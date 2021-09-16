High school football guide: Opelika plays Thursday, Loachapoka and Central set for top-10 showdowns

THURSDAY
Class 6A, Region 2
Opelika (2-2, 2-0) at Carver-Montgomery (2-1, 2-0)
Last Meeting: Opelika won 24-7 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 16-3
Last Week: Opelika beat Eufaula 21-0; Carver Montgomery beat Park Crossing 27-12.
Overview: Opelika shut out Eufaula last week and forced eight turnovers in its 21-0 win. Opelika defensive back Jamaroun Satterwhite had an interception and two fumble recoveries in the win. The Bulldogs will face off against Carver-Montgomery and quarterback Jamar Green who tossed four touchdowns in the win over Park Crossing.
AISA NON-REGION
Glenwood (2-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA) at Springwood (0-4, 0-2 Region 1-AA)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 61-41 in 2020
Series: Glenwood leads 17-15
Last Week: Glenwood beat Valiant Cross 26-6; Springwood lost to Banks Academy 38-6
Overview: Springwood heads into this week’s game averaging 7.0 points per game and are still looking for its first win under first-year head coach Kurt Page. Glenwood quarterback Dallas Crow tossed two touchdowns last week in the Gators’ win over Valiant Cross.
FRIDAY
Class 7A, Region 2
Auburn High (4-0, 2-0) at Jeff Davis (0-3, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 47-0 in 2020
Series: Auburn High leads 11-3
Last Week: Auburn High beat Dothan 49-13; Jeff Davis lost to Central 52-6
Overview: Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman and the Tigers’ offense will look to carry the momentum from last week into this week’s game against Jeff Davis. Pittman tossed four touchdown passes in three quarters of work in last week’s win over Dothan.
Central-Phenix City (4-0, 2-0) at Enterprise (4-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Central won 45-28 in 2020
Series: Central leads 22-10-1
Last Week: Central beat Jeff Davis 52-6; Enterprise beat Davidson 55-7
Overview: Central is No. 5 in Class 7A in the ASWA rankings and Enterprise is No. 8. Quarterback Caleb Nix and running back JT Banks led the way in Central’s win over Jeff Davis last week as Nix threw three touchdowns and Banks rushed for 100-plus yards and a score. This one could turn into a high scoring affair as the Tigers will face an Enterprise team averaging 47 points per game this season.
Class 6A, Region 2
Lee-Montgomery (2-1, 1-1) at Russell County (4-0, 2-0)
Last Meeting: Lee-Montgomery won by forfeit
Series: Lee Montgomery leads 1-0
Last Week: Lee-Montgomery lost to Sidney Lanier 20-6; Russell County beat Valley 35-20
Overview: This will be the first-ever on-field meeting between the schools. Russell County forfeited what would’ve been the first game ever between the programs last season. In Russell County’s win over Valley, running back AJ Black had two scores on the ground and two more through the air. Black and Russell County will face off against Lee-Montgomery for the first time after last year’s game was not played.
Class 5A, Region 4
Beauregard (2-2, 1-1) at Central-Clay County (4-0, 2-0)
Last Meeting: Central Clay County won 51-6 in 2020
Series: Beauregard leads 3-2
Last Week: Beauregard lost to Holtville 21-14; Central Clay County beat Elmore County 42-14
Overview: Despite two touchdowns from quarterback Trent Moulton, Beauregard fell 21-14 last week. Moulton and the Hornets will go up against an undefeated Central-Clay County team that is only allowing 13.5 points per game.
Elmore County (0-4, 0-2) at Tallassee (1-2, 0-1)
Last Meeting: Tallassee won 49-21 in 2020
Series: Tallassee leads 36-22-1
Last Week: Elmore County lost to Central Clay County 42-14; Tallassee lost to Sylacauga 35-33
Overview: Despite three touchdowns from Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels, the Tigers fell in a close game to Sylacauga last week. They’ll face Elmore County and quarterback Payton Stephenson this week.
Class 3A, Region 4
Dadeville (2-1, 1-1) at Childersburg (1-2, 1-1)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 28-7 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 9-4
Last Week: Dadeville beat Pike County 46-6; Childersburg beat Goshen 47-8
Overview: Senior Jaheem Brown had two touchdowns for Dadeville last week as they beat Pike County 46-6. For Childersburg, junior Sharod Robertson led the way with three touchdowns last week.
Goshen (0-4, 0-2) at Reeltown (1-3, 1-1)
Last Meeting: Reeltown won 34-13 in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 6-2
Last Week: Goshen lost to Childersburg 47-8; Reeltown lost to Montgomery Catholic 45-6
Overview: Through four games, Goshen has been shut out in three of the four but broke the drought last week. For Reeltown, the Rebels are averaging 11.75 points per game.
Montgomery-Catholic (4-0, 2-0) at Beulah (1-3, 1-1)
Last Meeting: Montgomery Catholic won 41-7 in 2020
Series: Montgomery Catholic leads 2-1
Last Week: Montgomery Catholic beat Reeltown 45-6; Beulah lost to Trinity 63-0
Overview: Beulah may have been shut out last week, but the Bobcats are averaging 13.75 points per game this season. Montgomery Catholic has been effective on both sides of the ball to start the season as they are averaging 48.75 points per game and are holding teams to an average of 3.25 points per game.
Class 2A, Region 4
LaFayette (2-1, 1-1) at Lanett (3-1, 2-0) in Opelika
Last Meeting: Lanett won 26-0 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 38-11-1
Last Week: LaFayette lost to B.B. Comer 50-25; Lanett beat Fayetteville 54-21
Overview: LaFayette running back Willie Baker scored twice last week but the Bulldogs still lost to B.B. Comer last week. They’ll take on rival Lanett led by defensive end Caden Story.
Class 1A, Region 4
Maplesville (4-0, 2-0) at Loachapoka (2-0, 1-0)
Last Meeting: Maplesville won 35-0 in 2020
Series: Maplesville leads 5-4
Last Week: Maplesville beat Billingsley 34-0; Loachapoka did not play last week
Overview: Maplesville is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in the ASWA rankings and Loachapoka is ranked No. 6. Loachapoka running back Nick Farrow scored four total touchdowns in the Indians’ game on Sept. 3 against Billingsley. They’ll be matched up against a Maplesville defense that has posted shut outs in both of its region games.
Notasulga (4-0, 2-0) at Billingsley (1-3, 0-2)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 37-10 in 2020
Series: Billingsley leads 15-6
Last Week: Notasulga beat Barbour County 73-0; Billingsley lost to Maplesville 34-0
Overview: Through four games this season, Notasulga’s defense has allowed an average of five points per game. They’ll go up against a Billingsley offense that is averaging 8.25 points per game.
Non-Region
Chambers Academy (4-0, 1-0 Region 1-AA) at Valiant Cross (1-1, 0-1 Region 1-AAA)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 46-7 in 2020
Series: Chambers Academy leads 1-0
Last Week: Chambers Academy beat Lowndes Academy 40-6; Valiant Cross lost to Glenwood 26-6
Overview: Quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix and Chambers Academy will look to keep their four-game win streak rolling when they take on Valiant Cross. Under first-year head coach Fred Brock, Valiant Cross will look to get back in the win column after falling on the road last week.
Macon-East (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-AA) at Lee-Scott (1-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA)
Last Meeting: Macon-East won 41-23 in 2020
Series: Macon-East leads 8-7
Last Week: Macon-East beat Edgewood Academy 35-19; Lee-Scott lost to Pike Liberal Arts 21-0
Overview: Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey and the Warriors offense were shut out by Pike Liberal Arts last week and are looking to rebound this week against Macon East. The Knights rushed for four touchdowns last week against Edgewood and are averaging 23 points per game.