High school football Friday capsules: Opelika hosts Central-Phenix City for showdown

REGION 2-7A

Central-Phenix City at Opelika

Records: Central 3-0 (2-0); Opelika 3-0 (2-0)

Last week: Central defeated Enterprise 27-7; Opelika defeated Lee-Montgomery 31-7

Series: Central leads 47-32

Last meeting: Central won 38-7

Central radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)

Opelika radio: WKKR (97.7 FM)

Outlook: Opelika looks to make its statement against the top team in the land. Central is ranked No. 1 in the ASWA’s Class 7A poll, and the Bulldogs will try to send shockwaves across the region with a win. It’s the rivals’ first league game together since the 2013 season, after which Central moved into the new Class 7A classification but kept the series going with Opelika as Class 6A. Now, the rivalry continues with a little more spice on top with it being a region game. Central has won six games in a row in the series, but Opelika lost a tight 21-19 contest just two years ago. While Central and Auburn High are popular picks to take the top two playoff spots out of Region 2-7A, a win for Opelika would be huge for the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes. Central’s stars like Karmello English and AJ Harris collide with Opelika’s stars Kaden Cooper and Roman Gagliano in another big battle between red and black.

Jeff Davis at Auburn High

Records: Jeff Davis 1-2 (0-1); Auburn High 3-0 (2-0)

Last week: Jeff Davis defeated Sidney Lanier 22-6; Auburn High defeated Dothan 42-14

Series: Auburn High leads 12-3

Last meeting: Auburn High won 40-7 in 2021

Auburn High radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)

Outlook: The Tigers begin a two-game stretch in six days against Montgomery schools, hosting Jeff Davis this week before facing Lee-Montgomery on the road next week on Thursday. Auburn High has won six straight against Jeff Davis. After a three-point win over Hoover and a 10-point win over Enterprise, Auburn High broke it open last week with a blowout win over Dothan. The Tigers will look to keep firing on all cylinders against the Volunteers. Quarterback Clyde Pittman has been strong for Auburn High behind center, and Davis Harsin has been just as explosive as he prepares for his own time as QB1.

Smiths Station at Enterprise

Records: Smiths Station 1-2 (1-1); Enterprise 1-2 (0-2)

Last week: Smiths Station defeated Prattville 30-21; Central defeated Enterprise 27-7

Series: Enterprise leads 16-7

Last meeting: Enterprise won 49-35 in 2021

Smiths Station radio: WQSI (93.9 FM)

Outlook: Smiths Station picked up a huge win last week 30-21 over Prattville, then ranked in the state’s top 10. Now, the Panthers take their show on the road after three straight home games to start the season, and look to keep their momentum rolling in region play. Enterprise lost its first two Region 2-7A games and stands 0-2 in the league, but those two games were against the region’s two top-ranked teams: Auburn High then Central. So the Wildcats surely hopes the worst of the schedule is behind them and they can get things rolling with a win over Smiths Station.

REGION 2-6A

Russell County at Carver-Montgomery

Records: Russell County 1-1 (0-1); Carver 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Stanhope Elmore defeated Russell County 45-21; Carver defeated Park Crossing 31-0

Series: Carver leads 8-0

Last meeting: Carver won 41-31 in 2021

Outlook: Russell County is all about making history, after a strong 2021 under second-year coach Dillon Griggs, and the Warriors have a chance to make some history with what would be a first-ever win over Carver in Cramton Bowl. Russell County opened its season with a 28-17 win over Harris County in Georgia. Next, the Warriors will return home to host Wetumpka.

REGION 4-3A

Saks at Dadeville

Records: Saks 2-1 (1-0); Dadeville 2-0 (1-0)

Last week: Saks defeated Beulah 48-6; Dadeville defeated Weaver 39-6

Series: First meeting

Dadeville radio: WKGA (97.5 FM)

Outlook: Dadeville’s explosive offense is averaging 43.5 points per game in two wins this season. Saks comes off a blowout win over Beulah, but has to face a Dadeville defense that’s only allowing an average of 13.5 points per game. The Tigers look to get ahead of things in the playoff race with a 2-0 start to league play.

REGION 3-2A

LaFayette at Barbour County

Records: LaFayette 0-3 (0-1); Barbour County 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Reeltown defeated LaFayette 41-0; Luverne defeated Barbour County 75-0

Series: LaFayette leads 4-0

Last meeting: LaFayette won 44-12 in 2005

Outlook: The Bulldogs have a strong chance at picking up their first win of the season, but they’ll have to travel to do it in a road game. LaFayette has won every game played between the programs, but the last meeting was back in 2005.

Reeltown at Goshen

Records: Reeltown 1-1 (1-0); Goshen 2-1 (0-1)

Last week: LaFayette defeated Reeltown 41-0; Highland Home defeated Goshen 42-14

Series: Reeltown leads 7-2

Last meeting: Reeltown won 42-0 in 2021

Reeltown radio: WACQ (580 AM and 98.5 FM)

Outlook: With its only loss coming to Class 5A Tallassee in the opener, Reeltown remains unbeaten when punching within its own weight class, and will look to pick up another region win. Region 3-2A is a big one, with eight teams, meaning each team will play seven region games, and meaning that it’s going to be a battle to the finish line as only half the teams in the region will make the playoffs out of the region.

REGION 4-1A

Maplesville at Notasulga

Records: Maplesville 2-1 (1-0); Notasulga 0-2 (0-1)

Last week: Maplesville defeated Central-Hayneville 24-8; Autaugaville defeated Notasulga 28-8

Series: Maplesville leads 13-1

Last meeting: Maplesville won 27-0 in 2021

Outlook: This game was the de facto region championship game in both 2020 and 2021, with the Blue Devils losing to Maplesville in overtime in 2020 before a more decisive finish in 2021. This year, Notasulga had high hopes to get past Maplesville and win the region. A region-opening loss to Autaugaville put Notasulga behind the eight ball, but a big win over Maplesville would be just what the doctor ordered for the Blue Devils.

AISA 8-MAN

Springwood at Meadowview Christian

Records: Springwood 2-0 (2-0); Meadowview Christian 0-2 (0-0)

Last week: Springwood defeated Evangel Christian 52-32; Meadowview did not play

Series: Meadowview Christian leads 4-1

Last meeting: Meadowview Christian won 36-7 in 2007

Springwood radio: WRLA (92.3 FM)

Outlook: Springwood’s debut in eight-man football has been a smashing success, with the Wildcats starting the season 2-0 and 2-0 in the AISA’s eight-man region. After this game, Springwood will play Cornerstone Christian on Sept. 16, then will leave the region for a stretch before playing its fifth and final region game on Oct. 21.