Hall of Fame coach and Notasulga staple, Obadiah Threadgill III dies at 74

A Hall of Famer and a legendary figure at Notasulga, longtime Blue Devils basketball coach Obadiah Threadgill III died last Friday.
He was 74.
Remembered not just for his wins at Notasulga High but also for his character, Threadgill showed how much of an impact a coach can have on his players as well as the community long after his coaching career is over.
Threadgill coached with the school from 1981 to 2002.
“His passing obviously touched everybody that was associated with Notasulga and basketball — just the community in general,” former Blue Devil basketball player Tyrone Levett said.
During his illustrious coaching career at Notasulga, Threadgill became a fixture and an inspiration for countless players.
He won three state championships and won over 900 games as the head coach of the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams. He won two state championships with the boys in 1987 and 1992 and one with the girls in 2001.
Embracing the community and the people that lived there, Threadgill up until the mid-to-late 90’s would coach Notasulga’s junior high team, the junior varsity team and then the varsity boys and girls teams, sometimes all in the same night.
At times he even drove the bus.
“He would load a bus of junior varsity, girls and varsity, take them to the destination and coach all three teams in the same night — and many times walk away with clean sweeps,” former Notasulga basketball player Jasher Cox said.
After retiring in 2002, Notasulga honored Threadgill by renaming the school’s gymnasium after him in 2015. In 2018, Threadgill was inducted into the AHSAA Hall of Fame.
More important than his on the court accolades was his impact on the community and his former players.
“The type of impact that he had, you can’t buy that,” Levett said. “That comes from within and just having the heart of gold. That’s why everyone loved him so much, they knew that he cared and didn’t care about getting any credit for that.”
He also wasn’t afraid to have a difficult conversation with his players, and the parents trusted him if he felt he needed to. Threadgill helped mentor countless athletes at Notasulga and helped prepare them for life beyond high school.
Cox still remembers a time when Threadgill, who commuted to Notasulga from Tuskegee every day, noticed that Cox wasn’t making it to school on time during his senior year.
Instead of taking Highway 81 like normal, Threadgill pulled off on County Road 52 where Cox lived and noticed Cox’s car was still in the driveway.
“It only took him one time to look me in my face and say the words, ‘I should never ever beat you to school. Let this be the last time.’ And that’s all he said and it never happened.”
Some of his other pieces of advice might not have always registered right away but they are paying off now for his former players.
Cox, who played for Threadgill from 1993-98, is now the athletic director at Allen University.
“I can go on record and probably say that I would not be an athletic director here in my career had it not been for an Obadiah Threadgill,” Cox said. “He made working in athletics attractive.”
Levett, who also played for Threadgill from 1993-98, played professionally for 17 years and now is an assistant coach at Alabama State.
“I don’t think I’d be doing what I am doing today if he wasn’t involved,” Levett said. “Being a product of Coach Threadgill, I was able to play 17 years professionally. He taught me a lot during that time.
“A lot of things I didn’t understand during the process, but I endured the process and reaped the benefits from it now. He means everything to me, just like a father figure. He helped me become who I am today.”
Threadgill was from Sumter County and attended Sumter County Training School where he graduated in 1965. He later attended Tuskegee University, where he played baseball and graduated in 1970.
After graduating from Tuskegee, Threadgill served in Vietnam from 1970-72.
His teaching and coaching career began in 1973 at Tuskegee Public Middle School before he moved on to D.C. Wolfe High School in 1974 and was there until 1977. His last stop before Notasulga was at Tuskegee Institute High School from 1977-81. He earned a master’s degree from Auburn University in 1980.
“You want to have a stamp that you did everything that you were supposed to, you touched as many lives as possible, and I think he definitely did that,” Levett said.
Threadgill’s family is inviting members of the community to a celebration of life on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Obadiah Threadgill Gymnasium at 500 East Main Street in Notasugla.
Gifts are not required, but if friends and family want to send flowers, they may send them to the McKenzie Funeral Home at 1509 Notasulga Rd, Tuskegee, AL 36083.
Friends and family can also send donations to the Threadgill Family at P.O. Box 862, Tuskegee Institute, AL 36088.
Threadgill is survived by wife Joyce and four children: daughters Kim Threadgill and Nichelle Threadgill and sons Demetrius Threadgill and Obadiah Threadgill IV — who coached basketball at LaFayette and now coaches at Pike Road.
The family is also requesting that guests to wear masks at the celebration of life.