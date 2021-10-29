High school football guide: Auburn High takes on IMG Academy as teams prepare for playoffs

Teams across the area are gearing up for the playoffs with one final non-region tune-up Friday.
In the most marquee game, Auburn High takes on national name IMG Academy. Where star-studded IMG goes, the media coverage and the college recruiters always follow.
Every team is playing in non-region play with many of them having locked up their positions for the playoffs, but Tallassee could improve its seeding and even win Region 4-5A on Friday night, as a three-way tie there goes way down the list of AHSAA tiebreakers.
Here's a look at all the games involving area teams on Friday:
NON-REGION
IMG Academy (FL) (7-0) at Auburn High (8-1, 5-1 Region 2-7A)
Series: First-ever meeting
Last Week: IMG Academy beat East St. Louis 49-8; Auburn High beat Enterprise 42-28
Overview: Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman tossed two touchdowns in the Tigers’ homecoming win over Enterprise. They’ll host premier prep program IMG Academy led by quarterback AJ Duffy.
Stanhope Elmore (4-5, 2-4 Region 3-6A) at Smiths Station (2-7, 1-5 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Smiths Station won 27-20 in 2020
Series: Smiths Station leads 8-3
Last Week: Stanhope Elmore lost to Wetumpka 8-7; Smiths Station beat Dothan 43-17
Overview: Quarterback Jackson Greer and the Panthers will wrap up the regular season at home this week. They’ll take on Stanhope Elmore and running back Antonio Trone who had the Mustangs’ lone touchdown last week in an 8-7 loss.
Beauregard (3-6, 2-4 Region 4-5A) at Holt (2-7, 2-5 Region 3-4A)
Last Meeting: Beauregard and Holt have never met
Series: Beauregard and Holt have never met
Last Week: Beauregard did not play last week; Holt lost to Bibb County 42-0
Overview: Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton and the Hornets will wrap up their season on the road this week as they travel to take on Holt and wide receiver Kamari Patton.
Carroll (4-5, 3-3 Region 2-5A) at Tallassee (6-2, 5-1 Region 4-5A)
Last Meeting: Tallassee won 10-6 in 2019
Series: Tallassee leads 9-0
Last Week: Tallassee beat Central Clay County 39-28; Carroll lost to Andalusia 48-24
Overview: Tallassee locked up the No. 2 seed in Region 4-5A last week behind the play of quarterback Tyler Ellis who tossed three touchdowns in a win. The Tigers will wrap up their season by hosting Carroll this Friday.
Reeltown (5-4, 5-2 Region 4-3A) at Holtville (5-4, 3-3 Region 4-5A)
Last Meeting: Reeltown won 22-0 in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 9-6
Last Week: Reeltown beat Pike County 42-6; Holtville lost to Sylacauga 35-16
Overview: Reeltown and running back Juicy Hughley wrapped up region play last week with a win over Pike County. The Rebels will end the regular season this week against Holtville and running back Shawn Brackett.
Loachapoka (6-2, 4-2 Region 4-1A) at Highland Home (4-5, 4-2 Region 3-2A)
Last Meeting: Highland Home won 34-8 in 2020
Series: Loachapoka leads 3-2
Last Week: Loachapoka beat Barbour County 54-0; Highland Home beat Thorsby 21-14
Overview: Loachapoka scored 38 points in the first quarter last week as Nick Farrow, Kam Willis, Khamani Key and Quinjavis Nelms all found the end zone in the first quarter. They’ll wrap up the regular season against Highland Home and quarterback Nick Diaz this week.
Lee-Scott (6-2, 3-1 Region 1-AAA) at Morgan Academy (5-4, 3-2 Region 2-AAA)
Last Meeting: Lee-Scott won 28-20 in 2019
Series: Morgan Academy leads 16-9
Last Week: Lee-Scott did not play last week; Morgan Academy beat Fort Dale Academy 53-28
Overview: After having a week off, Lee-Scott and running back Jonathan Meyers will end the regular season against Morgan Academy. Holt Utsey rushed for over 100 yards and found the end zone three times in Morgan Academy’s win last week.
Autauga Academy (9-0, 4-0 Region 2-AA) at Glenwood (5-3, 2-2 Region 1-AAA)
Last Meeting: Autauga Academy won 43-0 in 2020
Series: The series is tied 4-4
Last Week: Autauga Academy beat Wilcox Academy 35-7; Glenwood lost to Pike Liberal Arts 49-13.
Overview: Running back Karl Ligon rushed for two touchdowns in Autauga Academy’s 35-7-win over Wilcox Academy last week. The Generals will take their 9-0 record on the road this week as they take on Glenwood and AJ Harris.
Crenshaw Christian (6-2, 4-1 Region 1-A) at Chambers Academy (8-1, 4-0 Region 1-AA)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 43-22 in 2020
Series: Crenshaw Christian leads 13-10
Last Week: Crenshaw Christian beat Edgewood 38-33; Chambers Academy beat Banks Academy 42-8.
Overview: Chambers Academy and running back Jordan Benbrook will look to finish out the regular season with another win as the Rebels are currently on a three-game winning streak.