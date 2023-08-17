DADEVILLE — The scene at Tiger Stadium on Thursday night, across the road from Dadeville High School, wasn’t an unfamiliar sight.

It was the Friday night lights — albeit, on a Thursday — with the Tigers and Lanett Panthers facing off in live-action fashion for the first time in two decades. A preseason scrimmage between the two programs, pads clapped, cheerleaders cheered, fans were in the stands and it was a lot like many other fall evenings.

But this gameday marked, for the first time since tragedy, the healing Dadeville community’s first opportunity to get back together in Tiger Stadium.

“The community needed it, the kids needed it, and I mean, look at this,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said after the scrimmage. “They know they played hard, and played well, regardless of the scoreboard.”

The contest was the first for Dadeville since the mass shooting that took place in April in the city’s downtown. Four were killed, none of whom were older than 23 and one of whom was 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell. Dowdell, who was committed to play football at Jacksonville State, starred in several sports for the Tigers. Dadeville’s team sported decals with his number, No. 7, on its helmets.

So Thursday’s scrimmage wasn’t about winning or losing. It was bigger than even the program itself.

“This is good,” McDonald said looking into the stands Thursday. “This is really good for these kids, good for this community, and you know, we’re just going to keep going.”

Dadeville opens its regular season Aug. 25 at B.B. Comer.

McDonald’s Tigers are slated to have just three home games this season, and this gave both his players and the community an extra Friday night lights experience. And the Panthers, who are now helmed by first-year head coach and longtime high school assistant Chip Seagle, were also in the market for some preseason experience. The match, ultimately, was kismet.

“It's something we needed,” Seagle said. “Our kids got to see — instead of seeing it next week — how the speed of the game is different. And you know, they’re physical, because they’re not allowed to play for Roger McDonald if they’re not physical. … You know, it’s hard to emulate Friday nights, especially at a small school.”

Thursday’s scrimmage saw one quarter of first-team rotations square off, which ended with Dadeville up 7-0, before both teams worked multiple situationals and packages. In the one quarter of live action, Jay Burns led the way for the Tigers, scoring their lone touchdown. He rushed for 17 yards on three attempts and also had a pick-six called back in the final minute.

Sophomore Brandez Eason led the Tigers in total yards with 46 on the ground. Alajawon Whitfield had a team-high 23 rush yards for Lanett.

Beyond individual performances, both coaches felt similar about how their teams fared.

“Everything we did that wasn’t right, is correctable,” Seagle said. “There was not a lack of effort, there was not a lack of grit. With coaching and effort, everything that we did wrong is fixable.”

Dadeville will travel to Sylacauga on Aug. 25 to face off with last year’s Class 2A state runner-up B.B. Comer, and the Panthers will see Notasulga on Aug. 26.

High School Football: Dadeville preseason jamboree vs Lanett