‘He’s a gamer’: Dooley comes up clutch in first two starts for Valley

“So, to be able as a sophomore to play defense at safety and then come over to the offense and run the offense, that’s big as young as he is,” Hunter said. “He’s going to make mistakes, but he’s learned from his mistakes going forth and that’s what’s going to be big for him, just learning from those mistakes and correcting them.

“He’s made some big-time throws in some crucial situations in these first two games,” Hunter added. “So, putting him in that position and him thriving in it has been really good for his confidence.”

After the big confidence-boosting win over Lanett, the Rams are hoping to keep riding the two-game win streak that they have.

Hunter knows how big it is to get two wins under your belt before region play begins, but he along with his quarterback understand the task ahead of them with region play starting this week.

Valley will travel to the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery to take on Carver-Montgomery this week in the Region 2-6A opener.