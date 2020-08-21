Heath scores three touchdowns as Valley rolls over Beauregard

Valley started the new season under new head coach Adam Hunter with a bang.
Then another, then another.
Valley exploded out of the gate with big plays and never trailed in a 49-13 win over Beauregard on Friday night in Valley.
Valley’s Josh Heath raced to a 35 yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to open the scoring, then Jacquez Trammell ran back an interception for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage to put the Rams in control with two back-to-back big plays.
Valley blocked a Beauregard punt and returned it for a touchdown later in the first quarter to build a 21-0 lead by the end of the first frame.
Valley led 35-0 at the half.
Heath raced to three touchdowns in the victory, heard on the radio broadcast by WTGZ Tiger 95.9 FM.
The victory marks the first for Valley under Hunter, named head coach for the Rams this offseason after long tenure as an assistant.
Valley will next take on nearby rival Lanett next Friday at Lanett.
Beauregard will look to bounce back next week against Booker T. Washington.
After Heath’s 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, he added a four-yard score early in the second to put Valley up 28-0. Not to be outdone, Trammell scored his second touchdown of the night on a touchdown reception from Will Kennedy.
In the third quarter, Heath scored his third touchdown of the night, from 12 yards out, to put Valley up 42-0 as the Rams rolled.
Beauregard’s Kyan Malloy and Carlon Harris both scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to give the Hornets something to build on going into next week.
Bearegard 0 0 0 13 — 13
Valley 21 14 7 7 —49
First quarter
V — Josh Heath 35 run (kick good), 7:14.
V — Jacquez Trammell interception return (kick good), 6:22.
V — Valley blocked punt return (kick good), 4:48.
Second quarter
V — Josh Heath 4 run (kick good), 10:35.
V — Jacquez Trammell pass from Will Kennedy (kick good), 6:37.
Third quarter
V — Josh Heath 12 run (kick good), 8:11.
Fourth quarter
B — Kyan Malloy 6 run (kick failed), 6:02.
V — Tino Linson kickoff return (kick good), 5:47.
B — Carlton Harris 12 run (kick good), 4:45.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!