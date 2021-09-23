High school football guide: Lee-Scott kicks off weekend on Thursday; Opelika meets Central as teams step out of region

Benjamin Russell (0-5, 0-3 Region 3-6A) at Smiths Station (1-3, 0-2 Region 2-7A)

Overview: After a week off, Smiths Station and quarterback Jackson Greer will have a home game for the first time since August. Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton has eight touchdown passes through the first five games.

Russell County (4-1, 2-1 Region 2-6A) at Beauregard (2-3, 1-2 Region 4-5A)

Overview: Russell County and running back AJ Black lost for the first time all season last week, and will head on the road for a matchup with the Hornets this week. Beauregard and quarterback Trent Moulton will look to regroup at home after being shut out by Central Clay County last week.