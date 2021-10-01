High school football guide: No. 3 Auburn High hosts No. 4 Central-Phenix City in top-five throwdown

Auburn High's showdown with Central-Phenix City and the rivalry matchup between Loachapoka and Notasulga highlight tonight's slate of high school football games in the area.
Opelika also travels to meet an energized Russell County program for a game that could also go a long way in deciding a region champion.
Here's a look at all the games in the area tonight:
Class 7A, Region 2
Central-Phenix City (6-0 overall, 3-0 region) at Auburn High (6-0, 3-0)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 35-17 in 2020
Series: Central leads 39-16-3
Last Week: Auburn High beat Bob Jones 42-21; Central beat Opelika 38-7.
Overview: In a top-five showdown that should determine the region championship, Auburn High is coming off a win over Bob Jones that saw quarterback Clyde Pittman toss two touchdowns and run in for another. Against Opelika, Central quarterback Caleb Nix finished with three touchdown passes and 169 passing yards. Auburn High enters the game ranked No. 3 in Class 7A in the latest ASWA poll, while Central enters ranked No. 4.
Smiths Station (1-4, 0-2) at Jeff Davis (0-5, 0-2)
Last Meeting: Smiths Station won 35-14 in 2020
Series: Smiths Station leads 5-4
Last Week: Smiths Station lost to Benjamin Russell 33-30; Jeff Davis lost to Carver Montgomery 21-14.
Overview: Smiths Station and Jeff Davis are both searching for their first region win of the season when they meet this Friday.
Class 6A, Region 2
Opelika (3-3, 3-0) at Russell County (5-1, 2-1)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 49-7 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 16-0
Last Week: Opelika lost to Central 38-7; Russell County beat Beauregard 42-14.
Overview: Quarterback Robert Calhoun and running back Drew Pickett combined for five touchdowns last week in Russell County’s win over Beauregard. The Warriors host the Bulldogs and running back Kaden Cooper this week.
Valley (2-3, 0-3) at Eufaula (2-4, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Eufaula won 44-14 in 2020
Series: Eufaula leads 28-26-1
Last Week: Valley did not play last week; Eufaula lost to Stanhope Elmore 24-20.
Overview: After a week off, the Rams and quarterback Cam Dooley will head on the road for a showdown with the Tigers. Eufaula is currently allowing an average of 17 points per game.
Class 5A, Region 4
Tallassee (2-2, 1-1) at Beauregard (2-4, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Tallassee won 57-20 in 2020
Series: Tallassee leads 16-13
Last Week: Tallassee did not play last week; Beauregard lost to Russell County 42-14.
Overview: Tallassee and running back Jalyn Daniels had last week off and are on the road this week for a meeting with Beauregard. Hornets’ defensive back Kyan Maloy returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week, but Beauregard still fell at home to Russell County.
Class 3A, Region 4
Childersburg (1-4, 1-2) at Beulah (1-4, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Childersburg won 42-14 in 2020
Series: Childersburg leads 3-0
Last Week: Childersburg lost to Sylacauga 49-13; Beulah did not play last week.
Overview: After being shut out in its last two games, Beulah hosts Childersburg this Friday. Childersburg is currently allowing an average of 30.4 points through five games this season.
Dadeville (4-1, 2-1) at Goshen (0-6, 0-3)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 53-0 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 1-0
Last Week: Dadeville beat LaFayette 15-12; Goshen lost to Luverne 48-6.
Overview: Running back Javuntae Holley ran in the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of Dadeville’s win last week. This week, the Tigers will take on Goshen, which has scored 14 total points this season.
Trinity (5-0, 3-0) at Reeltown (2-3, 2-1)
Last Meeting: Trinity won 42-14 in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 4-2
Last Week: Trinity did not play last week; Reeltown did not play last week.
Overview: Reeltown and quarterback Gabe Bryant had the week off last week and host undefeated Trinity. Trinity has outscored opponents this season by a combined total of 195-15.
Class 2A, Region 4
Ranburne (4-2, 2-1) at LaFayette (2-3, 1-2)
Last Meeting: LaFayette won 21-14 in 2020
Series: Ranburne leads 4-3
Last Week: Ranburne beat Woodland 49-6; LaFayette lost to Dadeville 15-12.
Overview: Ranburne quarterback Shaun Swofford and the Bulldogs hit the road this week for a matchup with LaFayette and quarterback Tazarius Towles.
Vincent (3-2, 2-1) at Lanett (4-2, 3-0)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 50-7 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 4-0
Last Week: Vincent did not play last week; Lanett lost to Handley 19-18.
Overview: Region leader Lanett looks to bounce back after a loss out of region to the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Handley. Lanett running back D’quez Madden rushed for three touchdowns in the loss. They’ll face off against Vincent and running back Jermarey Lawson.
Class 1A, Region 4
Loachapoka (3-1, 1-1) at Notasulga (6-0, 3-0)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 35-0 in 2020
Series: Notasulga leads 33-14
Last Week: Loachapoka beat Talladega County Central 52-8; Notasulga did not play last week.
Overview: Loachapoka quarterback Ga’Kuan Palmer finished with two touchdown passes in the win over Talladega County Central. Loachapoka will face off against a tough Notasulga defense that is allowing only 4.3 points per game.
Non-Region
Glenwood (3-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA) at Monroe Academy (2-3, 1-1 Reg. 2-AAA)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 49-0 in 2020
Series: Monroe Academy leads 18-4
Last Week: Glenwood did not play last week; Monroe Academy lost to Macon-East Academy 49-7.
Overview: Glenwood and defensive back AJ Harris shut out Springwood two weeks ago and had an extra week to prepare for this Friday’s game against Monroe Academy. Monroe Academy and quarterback Cade Ledkins will look to avoid a shut out when they host Glenwood.
Lee-Scott (3-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA) at Bessemer Academy (1-3, 1-1 Reg. 2-AAA)
Last Meeting: Bessemer Academy won 34-14 in 2020
Series: Bessemer Academy leads 23-4
Last Week: Lee-Scott beat Springwood 43-0; Bessemer Academy lost to Autauga Academy 45-8.
Overview: Lee-Scott running back Jonathan Myers rushed for two scores last Thursday in the win over Springwood. The Warriors will look to keep its momentum going against Bessemer Academy and quarterback Matt Masingill.