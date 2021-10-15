High school football guide: Opelika, Lanett aim to clinch region championships

Opelika and Lanett are both trying to clinch region championships on Friday night.
Here's a look at all the high school football action across the area:
Class 7A, Region 2
Auburn High (6-1 overall, 3-1 region) at Smiths Station (1-6, 0-4)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 45-14 in 2020
Series: Auburn High leads 24-7
Last Week: Auburn High did not play last week; Smiths Station lost to Enterprise 49-35
Overview: Auburn High and quarterback Clyde Pittman return to the field this Friday after having last week off. They’ll travel to take on Smiths Station and quarterback Jackson Greer.
Central-Phenix City (8-0, 5-0) at Dothan (3-4, 1-3)
Last Meeting: Central won 49-13 in 2020
Series: Central leads 1-0
Last Week: Central beat Prattville 42-21; Dothan beat Jeff Davis 20-18
Overview: Central quarterback Caleb Nix tossed four touchdown passes last week as the Red Devils clinched the region championship with their win over Prattville. They’ll look to finish undefeated in region play as they take on Dothan and quarterback Javierre Jackson this week. Jackson had two touchdown passes in the win over Jeff Davis.
Class 6A, Region 2
Eufaula (3-5, 2-3) at Russell County (5-3, 2-3)
Last Meeting: Eufaula won 42-0 in 2020
Series: Eufaula leads 37-5
Last Week: Eufaula lost to Carver Montgomery 20-12; Russell County lost to Sidney Lanier 45-23
Overview: With both team’s coming off losses, Eufaula and quarterback Jamarian Lewis take on Russell County and quarterback Robert Calhoun this week.
Valley (3- 4, 1-4) at Opelika (5-3, 5-0)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 71-0 in 2015
Series: The series is tied 23-23-2
Last Week: Valley beat Park Crossing 12-7; Opelika beat Lee Montgomery 21-20
Overview: Valley quarterback CJ Chambley’s touchdown pass helped the Rams pick up a 12-7 win over Park Crossing last week. This week they’ll take on Opelika and defensive back Jarell Stinson as the Bulldogs have a chance to clinch the region championship with a win.
Class 5A, Region 4
Elmore County (0-7, 0-4) at Beauregard (2-6, 1-4)
Last Meeting: Beauregard won 42-28
Series: Beauregard leads 8-7
Last Week: Elmore County did not play last week; Beauregard lost to Sylacauga 42-14
Overview: Despite rushing in for two scores, Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton and the Hornets fell to Sylacauga last week. They’ll return home to host an Elmore County team that is allowing an average of 43 points per game.
Tallassee (4-2, 3-1) at Holtville (5-2, 3-1)
Last Meeting: Tallassee won 44-28 in 2017
Series: Tallassee leads 28-3-1
Last Week: Tallassee beat Talladega 34-0; Holtville lost to Central Clay County 36-0
Overview: Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis did it all in the Tigers’ win last week as he rushed in for two scores and passed for another. They’ll take on Holtville and quarterback Tanner Potts this week.
Class 3A, Region 4
Beulah (1-6, 1-4) at Goshen (1-7, 1-4)
Last Meeting: Beulah won 42-13 in 2020
Series: Goshen leads 3-1
Last Week: Beulah lost to Reeltown 48-7; Goshen beat Pike County 15-13
Overview: Beulah running back Jacori Tarver found the end zone last week, but the Bobcats were defeated by Reeltown. The Bobcats will travel to take on Goshen which picked up its first win of the season last week.
Reeltown (3-4, 3-2) at Dadeville (5-2, 3-2)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 7-6 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 38-17
Last Week: Reeltown beat Pike County 15-13; Dadeville lost to Trinity 28-0
Overview: Reeltown’s Juice Hughley finished with three total touchdowns last week as he returned a kickoff and later rushed in for two more scores. After being shut out 28-0 last week, Dadeville and running back Javuntae Holley will look to get back on track this week at home.
Class 2A, Region 4
LaFayette (4-3, 3-2) at Fayetteville (3-4, 2-3)
Last Meeting: LaFayette won 19-5 in 2020
Series: LaFayette leads 5-0
Last Week: LaFayette beat Horseshoe Bend 42-21; Fayetteville lost to B.B. Comer 58-21
Overview: LaFayette wide receiver Vinay Singh scored three times in the Bulldogs’ win over Horseshoe Bend. The Bulldogs will face Fayetteville and wide receiver Zeke DeLoach who caught three touchdown passes last week from quarterback Pacey DeLoach.
Randolph County (1-6, 0-5) at Lanett (6-2, 5-0)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 61-20 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 9-4-1
Last Week: Randolph County lost to Vincent 51-6; Lanett beat Ranburne 59-0
Overview: Zack Caldwell rushed in for Randolph County’s lone score last week in the 51-6 loss. Lanett will have a chance to clinch the region championship with a win at home this week.
Class 1A, Region 4
Autaugaville (5-2, 2-2) at Loachapoka (4-2, 2-2)
Last Meeting: Autaugaville won 14-0 in 2020
Series: Autaugaville leads 12-8
Last Week: Autaugaville lost to Billingsley 35-13; Loachapoka beat Verbena 42-20
Overview: Ga’Kuan Palmer’s pick-six sparked a strong second half for Loachapoka as the Indians defeated Verbena last week. They’ll host Autaugaville in a big region matchup this Friday.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
Hooper (1-5, 0-2) at Lee-Scott (5-2, 2-1)
Last Meeting: Hooper won 34-18 in 2020
Series: Lee-Scott leads 14-8
Last Week: Hooper lost to Glenwood 62-6; Lee-Scott beat Valiant Cross 16-0
Overview: Lee-Scott will look to close out region play with a win against Hooper behind quarterbacks’ Tate McKelvey and Ryan Dearing. The Colts are allowing an average of 46 points per game this season.
AISA Class AA, Region 1
Chambers Academy (6-1, 2-0) at Macon East (5-3, 2-0)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 46-7 in 2020
Series: The series is tied 3-3
Last Week: Chambers Academy beat Edgewood 49-7; Macon East beat Banks Academy 50-22
Overview: Jeremy Conway caught two touchdown passes and ran in another as Chambers Academy beat Edgewood 49-7. Macon East quarterback Deonte Powell threw four touchdown passes in the Knights’ win over Banks Academy.
Springwood (1-6, 0-2) at Edgewood (4-3, 1-2)
Last Meeting: Edgewood won 35-19 in 2020
Series: Edgewood leads 17-13
Last Week: Springwood beat Cornerstone Christian 62-26; Edgewood lost to Chambers Academy 49-7
Overview: Springwood picked up its first win of the season last week and will look to keep that momentum going when they face Edgewood. Edgewood and quarterback Austin Champion were slowed down last week against Chambers Academy, but will look to get back on track against Springwood.
Non-region
Calhoun (0-7, 0-5 Region 3-2A) at Notasulga (7-1, 4-1 Region 4-1A)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 27-22 in 1991
Series: Notasulga leads 3-0