High school football guide: Playoffs open with Auburn High, Opelika, Lee-Scott all hosting games

Overview: LaFayette defensive lineman Antavious Woody showed off his skills at running back last week as he had six carries for 108 yards. The Bulldogs will travel to take on an Ariton team that is averaging 41.8 points per game this season.

Geneva County (5-5, 4-3 Region 2-2A) at Lanett (8-2, 7-0 Region 4-2A)

Last Meeting: Lanett won 42-30 in 2006

Series: Lanett leads 1-0

Last Week: Geneva County lost to Slocomb 58-20; Lanett did not play last week.

Overview: Five-star Alabama running back commit Emmanuel Henderson will lead his Geneva County teammates into this week’s playoff game against the Panthers. Henderson and his teammates will face off against four-star Auburn defensive line commit Caden Story and the Panthers.

Class 1A

Marengo (5-4, 4-2 Region 2-1A) at Notasulga (9-1, 5-1 Region 4-1A)

Series: First-ever meeting

Last Week: Marengo did not play last week; Notasulga did not play last week