attention and opening up running lanes for Goodman.

Nakia Bynum and Elijah Whitfield caught the touchdown passes from Goodman.

“Kejuan Greene, he’s a dog and he’s only a sophomore,” Goodman said. “He gave us hope and Coach just kept going back to him. He got me open a lot. That’s why I scored, because of the way he was running.”

Story was glad to see his team finish with a win, but he’s also looking forward to evaluating mistakes that can be fixed gong forward.

“For the first game, we expected some of the mistakes we made but, overall, we did good,” Goodman said.

Story said: “We’ve got to clean up a whole lot of stuff, but they continue to show effort. We made a lot of mistakes, which I knew we were going to be that way with first-game jitters and a long delay. We got the win, got the shutout and now we just have to fix some things.”

Saturday’s game played out in the rain in Roanoke, finishing late after a lightning delay during the day’s opener between Loachapoka and LaFayette. All the games were played as part of the Lanett Kickoff Classic, which was moved from Lanett’s Morgan-Washburn Stadium to Handley High School’s turf Wright Field late in the week due to weather and field conditions.

Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones brought a young team to play Saturday, in addition to playing up against an older and deeper 2A team.

“I like their toughness,” Jones said. “This team is based on freshman and a lot of them played tonight. As you saw, we had some growing pains tonight. They scored 27 points, but my guys really fought.”

Story’s team was strong on defense, making three stops to shut down Notasulga in the red zone and capitalizing on special teams to truly take over the game. Their tenacity on the defensive side of the ball was what allowed the offense the freedom to make the mistakes Story is looking to correct moving forward.

The Panthers blocked two punts and hemmed up the Blue Devils against their own goal line on more than one occasion. Under that defensive pressure from a harder hitting team, Jones felt that his team got to learn a lot.

“This game will show us some things things. We’ve got a bye week next week before we get ready for area play,” Jones said. “The effort is there, but we’re young and we’ll grow from it.”

Lanett 27, Notasulga 0

NOT— 0 0 0 0 — 0

LAN— 7 7 7 6 — 27

First quarter

LAN—Nakia Bynum 25 pass from Jarrious Goodman (PAT good), 1:39

Second quarter

LAN—Jarrious Goodman 5 run (PAT good), 1:25

Third quarter

LAN—Elijah Whitfield 11 pass from Jarrious Goodman (PAT good), 5:37

Fourth quarter

LAN—Jarrious Goodman 23 run (2-point failed), 8:25