High school football guide: Opelika hosts Lee, Central looks to clinch region title

Opelika hosts Lee-Montgomery in a pivotal region battle, while Central-Phenix City looks to clinch its own region championship Friday.
THURSDAY
Class 6A, Region 2
Russell County (5-2 overall, 2-2 region) at Sidney Lanier (6-1, 3-1)
Last Meeting: Sidney Lanier won 26-7 in 2020
Series: Sidney Lanier leads 6-1
Last Week: Russell County lost to Opelika 52-35; Sidney Lanier did not play last week
Overview: Russell County and quarterback Robert Calhoun will look to get back on track after falling at home to Opelika last week. They’ll match up with Sidney Lanier and its offensive weapons, including running back Tacaris Juan Bozeman and quarterback Braylon Jones.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
Glenwood (4-2, 1-1) at Hooper (1-4, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 56-13 in 2020
Series: Glenwood leads 20-15
Last Week: Glenwood beat Monroe Academy 21-14; Hooper lost to Fort Dale Academy 54-35
Overview: AJ Harris had two touchdowns in Glenwood’s win over Monroe Academy last week, and the Gators will need Harris’ playmaking ability this week against Hooper.
FRIDAY
Class 7A, Region 2
Enterprise (5-2, 1-2) at Smiths Station (1-5, 0-3)
Last Meeting: Enterprise won 35-13 in 2020
Series: Enterprise leads 15-7
Last Week: Enterprise lost to Prattville 17-16; Smiths Station lost to Jeff Davis 22-13.
Overview: Enterprise and running back Mykel Johnson came up short against Prattville last week. They’ll travel to take on a Smiths Station team allowing an average of 29.3 points per game.
Prattville (5-2, 3-1) at Central-Phenix City (7-0, 4-0)
Last Meeting: Central won 33-14 in 2020
Series: Central leads 8-6
Last Week: Prattville beat Enterprise 17-16; Central beat Auburn High 21-7
Overview: Coming off a big region win over Auburn High, Central and wide receiver Karmello English return home to host Prattville this week. English had two touchdowns in Central’s 21-7 win over Auburn High. The Lions and quarterback EJ Ousley are coming off a 17-16 win over Enterprise and are averaging 25 points per game. Central would clinch the region championship with a win.
Class 6A, Region 2
Lee-Montgomery (4-1, 3-1) at Opelika (4-3, 4-0)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 19-0 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 12-11
Last Week: Opelika beat Russell County 52-35; Lee-Montgomery beat Carver Montgomery 33-15
Overview: Opelika running back Kaden Cooper was unstoppable in the 52-35 win over Russell County as he rushed for three scores. The Bulldogs’ offense will face off against Lee-Montgomery and linebacker Austin Yelder, who had a pick-six last week.
Valley (2-5, 0-4) at Park Crossing (0-6, 0-4)
Last Meeting: Valley forfeited in 2020
Series: Park Crossing leads 1-0
Last Week: Valley lost to Eufaula 33-0; Park Crossing did not play
Overview: After being shut out by Eufaula, Valley and quarterback Cam Dooley will look for a better result this week against Park Crossing. The Thunderbirds have given up an average of 25 points per game this season.
Class 5A, Region 4
Beauregard (2-5, 1-3) at Sylacauga (4-2, 2-1)
Last Meeting: Sylacauga won 51-19 in 2020
Series: Beauregard leads 4-1
Last Week: Beauregard lost to Tallassee 35-7; Sylacauga beat Elmore County 42-24
Overview: Beauregard wide receiver Chris Gamble scored the lone touchdown for the Hornets last week. They’ll match up with Sylacauga and running back Maleek Pope who rushed for four touchdowns in Sylacauga’s win over Elmore County.
Tallassee (3-2, 2-1) at Talladega (0-6, 0-3)
Last Meeting: Tallassee won 59-18 in 2015
Series: Tallassee leads 2-1
Last Week: Tallassee beat Beauregard 35-7; Talladega lost to Central Clay County 62-7
Overview: Zavion Carr rushed in for two scores as Tallassee beat Beauregard last week. This week, Carr and the Tigers face off against a Talladega team allowing 44.83 points per game.
Class 3A, Region 4
Beulah (1-5, 1-3) at Reeltown (2-4, 2-2)
Last Meeting: Reeltown won 47-13 in 2020
Series: Beulah leads 21-1
Last Week: Beulah lost to Childersburg 41-21; Reeltown lost to Trinity 17-14
Overview: Reeltown and quarterback Gabe Bryant came up short against Trinity last week, and they’ll host a Bobcats team that is allowing an average of 41 points per game.
Dadeville (5-1, 3-1) at Trinity (6-0, 4-0)
Last Meeting: Trinity won 56-24 in 2014
Series: Trinity leads 5-2
Last Week: Dadeville beat Goshen 60-0; Trinity beat Reeltown 17-14
Overview: Coming off a 60-0 shut out of Goshen, Dadeville and quarterback Lane Smith head on the road for a meeting with undefeated Trinity. Trinity quarterback Coleman Stanley tossed a touchdown and ran for another in the 17-14 win over Reeltown.
Class 2A, Region 4
Horseshoe Bend (2-4, 1-3) at LaFayette (3-3, 2-2)
Last Meeting: LaFayette 12-0 in 2020
Series: LaFayette leads 8-3
Last Week: Horseshoe Bend did not play last week; LaFayette beat Ranburne 33-14
Overview: Horseshoe Bend heads into Friday’s game averaging 16 points a game. They’ll head on the road to take on LaFayette and running back Willie Baker this week.
Lanett (5-2, 4-0) at Ranburne (4-3, 2-2)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 48-0 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 6-3
Last Week: Lanett beat Vincent 47-6; Ranburne lost to LaFayette 33-14
Overview: Lanett and running back D’quez Madden will face off against Ranburne and quarterback Shaun Swofford this week.
Class 1A, Region 4
Notasulga (7-0, 4-0) at Maplesville (6-0, 3-0)
Last Meeting: Maplesville won 27-21 in 2020
Series: Maplesville leads 12-1
Last Week: Notasulga beat Loachapoka 32-12; Maplesville did not play last week
Overview: Notasulga running back Tyrese McCullough did it last week in the rivalry game against Loachapoka as he had 42 rushing yards, over 100 punt return yards and a 47-yard touchdown reception. The Blue Devils will head on the road to face Maplesville and running back Brady Harrison who had three touchdowns for the Red Devils in their last game.
Verbena (4-3, 1-2) at Loachapoka (3-2, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Loachapoka won 42-0 in 2020
Series: Loachapoka leads 16-1
Last Week: Verbena lost to Billingsley 47-8; Loachapoka lost to Notasulga 32-12
Overview: Quarterback Ga’kuan Palmer tossed a touchdown in Loachapoka’s loss to Notasulga last week. The Indians will return home this week to host Verbena led by quarterback Donald Jackson.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
Lee-Scott (4-2, 1-1) at Valiant Cross (2-2, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Lee-Scott won 31-30 in 2020
Series: Lee-Scott leads 1-0
Last Week: Lee-Scott beat Bessemer Academy 35-12; Valiant Cross beat Morgan Academy 38-25
Overview: Lee-Scott and quarterback Tate McKelvey put its three game-winning streak on the line when they travel to take on Valiant Cross. Valiant Cross and wide receiver Cory Brown won last week at home and will look to start a win streak of its own this week.
AISA Class AA, Region 1
Edgewood (4-2, 1-1) at Chambers Academy (5-1, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 51-20 in the playoffs 2020
Series: Chambers Academy leads 13-7
Last Week: Edgewood beat Lakeside 39-34; Chambers Academy did not play last week
Overview: Edgewood quarterback Austin Champion tossed three touchdowns and ran for two more in Edgewood’s win over Lakeside. They’ll travel to take on Chambers Academy and quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix this week.
Non-Region
Springwood (0-6, 0-2 Region 1-AA) at Cornerstone Christian (2-5, 0-4 Region 1-A)
Last Meeting: Springwood won 41-0
Series: Springwood leads 5-0
Last Week: Springwood did not play last week; Cornerstone Christian lost to Coosa Valley Academy 34-6
Overview: The Wildcats have struggled offensively at times this season as Springwood is currently averaging 4.6 points per game. They’ll take on Cornerstone Christian and running back DJ Jones this week.