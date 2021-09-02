High school football guide: Opelika plays Thursday, Auburn High and more open region play

After two weeks out of region play, area teams enter league play in Week Three.
With one game on Thursday and the rest on Friday, here’s what you need to know about this week’s 15 games featuring area high school teams:
THURSDAY
CLASS 6A
Opelika (0-2, 0-0) at Sidney Lanier (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 42-6 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 13-3
Last Week: Opelika lost to Auburn High 16-14; Sidney Lanier defeated Paul Bryant 33-13.
Overview: After falling to Auburn High in a close rivalry game at home, Opelika will head on the road for its first road game of the season this Thursday. Sidney Lanier is entering its first home game at Cramton Bowl, after picking up two wins on the road to start the season.
FRIDAY
CLASS 7A
Auburn High (2-0, 0-0) at Prattville (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 22-0 in 2020
Series: Prattville leads 18-17-2
Last Week: Auburn High defeated Opelika 16-14; Prattville beat Stanhope Elmore 29-0
Overview: When Auburn High and Prattville meet Friday, it’ll be an opportunity for two first-year head coaches to pick up their first region win. Auburn High’s first-year head coach Keith Etheredge took part in his first Auburn-Opelika rivalry game last week and now he has his first region game up next against the Lions coached by new head coach Jason Wallace.
Smiths Station (1-1, 0-0) at Central-Phenix City (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Central won 35-7 in 2020
Series: Central leads 24-5
Last Week: Central beat Eufaula 33-0; Smiths Station beat Columbus 50-0
Overview: Central has started the season strong looking like title contenders again, and look to go 3-0 in the Backyward Brawl rivalry game. Central has been on a roll the last two weeks as they scored 42 points in the opener and followed it up with a 33-0 shutout last week. Smiths Station fell in its opener to Russell County but rebounded last week for a 50-0 win over Columbus.
Class 6A
Park Crossing (0-2, 0-0) at Russell County (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Park Crossing won 44-33 in 2019
Series: Park Crossing leads 7-0
Last Week: Park Crossing lost to Dothan High 14-7; Russell County did not play.
Overview: Russell County will look to pick up its first region win under first-year head coach Dillon Griggs when the team takes on Park Crossing. Park Crossing will be on the road for the first time this season and will look to end its two-game losing streak.
Valley (2-0, 0-0) at Carver-Montgomery (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Carver-Montgomery won 34-22 in 2020
Series: Carver-Montgomery leads 1-0
Last Week: Carver-Montgomery lost to Enterprise 28-12; Valley defeated Lanett 14-8
Overview: First-year head coach Marcus Gardner and Carver-Montgomery are looking for their first win of the season when they take on Valley. The Rams head into Friday’s contest 2-0 after a late touchdown drive helped them beat rival Lanett.
Class 5A
Beauregard (1-1, 0-0) at Talladega (0-2, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Talladega won 27-19 in 2020
Series: Beauregard leads 4-1
Last Week: Beauregard defeated Booker T. Washington 29-22; Talladega lost to Saks 42-0
Overview: First-year head coach Justin Jones and Beauregard head into Friday’s game hoping to win their first region game. Talladega is hosting its third consecutive home game and is hoping to pick up its first win of the season and region play.
Class 3A
Beulah (0-2, 0-0) at Pike County (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Pike County won 33-6 in 2017
Series: Pike County leads 3-0
Last Week: Pike County lost to Lamar County 28-7; Beluah lost to Cleburne County 43-13
Overview: The Bulldogs and Bobcats are both searching for their first win of the season on Friday.
Catholic-Montgomery (2-0, 0-0) at Dadeville (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Catholic-Montgomery won 30-0 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 5-1
Last Week: Dadeville beat Elmore County 47-7; Catholic-Montgomery defeated Charles Henderson 50-0.
Overview: Under first-year head coach Kirk Johnson, Catholic-Montgomery hasn’t allowed a score through two games and will look to keep the streak going into region play. Dadeville dominated against Elmore County in its 47-7 win last week.
Reeltown (0-2, 0-0) at Childersburg (0-1)
Last Meeting: Reeltown won 28-8 in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 3-0
Last Week: Reeltown lost to St. James 35-6; Childersburg lost to B.B. Comer 40-0
Overview: Reeltown and Childersburg are both looking for their first win of the season when they play Friday.
Class 2A
Lanett (1-1, 0-0) at B.B. Comer (1-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 38-0 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 12-2
Last Week: Lanett lost to Valley 14-8; B.B. Comer defeated Childersburg 40-0.
Overview: After falling late on the road to Class 6A Valley, Lanett has to regroup quickly as the Panthers are back on the road this week against B.B. Comer. B.B. Comer will be at home for the first time this season as the team opens up region play.
Randolph County (1-0, 0-0) at LaFayette (1-0)
Last Meeting: Randolph County won 28-14 in 2020
Series: Randolph County leads 21-17
Last Week: Randolph County beat Woodland 40-34; LaFayette beat Central Coosa 53-14
Overview: Randolph County will be on the road for the second week in a row when the team travels to take on LaFayette. LaFayette will look to defend home field for the second week in a row.
Class 1A
Loachapoka (1-0, 0-0) at Billingsley (1-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Loachapoka won 24-16 in 2020
Series: Billingsley leads 5-2
Last Week: Billingsley lost to Vincent 40-6; Loachapoka did not play
Overview: Loachapoka began the season with a 40-28 road win over Beulah and is back on the road again this week. Billingsley will look for its first home win of the season after falling 40-6 at home last week.
Notasulga (2-0, 0-0) at Autaugaville (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 35-0 in 2020
Series: Notasulga leads 8-7
Last Week: Notasulga defeated Winterboro 12-0; Autaugaville defeated Talladega County Central 38-12.
Overview: Notasulga’s defense has only allowed one touchdown through two games, while Autaugaville has scored 30 or more points through its first two games.
AISA Class AAA
Glenwood (1-1, 0-0) at Lee-Scott (0-1)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 51-7 in 2020
Series: Glenwood leads 22-15
Last Week: Glenwood lost to Escambia Academy 59-47; Lee-Scott did not play
Overview: Lee-Scott opens region play with its first home game of the season. After winning its opener on the road, Glenwood fell at home last week.
AISA Class AA
Springwood (0-2, 0-0) at Chambers Academy (2-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 53-0 in 2020
Series: Springwood leads 29-15-1
Last Week: Springwood lost to Southern Prep Academy 40-16; Chambers Academy did not play last week.