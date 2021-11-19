High school football guide: Auburn High, Opelika, Central and Lanett all charge into third round of playoffs

Overview: Auburn High’s 1-2 punch at running back led the way as Davaioun Williams, and Killian Massey combined for five touchdowns in last week’s quarterfinal win. Auburn High and Central will meet each other in the semifinals for the third year in a row. The Red Devils scored a program-record 77 points last week, which set the school record for the most points scored in a single game. Quarterback Caleb Nix led the charge as he rushed for four scores and passed for two more in the win.