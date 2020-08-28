Heath scores game-winner, Valley tops Lanett in overtime thriller

LANETT — The last two games between fierce rivals Lanett and Valley were both decided by a single possession, so it should have been no surprise when their 2020 meeting on Friday night was the same way.
How it got there, though, wouldn’t have been scripted by anyone in attendance.
Valley knocked off Lanett in overtime, 20-14, on Friday night inside Morgan-Washburn Stadium. It was an emotional, hard-hitting affair that had 11 turnovers, two huge special-teams plays, a last-gasp diving touchdown catch on fourth-and-long, an overtime goal-line stand and a game-winner from a running back on his 34th carry of the game.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Valley coach Adam Hunter said. “We faced adversity tonight. Lanett was ready to play. We were kind of timid at first, and they hit us in the mouth… Three of our starters got knocked out in the first half. We had to rise up and work as a team to get back in this thing.”
Valley senior Josh Heath had all three of the Rams’ touchdowns and 128 rushing yards in an ironman performance out of the backfield. Heath gave Valley its first lead of the game with 5:55 left in regulation on a 15-yard score that he bounced to the outside, and he sent the visiting sideline into a massive celebration in overtime with a 9-yard touchdown run up the gut.
“That kid has really bought into what we want to do, as far as touching the ball 20, 30 times a game,” Hunter said. “He’s really gotten physical in the weight room and at practice. We’ve really harped on getting that physicality back, and he really showed it tonight.”
Heath’s overtime heroics came after a remarkable sequence of events to end regulation. His go-ahead touchdown came after a field-flipping punt return by Kalen Sherrell, and Lanett answered right back with a long kick return from Larontavious Hurston. The host Panthers then gave the ball away in the Rams’ red zone with their fifth lost fumble of the game.
But, after forcing a quick Valley possession, Lanett had one more chance at a comeback, down by six with a little more than two minutes left. Facing fourth-and-long from the Valley 27, Panthers quarterback Markavious Atkinson fired a shot toward the end zone. The ball was deflected by a Rams defender but caught by a lunging Hurston for the game-tying touchdown.
“(Hurston) has been playing with me for a long time,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said. “He understands the big-game moment. He lived up to it… but it was in (Valley’s) favor tonight.”
The Panthers would miss the possible go-ahead two-point conversion. Both sides then exchanged turnovers once more — a second Valley fumble and a second Lanett interception — before heading into overtime.
Lanett had two chances from just outside the goal line to punch it into the end zone, but the Valley defense stood tall both times to force the turnover on downs.
“Defense played well, man,” Hunter said. “That late touchdown pass was a bobble and a diving catch. But our defense played really, really well. I was proud of them.”
Story’s Panthers came firing out of the gates, scoring a 15-yard touchdown from Atkinson to Jalen Gibson on the opening drive.
But the turnover issues that plagued Lanett for most of the night popped up soon after that. The Panthers had trouble with ball security, both with catching snaps and fumbles after big plays. Heath’s first touchdown of the night, which came in the second quarter, came after a fumbled punt snap gave Valley the ball at the Lanett 2-yard line. Through all those errors, the Panthers weren’t able to find the end zone again until the closing minutes of regulation.
“I’m proud of the effort we displayed, but this was not our football,” Story said. “I’ll take this loss… We’ve got to get our quarterback situation figured out. We’ve got to get our defense figured out. We’ve got to get our special teams figured out. We couldn’t get a snap.
“I’ve been here 12 years. Even at my worst years, my 1-9 — I didn’t get them prepared to play. I did not prepare my team to play football tonight, and we made too many mistakes to beat a good Valley team.”
Lanett (1-1) will look to bounce back next Friday night in another home game, this time against region foe B.B. Comer. For Valley, it was a hard-fought second victory under Hunter. The Rams (2-0) start their own region schedule next Friday, when they host Carver-Montgomery.
“It’s huge,” Hunter said. “It’s such a big momentum builder for these kids… We’ve gotta get better at some things. We’ve gotta go back to the film and get better to compete in 6A.”
Valley 20, Lanett 14 (OT)
Valley — 0 7 0 7 — 6 — 20
Lanett — 8 0 0 6 — 6 — 14
First quarter
L — Jalen Gibson 15 pass from Markavious Atkinson (2-point good), 9:34
Second quarter
V — Josh Heath 2 run (kick good), 6:53
Fourth quarter
V — Heath 15 run (kick good), 5:55
L — Larontavious Hurston 27 pass from Atkinson (2-point no good), 1:38
Overtime
V — Heath 9 run
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!