High school football guide: Opelika plays Thursday, Loachapoka and Central set for top-10 showdowns

Class 6A, Region 2

Lee-Montgomery (2-1, 1-1) at Russell County (4-0, 2-0)

Overview: This will be the first-ever on-field meeting between the schools. Russell County forfeited what would’ve been the first game ever between the programs last season. In Russell County’s win over Valley, running back AJ Black had two scores on the ground and two more through the air. Black and Russell County will face off against Lee-Montgomery for the first time after last year’s game was not played.