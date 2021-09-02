High school football guide: Opelika plays Thursday, Auburn High and more open region play

Overview: When Auburn High and Prattville meet Friday, it’ll be an opportunity for two first-year head coaches to pick up their first region win. Auburn High’s first-year head coach Keith Etheredge took part in his first Auburn-Opelika rivalry game last week and now he has his first region game up next against the Lions coached by new head coach Jason Wallace.

Smiths Station (1-1, 0-0) at Central-Phenix City (2-0, 0-0)

Overview: Central has started the season strong looking like title contenders again, and look to go 3-0 in the Backyward Brawl rivalry game. Central has been on a roll the last two weeks as they scored 42 points in the opener and followed it up with a 33-0 shutout last week. Smiths Station fell in its opener to Russell County but rebounded last week for a 50-0 win over Columbus.