Graduation and a championship? Auburn High baseball’s 12 seniors hope for both Thursday

Cimo explained the 2021 senior class’ offseason work was hard to ignore. He also said these players share the rare trait of being able to hold each other accountable, something that’s a product of so many of them growing up together and a product of them all realizing the team’s best interests.

Tullier said many of the players carry that friendship away from the diamond. While he pointed out Auburn’s coaches and the underclassmen have provided a great deal, he explained the seniors take their roles very seriously.

“There's 12 [seniors], and we've really used the motif of the 12 of us. It's kind of funny, the 12 disciples. We have this Bible study where we're all grouped around the idea that we are the 12,” Tullier said. “We're like brothers, you know? We've played with each other all growing up. We've built a bond that is so far beyond baseball. I truly believe that we'll grow up friends and we'll know each other 30 years down the road.

“I think we've been really important to the success of this team. I think we're all natural-born leaders, and we've really stepped up in that role this year.”

Two wins to go