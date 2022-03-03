Hall of Fame coach and Notasulga staple, Obadiah Threadgill III dies at 74

Instead of taking Highway 81 like normal, Threadgill pulled off on County Road 52 where Cox lived and noticed Cox’s car was still in the driveway.

“It only took him one time to look me in my face and say the words, ‘I should never ever beat you to school. Let this be the last time.’ And that’s all he said and it never happened.”

Some of his other pieces of advice might not have always registered right away but they are paying off now for his former players.

Cox, who played for Threadgill from 1993-98, is now the athletic director at Allen University.

“I can go on record and probably say that I would not be an athletic director here in my career had it not been for an Obadiah Threadgill,” Cox said. “He made working in athletics attractive.”

Levett, who also played for Threadgill from 1993-98, played professionally for 17 years and now is an assistant coach at Alabama State.

“I don’t think I’d be doing what I am doing today if he wasn’t involved,” Levett said. “Being a product of Coach Threadgill, I was able to play 17 years professionally. He taught me a lot during that time.