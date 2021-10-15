High school football guide: Opelika, Lanett aim to clinch region championships

Overview: Jeremy Conway caught two touchdown passes and ran in another as Chambers Academy beat Edgewood 49-7. Macon East quarterback Deonte Powell threw four touchdown passes in the Knights’ win over Banks Academy.

Springwood (1-6, 0-2) at Edgewood​ (4-3, 1-2)

Overview: Springwood picked up its first win of the season last week and will look to keep that momentum going when they face Edgewood. Edgewood and quarterback Austin Champion were slowed down last week against Chambers Academy, but will look to get back on track against Springwood.