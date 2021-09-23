High school football guide: Lee-Scott kicks off weekend on Thursday; Opelika meets Central as teams step out of region

Lee-Scott kicks off the weekend of high school football in the area on Thursday night, looking to keep on its roll.
Opelika meets Central-Phenix City as teams step out of region play.
Here's this week's fill slate:
THURSDAY
Non-Region
Lee-Scott (2-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA) at Springwood (0-5, 0-2 Region 1-AA)
Last Meeting: Lee-Scott won 42-7 in 2020
Series: Lee-Scott leads 16-3
Last Week: Lee-Scott beat Macon-East 31-14; Springwood lost to Glenwood 49-0.
Overview: Behind three rushing touchdowns from Patrick Futch, Lee-Scott defeated Macon-East 31-14 last week. The Warriors will take on a Springwood team looking for its first win under first-year head coach Kurt Page.
FRIDAY
Non-Region
Opelika (3-2, 3-0 Region 2-6A) at Central-Phenix City (5-0, 3-0 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Central won 21-19 in 2020
Series: Central leads 46-32
Last Week: Opelika beat Carver Montgomery 28-6; Central beat Enterprise 36-27.
Overview: Opelika running back Kaden Cooper rushed for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Carver Montgomery last week. Central quarterback Caleb Nix tossed two touchdowns and ran in another in Central’s win over Enterprise last week.
Bob Jones (2-2, 2-1 Region 4-7A) at Auburn High (5-0, 3-0 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won by forfeit
Series: Auburn High leads 1-0
Last Week: Bob Jones beat Florence 29-21; Auburn High beat Jeff Davis 40-7.
Overview: Auburn High and quarterback Clyde Pittman kept things rolling against Jeff Davis last week, and after a change in venue are back at home this week. The Tigers will take on Bob Jones and running back Terrance Salter who rushed for 132 yards on 22 carries last week.
Benjamin Russell (0-5, 0-3 Region 3-6A) at Smiths Station (1-3, 0-2 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Smiths Station won 24-14 in 2020
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 4-1
Last Week: Benjamin Russell lost to Wetumpka 28-7; Smiths Station did not play.
Overview: After a week off, Smiths Station and quarterback Jackson Greer will have a home game for the first time since August. Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton has eight touchdown passes through the first five games.
Russell County (4-1, 2-1 Region 2-6A) at Beauregard (2-3, 1-2 Region 4-5A)
Last Meeting: Beauregard won 23-0 in 2020
Series: Beauregard leads 17-13
Last Week: Russell County lost to Lee-Montgomery 28-14; Beauregard lost to Central Clay County 35-0.
Overview: Russell County and running back AJ Black lost for the first time all season last week, and will head on the road for a matchup with the Hornets this week. Beauregard and quarterback Trent Moulton will look to regroup at home after being shut out by Central Clay County last week.
LaFayette (2-2, 1-2 Region 4-2A) at Dadeville (3-1, 2-1 Region 4-3A)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 18-7 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 31-18-2
Last Week: LaFayette lost to Lanett 44-6; Dadeville beat Childersburg 33-6.
Overview: LaFayette running back Willie Baker may have found the endzone against Lanett, but the Bulldogs will have to regroup after falling to Lanett in the rivalry game. Baker and the Bulldogs will take on Dadeville and running back Ja’vunte Holley who scored in the win over Childersburg.
Lanett (4-1, 3-0 Region 4-2A) at Handley (3-0, 2-0 Region 4-4A)
Last Meeting: Handley won 6-3 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 42-23-4
Last Week: Lanett beat LaFayette 44-6; Handley beat Cleburne County 26-7
Overview: Lanett running back D’quez Madden rushed for three scores last week in the rivalry win over LaFayette. They’ll go up against an undefeated Handley and quarterback Ty Fetner.
Talladega County Central (0-3, 0-2 Region 5-1A) at Loachapoka (2-1, 1-1 Region 4-1A)
Last Meeting: Loachapoka won 44-0 in 2020
Series: Loachapoka leads 11-5
Last Week: Talladega County Centrallost to Victory Christian 42-0; Loachapoka lost to Maplesville 49-0.
Overview: Running back Nick Farrow and Loachapoka return home after being shut out by Maplesville last week. They’ll take on a Talladega County Central team that is averaging four points per game.
Chambers Academy (5-0, 1-0 Region 1-AA) at Pike Liberal Arts (4-1, 2-0 Region 1-AAA)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 44-25 in 2020
Series: Pike Liberal Arts leads 7-6
Last Week: Chambers Academy beat Valiant Cross 30-28; Pike Liberal Arts beat Edgewood Academy 56-0.
Overview: Chambers Academy and quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix will look to stay undefeated this week when they take on a Pike Liberal Arts team that is averaging 34.8 points per game.