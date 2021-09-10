‘Great coach, great guy’: Auburn High’s Goolsby named Broyles Award winner for Alabama

“To just think that after coaching 22 years just to win that award is exciting,” Goolsby said. “I don’t feel like I deserve it, but it’s been exciting.”

Goolsby has known since February that he had won the award, but it wasn’t until last week that it was officially announced. He was teaching when it happened and after receiving a notification about it, the messages and calls started rolling in.

Former players, former coaches, kids that he taught 15 years ago and anyone else that he keeps up with on Facebook and Instagram all reached out to him. He began coaching at Auburn High in 2013, and some of his favorite messages were from former Auburn High players.

“One of the things that I enjoy about coaching is having a relationship with those guys after they graduate,” Goolsby said. “Whether they’re playing at the next level or whatever they’re doing — if they’re out there in the real world, just going to school or working or in the military. It’s cool to just hear from people that you’ve coached, and you’ve had to be hard on, you’ve had to discipline, you’ve had to encourage and now they’re just a person. Maybe they’re playing college football, but you’re not really over them anymore, but you still have a relationship with them.