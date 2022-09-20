‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on the defensive side.
Quarterback Brooke Hallman also threw a touchdown pass to Taite Pearson for Auburn High’s other score.
“It was a great win. We’ve already played two games that just weren’t this competitive,” said Auburn High head coach Alison Link. “The way the game was played was right. It was a great battle.”
Opelika won the rivalry game in overtime last season.
This year, Opelika was led by quarterback Cherdi Daniels, who ran in Opelika’s touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, it was a one-score game at 13-7 when a safety on Opelika gave Auburn High a cushion and gave the game its final score.
Officials ruled that an Opelika punt attempt touchded the ground in the end zone which resulted in a safety in flag football rules. Link credited her team’s defense for putting Opelika in that position deep in its own territory.
“That was a huge stop. We’d already pushed them back and the punt was already great. We’d stopped them there,” Link said. “The safety, getting this extra two points, means they can’t just come down the field and they’ll have to go for a two- or three-point conversion if they get a touchdown. It’s really huge.”
The safety swung the momentum in favor of the Tigers.
“We’ve got to get our special teams. We can’t make mistakes like that. We’re killing ourselves,” said Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button of the late safety. “That definitely forced us, again, to regroup and refocus.”
Button said the issue wasn’t with her team’s athleticism, but rather little mistakes like the safety where they were backing themselves into a corner. Her team will go on to play again Wednesday night.
At the end of the night, Link said she was happy that the game was played cleanly and that the officiating was smooth. With those things going well, her team had the opportunity to win a rivalry that went a different way at the end of last year.
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn High head coach Alison Link looks on as the Tigers warm up before the game.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button directs her team through warm-ups before the game.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kay Kay Dowdell (9) carries after a catch in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kay Kay Dowdell (9) catches a pass in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) holds flags after making a stop in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) throws a pass in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Campbell Spratlin (4) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Campbell Spratlin (4) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) carries over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) celebrates with Brooke Hallman (23) after a touchdown in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) catches a pass in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) chases Opelika's Cherdi Daniels (11) in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Amiyah Brown (4) celebrates after making a stop in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kay Kay Dowdell (9) nearly intercepts a pass in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kay Kay Dowdell (9) returns a punt in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Cherdi Daniels (11) escapes pressure in the backfield in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) returns an interception in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Amiyah Brown (4) pulls the flags from Auburn's Kristianna Ware (2) in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) catches a pass in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Taite Pearson (7) carries after a catch in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Cherdi Daniels (11) carries in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) celebrates as she crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) defends a pass intended for Opelika's Kaitlyn Spoon (14) at the end of the first half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jasmine Smith (8) loses her glasses as she reaches for Auburn's Taite Pearson's (7) flags in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Amiyah Brown (4) races down the sideline for a large gain in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Amiyah Brown (4) races down the sideline for a large gain in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Tiarra Agee (3) catches a pass in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Shaiyah Finley (7) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Cherdi Daniels (11) carries for a touchdown in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kay Kay Dowdell (9) catches a pass for an extra-point conversion in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Cherdi Daniels (11) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
A young Auburn High fan waves his blue and white shaker in the stands during the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jordan Wilson (5) tosses the ball in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Campbell Spratlin (4) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jamiah Williams (18) defends a pass intended for Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Amiyah Brown (4) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Syriah Daniels (0) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Tiarra Agee (3) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jasmine Smith (8) carries in the second half.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn Tigers leave the field victorious after defeating the Bulldogs 15-7.
Adam Sparks /
