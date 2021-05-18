Graduation and a championship? Auburn High baseball’s 12 seniors hope for both Thursday

Thursday has a chance to be an unforgettable day for Auburn baseball’s 12 seniors.
The Tigers will start the day in Montgomery, where they’ll play at least one game of the Class 7A championship series with the hopes of delivering Auburn baseball’s fifth state title. The celebration that would follow has to be brief, though, because the group must hurry home for graduation at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully when they come back they can wear their baseball caps and throw their baseball caps,” Auburn High baseball coach Matt Cimo joked.
Auburn's championship series against Hoover starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday with Game 1 at Paterson Field. The best-of-three series moves to Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium for Game 2 at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Game 3 coming if necessary shortly thereafter.
The series will mark the close of the high school careers of Riley Austin, Ryan Austin, Brady Fuller, David Hixon, Tanner Phillips, Matthew Rhodes, Caleb Sanders, Jack Tullier, Will Turner, Webb Veronese, Judson Waters and Peyton Williams.
Regardless of the final outcome against the Buccaneers, the Tigers’ seniors appreciate what it’s meant to be a part of a team on which they’ve truly built bonds.
“We always talk about a family. The 12 guys we have, we are a family, believe it or not,” Veronese said. “We kind of put ourselves out there to know that we're the 12 that lead the team. We work on our attitude and what we can do to show the younger guys what we expect and what they should expect from us.
“Through the good and bad this year, we've learned what we can do to represent each other. We just live by being a family and what we can do for one another.”
‘We’re like brothers’
To truly appreciate what Auburn’s seniors have helped accomplish this year, you need to rewind to last March.
The Tigers were viewed as a championship contender in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic ended the season well before the team’s playoff push began. Auburn accomplished Cimo’s perennial goal of winning the final game of the year, though this time it was a 13-9 victory over Hewitt-Trussville in mid-March.
The premature close to the season ended not only Auburn’s title hopes but also the high school careers of seniors Cameron Chavis, Campbell Cleveland, Brock Hughes, Caden Parker and Jay Thomason.
In Tullier’s opinion, he and the rest of the junior class recognized what those five seniors meant to the baseball program and took their early departures to heart.
“As a kid, you work your way up to the varsity level. Being able to compete in 7A, that's what you want to do. It's the best, it's the hardest and it's the most rewarding at the end of the day. To have our season cut short, we had five seniors that had put all their lives' work into our team. It was really hard on them,” Tullier said. “I feel like this year we came with that weight on our shoulders of performing for our seniors that were such big brothers and such leaders to us last year.”
Cimo explained the 2021 senior class’ offseason work was hard to ignore. He also said these players share the rare trait of being able to hold each other accountable, something that’s a product of so many of them growing up together and a product of them all realizing the team’s best interests.
Tullier said many of the players carry that friendship away from the diamond. While he pointed out Auburn’s coaches and the underclassmen have provided a great deal, he explained the seniors take their roles very seriously.
“There's 12 [seniors], and we've really used the motif of the 12 of us. It's kind of funny, the 12 disciples. We have this Bible study where we're all grouped around the idea that we are the 12,” Tullier said. “We're like brothers, you know? We've played with each other all growing up. We've built a bond that is so far beyond baseball. I truly believe that we'll grow up friends and we'll know each other 30 years down the road.
“I think we've been really important to the success of this team. I think we're all natural-born leaders, and we've really stepped up in that role this year.”
Two wins to go
Tullier and the rest of the Tigers experienced tremendous success in the regular season and took the second seed in Area 4-7A behind Central-Phenix City. Finishing second meant Auburn started the playoffs on the road, but it meant little as the Tigers handled Baker before returning to Auburn and defeating Daphne in three games.
The Tigers’ victory over the Trojans set up a highly anticipated rematch with Central in front of a raucous Phenix City crowd. Ryan Austin gave Auburn a needed early boost in Game 1’s first inning, as he slammed a three-run home run to get the Tigers rolling in what proved to be a 7-6 victory.
For Austin — who hit a solo home run in the third to give Auburn a five-run lead — his big blasts were about making the most of the moment.
“You can't do too much. I just knew what I could do and did that,” Austin said. “The guys in front of me set me up really well with the opportunities of having runners on with less than two outs and just being able to do what I do. The guys after me, we all did what we were supposed to do and it just showed.”
With Game 1 in the books, Tullier took the mound in Game 2 with the chance to punch the Tigers’ ticket to Montgomery. His night was unfortunately cut short — he left with an injury after pitching three innings — but he watched excitedly as reliever Ryan Olson finished what he started.
Central threatened a late comeback for the second straight game, but a seventh-inning flyout to left field ended the Red Devils’ hopes and resulted in an infield dogpile of Tigers.
The Tigers now face a Hoover team that beat them for the title in 2017 and swept Bob Jones and Hewitt-Trussville this postseason before topping Florence to advance to the championship series. Cimo commended the Buccaneers’ program — led by coach Adam Moseley — by saying Hoover is a complete team that’s only gotten better as the season’s gone on.
Veronese pointed out just getting to Montgomery wasn’t the goal and that a successful final year means being state champions when it’s said and done. The 12 seniors have been a part of numerous wins at Auburn, and if they have it their way Thursday will end with them holding the blue map trophy then turning their tassels.
“If we're blessed enough to win the state championship, we'll win a state championship and graduate on the same day. That's some added motivation,” Tullier said. “I think it's definitely something to work forward to. We're going to have to take it one step at a time, but as a senior to be able to be able to leave my mark on this school as a state champion, it would be awesome. It would truly be one to remember.”