High school football guide: Opelika, Auburn High open region play; Valley meets Lanett

THURSDAY

Southern Prep at Springwood

Records: Southern Prep 0-1; Springwood 0-0

Last week: Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 50-7; Springwood was off

Series: Springwood leads 2-1

Last meeting: Southern Prep won 40-16 in 2021

Radio: WRLA (92.3 FM)

Overview: After three meetings in 11-man football, Springwood enters Southern Prep’s world as the Wildcats enter their first season in eight-man football. Southern Prep has been playing eight-man for years, adding a few linemen to play non-region games against Springwood in 11-man in recent seasons. Now, Springwood is in the AISA’s new eight-man classification, and the Springwood-Southern Prep series will continue in eight-man football.

FRIDAY

NON-REGION

Beulah at Loachapoka

Records: Beulah 0-1; Loachapoka 1-0

Last week: Abbeville defeated Beulah 26-0; Loachapoka defeated LaFayette 38-6

Series: Loachapoka leads 22-11

Last meeting: Loachapoka won 40-28 in 2021

Overview: The high-powered Loachapoka offense makes its home debut in 2022, led by Auburn commit JC Hart and Jamaroun Satterwhite, the scorer of three touchdowns last week in the Indians’ win over LaFayette. Beulah quarterback Noah Higdon looks to lead the Bobcats to what would be a surprise win on the road.

Brookstone (Ga.) at Glenwood

Records: Glenwood 0-1

Last week: Glenwood lost to Pacelli (Ga.) 28-13

Series: First meeting

Overview: Glenwood meets an opponent from across the border for the second time in two weeks. Glenwood plays Brookstone now after playing Pacelli last week. Both teams are part of the new GIAA, having left the GHSA after new enrollment multipliers were applied to private schools there.

Central-Hayneville at Beauregard

Records: Central-Hayneville 0-0; Beauregard 1-0

Last week: Central-Hayneville was off; Beauregard defeated Selma 21-16

Series: Beauregard leads 2-0

Last meeting: Beauregard won 40-14 in 2001

Radio: WTGZ (95.9 FM)

Overview: Beauregard looks to make it four wins in a row. After closing last season strong with two consecutive wins, the Hornets opened the 2022 season with a win last week over Selma. Kyan Maloy turned the tide for Beauregard with a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half in the comeback win. Beauregard has met Central-Hayneville only twice, winning in 2000 and 2001.

Dadeville at Reeltown

Records: Dadeville 1-0; Reeltown 0-1

Last week: Dadeville defeated B.B. Comer 48-21; Tallassee defeated Reeltown 37-13

Series: Dadeville leads 38-18

Last meeting: Reeltown won 36-14 in 2021

Radio: WACQ (580 AM and 98.5 FM)

Overview: Track star Phil Dowdell and the flashy Dadeville skill position athletes match up in a clash of styles against Reeltown, known for three yards and a cloud of dust. Reeltown lost the rivalry meeting with Tallassee in the opener, but looks to bounce back against another familiar foe in Dadeville.

Harris County (Ga.) at Russell County

Records: Russell County 0-0

Last week: Russell County was off

Series: Russell County leads 5-4-1

Last meeting: Harris County won 35-14 in 2018

Overview: After a culture shift in 2021, Russell County looks to build on its momentum with its 2022 season opener. The Warriors host Harris County from across the border before entering Region 2-6A play next week at Stanhope Elmore.

LaFayette at Bullock County

Records: LaFayette 0-1; Bullock County 1-0

Last week: Loachapoka defeated LaFayette 38-6; Bullock County defeated Keith 33-16

Series: LaFayette leads 15-5

Last meeting: LaFayette won 54-26 in 2013

Overview: LaFayette takes on Class 4A competition as it looks to bounce back from a loss to Loachapoka in the opener at the Lanett Kickoff Classic. The game marks LaFayette’s final tuneup before opening league play in Region 3-2A next week at Reeltown.

Tallassee at Booker T. Washington

Records: Tallassee 1-0; Booker T. Washington 0-1

Last week: Tallassee defeated Reeltown 37-13; Trinity defeated Booker T. Washington 34-16

Series: Tallassee leads 9-3

Last meeting: Tallassee won 42-6 in 2013

Radio: WTLS (1300 AM)

Overview: After winning the rivalry opener with Reeltown, Tallassee is riding high again going into a meeting with Class 4A’s Booker T. Washington. Quarterback Tyler Ellis scored three touchdowns for Tallassee against Reeltown, splitting snaps with Cade Everson. Tallassee looks to ride one more win into its Region 4-5A opener with Central-Clay County on Sept. 2.

Valley at Lanett

Records: Valley 0-1; Lanett 1-0

Last week: Handley defeated Valley 22-20; Lanett defeated Notasulga 27-0

Series: Valley leads 56-32-2

Last meeting: Valley won 14-8 in 2021

Valley radio: WCJM (100.9 FM)

Lanett radio: WRLA (1490 AM)

Overview: Schools separated by just five miles clash as Valley travels just up the road to take on Lanett. The last six meetings have been split evenly 3-3, and the last four meetings have all been one-score games. The nearby rivals are meeting for the 91st time. Lanett head coach Clifford Story last week tied Lanett’s all-time wins record and will look to break the record outright with a win.

REGION 7-2A

Auburn High at Enterprise

Records: Auburn High 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Enterprise 1-0, 0-0

Last week: Auburn High defeated Hoover 17-14; Enterprise defeated Bay Panama City (Fla.) 41-7

Series: Auburn High leads 14-13

Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-28 in 2021

Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)

Overview: Auburn High will look to begin its quest for the Region 7-2A championship with a win on the road at Enterprise. The Tigers won the region in 2020 before Central-Phenix City won it in 2021, and the Tigers will be trying to take back the crown in 2022. Davaioun Williams scored both of Auburn High’s touchdowns in the win over Hoover before Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the final moments.

Central-Phenix City at Smiths Station

Records: Central 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Smiths Station 0-1, 0-0

Last week: Central defeated Hewitt-Trussville 37-21; LaGrange (Ga.) defeated Smiths Station 49-30

Series: Central leads 25-5

Last meeting: Central won 56-0 in 2021

Radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)

Overview: The Backyard Brawl has been all Central in recent seasons, with Central having won the last 13 games in the rivalry series. Central last week continued its winning ways with a victory over fellow power Hewitt-Trussville. Central looks to jump out to 1-0 in the region while Smiths Station looks to make a statement and show it’s a player in the playoff race this season.

Jeff Davis at Opelika

Records: Jeff Davis 0-1 overall, 0-0 region; Opelika 1-0, 0-0

Last week: Wetumpka defeated Jeff Davis 27-10; Opelika defeated Callaway (Ga.) 29-28

Series: Jeff Davis leads 14-12

Last meeting: Opelika won 37-6 in 2013

Radio: WKKR (97.7 FM)

Overview: The Bulldogs and Volunteers meet for the first time nine years to open region play. Opelika is in Region 2-7A for the first time after moving up to Class 7A for the first time since its inception. Opelika will look to make a statement by making the playoffs in its first season in Class 7A, and its region opener with Jeff Davis is its first step to doing just that.

SATURDAY

Chambers Academy vs. First Presbyterian Day (Ga.)

Place: University of West Georgia

Records: Chambers Academy 0-1

Last week: Lee-Scott defeated Chambers Academy 33-0

Series: First meeting

Overview: Playing in the SECIS Kickoff Classic, Chambers Academy looks to bounce back from a shocking loss in the opener against a more unknown opponent in FPD from across the border in Columbus, Ga. Chambers Academy will look to get itself in shape before its region opener on Sept. 2 against Edgewood.