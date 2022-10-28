‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game

The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday.

The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.

Klein’s wife Adrienne and their sons were grand marshals in the school’s homecoming parade and, come gametime, the boys were honorary captains and led the team onto the field.

“It means a lot. It means that he’s still there with us. I know he’s there in spirit and we want his family to know that he’ll always be a Loachapoka Indian,” said Loachapoka’s athletic director and principal Albert Weeden. “To have those kids run out and still feel like they’re a part of the team, because if he was here, they’d still be doing the same thing … We want to make sure, too, that they know what their dad meant to the community.”

Klein served as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Indians football team and this fall marks the first season since his passing.

His older sons, Cannon and Coley, joined the team on the field. Their brother Clayton is younger.

“It was a great feeling to be able to recognize the Klein family. Coach Klein meant so much to us and so much to our program, so having an opportunity to recognize his family and his boys, it was a great thing,” said Loachapoka head football coach Reco Newton.

Because the school’s pre-K and high school are on the same campus, Newton is still able to keep up with Klein’s oldest son at lunch every day, checking in on him and continuing their relationship.

Weeden, in reflecting on Klein’s legacy, went on to list places in the school where his impact is still felt. Klein helped kickstart the school’s television and production program while coaching the football team, serving as head baseball coach and working with Weeden to start a fishing team.

“He and I used to go bass fishing and teach the kids how to fish,” Weeden said. “All of those things are memories that you can’t forget. … I could always call Coach Klein when I wanted to go wet a hook. No matter what, he’d be ready to go.”

That personal reflection time is how Weeden remembers his friend and coworker, but points to that reflection as something everyone can do as they honor Klein’s memory and legacy in the school and community.

“It’s not just the community, it’s also people he worked with, coworkers,” Weeden said. “There’s so many different memories of things they did together. It’s always good to be able to look back and reflect on those things, even if it’s you in your personal space alone, for inner healing, if you will.”