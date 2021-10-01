High school football guide: No. 3 Auburn High hosts No. 4 Central-Phenix City in top-five throwdown

Auburn High's showdown with Central-Phenix City and the rivalry matchup between Loachapoka and Notasulga highlight tonight's slate of high school football games in the area.

Opelika also travels to meet an energized Russell County program for a game that could also go a long way in deciding a region champion.

Class 7A, Region 2

Central-Phenix City (6-0 overall, 3-0 region) at Auburn High (6-0, 3-0)

Overview: In a top-five showdown that should determine the region championship, Auburn High is coming off a win over Bob Jones that saw quarterback Clyde Pittman toss two touchdowns and run in for another. Against Opelika, Central quarterback Caleb Nix finished with three touchdown passes and 169 passing yards. Auburn High enters the game ranked No. 3 in Class 7A in the latest ASWA poll, while Central enters ranked No. 4.