High school football guide: Auburn High takes on IMG Academy as teams prepare for playoffs

Teams across the area are gearing up for the playoffs with one final non-region tune-up Friday.

In the most marquee game, Auburn High takes on national name IMG Academy . Where star-studded IMG goes, the media coverage and the college recruiters always follow.

Every team is playing in non-region play with many of them having locked up their positions for the playoffs, but Tallassee could improve its seeding and even win Region 4-5A on Friday night, as a three-way tie there goes way down the list of AHSAA tiebreakers.