High school football guide: Auburn High, Opelika, Central and Lanett all charge into third round of playoffs

Class 7A semifinals
Auburn (10-2, 5-1 Region 2-7A) at Central-Phenix City (12-0, 6-0 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Central won 21-7 in 2020
Series: Central leads 40-16-3
Last Week: Auburn High beat Enterprise 56-21; Central beat Theodore 77-41.
Overview: Auburn High’s 1-2 punch at running back led the way as Davaioun Williams, and Killian Massey combined for five touchdowns in last week’s quarterfinal win. Auburn High and Central will meet each other in the semifinals for the third year in a row. The Red Devils scored a program-record 77 points last week, which set the school record for the most points scored in a single game. Quarterback Caleb Nix led the charge as he rushed for four scores and passed for two more in the win.
Class 6A third round
Opelika (9-3, 7-0 Region 2-6A) at Hueytown (11-1, 6-0 Region 4-6A)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 45-24 in 2019
Series: The series is tied 1-1
Last Week: Opelika beat Spanish Fort 28-14; Hueytown beat McGill-Toolen 49-17.
Overview: Opelika’s Jamori Thomas rushed for 173 yards and two scores on 23 carries in last week’s win over Spanish Fort. The Bulldogs will travel to Hueytown this week to take on the Golden Gophers and quarterback Earl Woods. In last week’s 49-17 win, Woods was 5-of-12 for 131 yards while also racking up 210 rushing yards on 20 attempts.
Class 2A third round
Lanett (10-2, 7-0 Region 4-2A) at Highland Home (7-5, 4-2 Region 3-2A)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 18-15 in 2007
Series: Lanett leads 3-1
Last Week: Lanett beat Luverne 33-0; Highland Home beat Elba 32-0.
Overview: Lanett quarterback Markavious Atkinson and Caden Story linked up for two first-half scores in the Panthers 33-0 win last week. For the first time in this year’s playoffs, the Panthers will be on the road this week as they take on the Flying Squadron and quarterback Nick Diaz.