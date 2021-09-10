High school football guide: Lee-Scott looks for another major win; home games for Auburn High, Opelika and Beauregard

Non-Region
Lowndes Academy (2-1, 1-0) at Chambers Academy (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 43-6 in 2020
Series: Lowndes Academy leads 10-8
Last Week: Lowndes Academy defeated Abbeville Christian 42-7; Chambers Academy defeated Springwood 49-0.
Overview: After celebrating the 50th anniversary of its football program last week with a 49-0 win, Chambers Academy will look to defend home field again this week. Lowndes Academy enters this week’s matchup on a two-game win streak with one win coming at home and the other on the road.
Class 7A
Region 2-7A
Dothan (1-1, 0-1) at Auburn High (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 43-13 in 2020
Series: Auburn High leads 1-0
Last Week: Auburn High defeated Prattville 20-14; Dothan lost to Enterprise 48-14.
Overview: Auburn High won its first region game under first-year head coach Keith Etheredge last week and has won three games in a row. This Friday will be Dothan’s third consecutive road game, and the Wolves will be looking for their first region win of the year.
Jeff Davis (0-2, 0-0) at Central-Phenix City (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Central won 37-6 in 2020
Series: Jeff Davis leads 14-10
Last Week: Jeff Davis did not play; Central beat Smiths Station 56-0.
Overview: Central heads into this Friday’s game after back-to-back shutout wins over Eufaula in Week 2 and Smiths Station last week. Jeff Davis will look to avoid being shut out by Central as the Volunteers have had two weeks to prepare for this matchup.
Smiths Station (1-2, 0-1) at Prattville (2-1, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Prattville won 31-3 in 2020
Series: Prattville leads 8-0
Last Week: Smiths Station lost to Central 56-0; Prattville lost to Auburn High 20-14.
Overview: For the second week in a row, Smiths Station is playing in a region game on the road. It’s the opposite for Prattville as the Lions are hosting a region opponent for the second week in a row, along with it being the Lions’ third consecutive home game.
Class 6A
Region 2-6A
Eufaula (1-2, 0-1) at Opelika (1-2, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 28-21 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 20-12
Last Week: Eufaula lost to Lee Montgomery 17-10; Opelika defeated Sidney Lanier 24-7.
Overview: After starting the season with a win, Eufaula has lost its last two games, and will head to Opelika for its first road game of region play. The Bulldogs started the season with two losses but won last week on the road to open up region play.
Russell County (2-1, 0-1) at Valley (2-1, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Russell County won 16-6 in 2017
Series: Valley leads 17-2
Last Week: Russell County lost to Park Crossing 23-21; Valley lost to Carver Montgomery 29-14.
Overview: Russell County is still looking for its first win in region play under first-year head coach Dillon Griggs after falling short against Park Crossing. The Rams head into Friday’s contest looking for their first region win and will have a chance to do it at home.
Class 5A
Region 4-5A
Holtville (2-1, 1-0) at Beauregard (2-1, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Beauregard won 12-9 in 2020
Series: Beauregard leads 9-0
Last Week: Holtville defeated Elmore County 36-14; Beauregard defeated Talladega 37-20.
Overview: After falling in the season opener, Beauregard and first-year head coach Justin Jones have reeled off two consecutive road wins. Holtville opened region play with a win at home and are on the road for the second time this season.
Tallassee (1-1, 0-0) at Sylacauga (1-2, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Sylacauga won 41-21 in 2020
Series: Sylacauga leads 3-1
Last Week: Tallassee did not play last week; Sylacauga lost to Central Clay County 23-7.
Overview: After not playing last week, Tallassee has had some extra time to prepare for its first region game of the season. Sylacauga opened region play on the road with a loss, but return home this week looking for that first region win under first-year head coach Rob Carter.
Class 3A
Region 4-3A
Beulah (1-2, 1-0) at Trinity (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Trinity won 50-7 in 2020
Series: Trinity leads 3-0
Last Week: Beulah defeated Pike County 14-12; Trinity defeated Goshen 56-0.
Overview: After falling in the first two games, Beulah rebounded with a road win over Pike County to open region play. Through the first three games, Trinity has posted two shutouts, including last week’s 56-0 region win over Goshen.
Pike County (0-1, 0-1) at Dadeville (1-1, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Pike County won 60-14 in 2020
Series: Pike County leads 3-2
Last Week: Pike County lost to Beulah 14-12; Dadeville lost to Montgomery-Catholic 65-7.
Overview: After not playing the first two weeks, Pike County fell at home 14-12 last week to Beulah. For the second week in a row, Dadeville will host a region game after falling at home to Catholic Montgomery last week.
Reeltown (1-2, 1-0) at Montgomery-Catholic (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Montgomery-Catholic won 35-20 in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 3-2
Last Week: Reeltown defeated Childersburg 22-21; Montgomery-Catholic defeated Dadeville 65-7.
Overview: Reeltown lost its first two games of the season, but the Rebels came away with their first win and their first win in region play last week. For the third week in a row, Reeltown will be on the road. Through three games, Montgomery-Catholic has only allowed seven points after posting back-to-back shutouts in the first two weeks.
Class 2A
Region 4-2A
B.B. Comer (1-2, 0-1) at LaFayette (2-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: B.B. Comer won 22-19 in 2020
Series: B.B. Comer leads 5-2
Last Week: B.B. Comer lost to Lanett 26-21; LaFayette defeated Randolph County 34-12.
Overview: B.B. Comer fell in its home opener to Lanett last week and gets back on the road this week against undefeated LaFayette. For the Bulldogs, they’ve won two in a row at home and will attempt to make it three in a row this week.
Lanett (2-1, 1-0) at Fayetteville (2-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 30-4 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 3-0
Last Week: Lanett defeated B.B. Comer 26-21; Fayetteville defeated Horseshoe Bend 28-21.
Overview: For the third week in a row, Lanett is on the road and will attempt to win its second straight region game. Fayetteville returns home to host its regional home opener after winning its first region game on the road last week.
Class 1A
Region 4-1A
Barbour County (1-2, 0-1) at Notasulga (3-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 46-7 in 2018
Series: Notasulga leads 2-0
Last Week: Barbour County lost to Maplesville 70-0; Notasulga beat Autaugaville 17-14.
Overview: First-year head coach Chad Martin and Barbour County hit the road for the second week in a row. The Jaguars were shutout last week in their regional opener and travel to Notasulga this week. Notasulga has won three straight, including a road win to open region play last week.
AISA Class AAA
Region 1-AAA
Pike Liberal Arts (2-1, 1-0) at Lee-Scott (1-1, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Pike won 56-0 in 2020
Series: Lee-Scott leads 20-11
Last Week: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Hooper Academy 63-0; Lee-Scott defeated Glenwood 23-22.
Overview: After a shutout win on the road over Hooper Academy last week, Pike Lib heads to Auburn to take on Lee-Scott. The Warriors are coming off an upset victory at home over Glenwood and will look to use that momentum again this week at home.
Valiant Cross (1-0, 0-0) at Glenwood (1-2, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 42-6 in 2020
Series: Glenwood leads 1-0
Last Week: Valiant Cross did not play last week; Glenwood lost to Lee-Scott 23-22.
Overview: After starting the season off with a win, Glenwood has lost its last two games. The Gators return home this week after a road loss to Lee-Scott and will host their regional home opener. Valiant Cross will hit the road for the first time this season for its first regional game of the season.
AISA Class AA
Region 1-AA
Banks Academy (2-1, 0-1) at Springwood (0-3, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Springwood won 40-14 in 2020
Series: Springwood leads 1-0
Last Week: Banks Academy lost to Edgewood Academy 26-12; Springwood lost to Chambers Academy 49-0.
Overview: Banks Academy opened region play with a home loss last week, and the Jets hit the road this week looking for their first region win of the season. Springwood will be at home for the first time this season. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season and region play under first-year head coach Kurt Page.