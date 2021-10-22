High school football guide: Area teams work to lock up playoff spots as regular season winds down

Overview: Last time they took the field, Central-Clay County running backs Elisha Mcneil and Terry Heflin each found the end zone in a 36-0 win over Holtville. Central-Clay County can win the region championship this week with a win. They’ll take on Tallassee and running back Jalyn Daniels this week.

Overview: Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell may have run back a kickoff 80-yards for a score, but it was one of the few highlights for the Tigers in their loss to Reeltown last week. They’ll take on Beulah, which is coming off a big win over Goshen after quarterback Noah Higdon tossed two touchdowns and scored another on the ground.