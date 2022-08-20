‘Hart of the City’: Loachapoka’s stars shine in dominant opening win over LaFayette

ROANOKE — You could use stats to measure JC Hart’s impact on Loachapoka.

Against LaFayette on Saturday evening, the Auburn cornerback commitment had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. He made two tough tackles and had a pass breakup in coverage against LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who has a scholarship offer from Mississippi State and 10 other schools. Hart also had 66 combined yards on two punt returns, both of which set up Loachapoka touchdowns.

But Hart’s head coach, Reco Newton, can sum it up much quicker than that.

“JC Hart is JC Hart,” Newton said. “‘Hart’ of the city, baby.”

Loachapoka’s Hart beat strongly in its season opener, but he wasn’t the only part in great condition for the Indians’ 38-6 win to open the Lanett Kickoff Classic — which was moved to nearby Handley High School in Roanoke.

Jamaroun Satterwhite got off to an impressive start and an even better finish in the victory. Satterwhite found the end zone twice in the first half and scored on a 60-yard punt return in the fourth quarter. The senior running back finished with 151 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to his name — all while bringing the lumber as a hard-hitting safety on defense.

“Satterwhite’s a good kid, man,” Newton said. “Good kid who plays hard and plays both ways. That’s all we can ask for.”

Satterwhite and Hart, along with junior defensive end Jamari Payne, each had their fair share of impact plays on a Loachapoka (1-0) defense that didn’t allow a single point and held LaFayette to well under 100 yards of total offense.

“Since this is a smaller level of competition, we can’t get out of the game,” Hart said of himself and his two-way teammates for the Class 1A Indians.

The lone touchdown for LaFayette (0-1) came in the second quarter, when Combs stripped the ball away from a Loachapoka back and ran it all the way back for a 67-yard touchdown.

The scoop-and-score was one of several fumbles for the Loachapoka offense, which had some impressive moments through sophomore Quinjavis Nelms at quarterback but has a lot of areas to clean up in the eyes of its head coach.

“We still ain’t playing good football,” Newton said. “But it’s the first game. It’s the first game. We’re gonna get there.”

Satterwhite’s 25-yard opening touchdown and hard-nosed 4-yard scoring run bookended Combs’ big play for LaFayette. The Loachapoka offense had a hard time maintaining its momentum until the first drive of the third quarter, when Hart came down with one of several impressive leaping catches and Nelms found tight end Quinton Cooks on a well-designed tight end throwback for a 5-yard touchdown.

From then on, it was all Loachapoka. Hart had a 28-yard punt return that led to a 1-yard touchdown run from Ga’kuan Palmer, who converted a fourth-down situation earlier in the drive by breaking several tackles.

Hart had a 38-yard punt return on the next possession, which ended with a 24-yard touchdown right through the heart of the LaFayette secondary.

“It felt good, playing for the team I love,” Hart said.

Loachapoka’s defense didn’t allow a single first down in the second half. When LaFayette made sure to punt it away from Hart in the fourth quarter, Satterwhite found the crease to put an exclamation point on his team’s dominant victory.

“It’s only way: The ‘Poka Way,” Newton said of his team’s strong finish. “We played hard, but we can play harder. We ain’t satisfied.”

While LaFayette will look to bounce back next Friday night with a road game at Bullock County, Loachapoka returns home to Lee County for a non-region matchup against Beulah.

“Our first game at home is next week, so it’s good that we went ahead and got this energy for the next one,” Hart said.

Loachapoka 38, LaFayette 6

LOA — 6 8 12 12 — 38

LAF — 6 0 0 0 — 6

First quarter

LOA — Jamaroun Satterwhite 25 run (2-point failed), 7:44

LAF — Joshua Combs 67 fumble return (2-point failed), 0:41

Second quarter

LOA — Satterwhite 4 run (2-point good), 5:26

Third quarter

LOA — Quinton Cooks 5 pass from Quinjavis Nelms (2-point failed), 8:28

LOA — Ga’kuan Palmer 1 run (2-point failed), 0:06

Fourth quarter

LOA — JC Hart 24 pass from Nelms (2-point failed), 8:47

LOA — Satterwhite 60 punt return (2-point failed), 6:13