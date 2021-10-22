High school football guide: Area teams work to lock up playoff spots as regular season winds down

Class 7A, Region 2
Dothan (3-5 overall, 1-4 region) at Smiths Station (1-7, 0-5)
Last Meeting: Dothan won 35-31 in 2020
Series: Dothan leads 1-0
Last Week: Dothan lost to Central 48-12; Smiths Station lost to Auburn High 52-21
Overview: Dothan and quarterback Javierre Jackson will travel this week to take on a Smiths Station team still searching for its first win in region play. Despite the loss to Auburn High last week, Smiths Station quarterback Jackson Greer tossed two touchdowns and ran in for another score.
Enterprise (7-2, 3-2) at Auburn High (7-1, 4-1)
Last Meeting: Enterprise won 38-27 in 2020
Series: Enterprise leads 13-12
Last Week: Enterprise beat Jeff Davis 60-40; Auburn High beat Smiths Station 52-21
Overview: Enterprise running back Mykel Johnson rushed for three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over Jeff Davis last week. Johnson and Enterprise will face off against Auburn High and quarterback Clyde Pittman.
Class 6A, Region 2
Lee-Montgomery (5-2, 4-2) at Valley (7-2, 3-2)
Last Meeting: Lee-Montgomery won 33-7 in 2020
Series: Lee-Montgomery leads 1-0
Last Week: Lee-Montgomery beat Park Crossing 33-6; Valley lost to Opelika 35-0
Overview: Lee-Montgomery running back Brian Thomas rushed for three touchdowns in the Generals’ win last week. This week, Lee-Montgomery will hit the road for a matchup against Valley and running back Jayden Angel.
Carver-Montgomery (4-4, 3-3) at Russell County (5-4, 2-4)
Last Meeting: Carver-Montgomery won 39-0 in 2020
Series: Carver-Montgomery leads 7-0
Last Week: Russell County lost to Eufaula 41-7; Carver-Montgomery lost to Sidney Lanier 12-6
Overview: Russell County and running back Drew Pickett will look to get back on track in region play as they take on Carver-Montgomery this week. With a win, Carver can clinch the fourth and final seed for the playoffs.
Class 5A, Region 4
Central-Clay County (7-1, 5-0) at Tallassee (5-2, 4-1)
Last Meeting: Central-Clay County won 33-0 in 2020
Series: Central-Clay County leads 2-1
Last Week: Central-Clay County did not play last week; Tallassee beat Holtville 21-14
Overview: Last time they took the field, Central-Clay County running backs Elisha Mcneil and Terry Heflin each found the end zone in a 36-0 win over Holtville. Central-Clay County can win the region championship this week with a win. They’ll take on Tallassee and running back Jalyn Daniels this week.
Class 3A, Region 4
Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) at Beulah (2-6, 2-4)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 41-0 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 6-1
Last Week: Dadeville lost to Reeltown 36-14; Beulah beat Goshen 42-6
Overview: Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell may have run back a kickoff 80-yards for a score, but it was one of the few highlights for the Tigers in their loss to Reeltown last week. They’ll take on Beulah, which is coming off a big win over Goshen after quarterback Noah Higdon tossed two touchdowns and scored another on the ground.
Pike County (0-7, 0-6) at Reeltown (4-4, 4-2)
Last Meeting: Pike County won 21-20 in 2020
Series: Pike County leads 1-0
Last Week: Pike County lost to Childersburg 50-13; Reeltown beat Dadeville 36-14
Overview: Reeltown running back Juicy Hughley was dominant last week as he rushed for four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score. Hughley and the Rebels will host a Pike County team that is allowing an average of 41 points per game.
Class 2A, Region 4
LaFayette (5-3, 4-2) at Vincent (5-3, 3-3)
Last Meeting: LaFayette won 39-19 in 2020
Series: LaFayette leads 7-0
Last Week: LaFayette beat Fayetteville 48-22; Vincent lost to B. B. Comer 43-8
Overview: LaFayette running back Willie Baker was unstoppable last week as he scored six touchdowns against Fayetteville. They’ll take on a Vincent team led by quarterback Blake Allums.
Lanett (7-2, 6-0) at Horseshoe Bend (2-6, 1-5)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 48-6 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 14-1
Last Week: Lanett beat Randolph County 71-8; Horseshoe Bend lost to Ranburne 30-28
Overview: Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman had three touchdowns in the first quarter last week as the Panthers won the region championship with their 71-8 win. Horseshoe Bend and running back Gavin Brazzell will look to finish out region play with a win at home.
Class 1A, Region 4
Barbour County (1-8, 0-5) at Loachapoka (5-2, 3-2)
Last Meeting: Loachapoka won 38-0 in 2007
Series: Loachapoka leads 5-0
Last Week: Barbour County lost to Billingsley 63-0; Loachapoka beat Autaugaville 26-14.
Overview: Loachapoka running back Nick Farrow rushed for over 200 yards and two scores in the Indians’ win last week. They’ll host a Barbour County team that has been shut out in all but one game this season.
Verbena (4-5, 1-4) at Notasulga (8-1, 4-1)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 35-7 in 2020
Series: Notasulga leads 16-5
Last Week: Verbena beat Maplesville 61-20; Notasulga beat Calhoun 40-0
Overview: Notasulga and running back Tyrese McCullough will finish up region play and the regular season against Verbena this week after shutting out Calhoun last week. The visiting Red Devils and wide receiver Donald Jackson will look to end their season on a high note with a win this week.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
Pike Liberal Arts (7-1, 3-0) at Glenwood (5-2, 2-1)
Last Meeting: Pike Liberal Arts won 38-21 in 2020
Series: Pike Liberal Arts leads 16-15
Last Week: Pike Liberal Arts beat Valiant Cross 47-7; Glenwood did not play last week
Overview: Pike Liberal Arts will take its seven-game win streak on the road as they take on AJ Harris and Glenwood this week. If the Patriots wins this week, they’ll clinch the region championship.
AISA Class AA, Region 1
Chambers Academy (7-1, 3-0) at Banks Academy (6-3, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 50-6 in 2020
Series: Chambers Academy leads 1-0
Last Week: Chambers Academy beat Macon East 35-19; Banks Academy beat Lakeside 54-15
Overview: Chambers Academy running back Jordan Benbrook rushed for over 200 yards and two scores as the Rebels won the region championship with a 35-19 victory over Macon East. The Rebels will head on the road this week to take on Banks Academy and running back Quenterrius Chandler, who rushed for two touchdowns last week.
Macon East (5-4, 2-1) at Springwood (1-7, 0-3)
Last Meeting: Macon East won 56-12 in 2020
Series: Macon East leads 11-3
Last Week: Macon East lost to Chambers Academy 35-19; Springwood lost to Edgewood 44-14.
Overview: Despite two receiving touchdowns from wide receiver Tyler Daniels, Macon East fell to Chambers Academy last week. They’ll travel to take on a Springwood team that is allowing an average of 42 points per game this season.