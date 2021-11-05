High school football guide: Playoffs open with Auburn High, Opelika, Lee-Scott all hosting games

Class 7A
Daphne (5-4, 5-3 Region 1-7A) at Central-Phenix City (10-0, 6-0 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Daphne won 17-14 in 2004
Series: Daphne leads 2-0
Last Week: Daphne lost to Spanish Fort 31-17; Central beat Oxford 53-7
Overview: Led by senior running back Tyler Bradley, Daphne will travel to Garrett-Harrison Stadium this week for a first round playoff matchup with Central. Quarterback Caleb Nix capped off the regular season last week with four touchdown passes and 281 passing yards.
Baker (7-3, 6-2 Region 1-7A) at Auburn High (8-2, 5-1 Region 2-7A)
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 39-3 in 2020
Series: Auburn High leads 1-0
Last Week: Baker beat Davidson 50-35; Auburn High lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) 27-17
Overview: Baker quarterback Josh Flowers tossed four touchdowns last time out for the Hornets in a 50-35 win. The team will travel to Duck Samford to take on the Tigers this week. Auburn High pulled out all the stops against IMG Academy as linebacker Powell Gordon and defensive lineman Bradyn Joiner both scored touchdowns on offense.
Class 6A
Northridge (7-3, 3-3 Region 4-6A) at Opelika (7-3, 7-0 Region 2-6A)
Series: First-ever meeting
Last Week: Northridge beat Tuscaloosa County 37-6; Opelika did not play last week
Overview: Northridge’s Toryion Spears rushed in for two scores last week in the Jaguars win over Tuscaloosa County. Opelika and its defensive standouts Jarell Stinson and Taylor Love will look to come away with a win in this week’s first round matchup.
Class 5A
Tallassee (7-2, 5-1 Region 4-5A) at Greenville (7-3, 5-1 Region 2-5A)
Last Meeting: Greenville won 33-7 in 2019
Series: Greenville leads 5-0
Last Week: Tallassee beat Carroll 41-35; Greenville lost to Carver Montgomery 14-8
Overview: Jalyn Daniels was unstoppable against Carroll as the Tallassee running back ran for four touchdowns in the win. The Tigers will take on Greenville and quarterback Andre Davidson in the first round of the playoffs this week.
Class 3A
Reeltown (6-4, 5-2 Region 4-3A) at Opp (8-2, 5-1 Region 2-3A)
Series: First-ever meeting
Last Week: Reeltown beat Holtville 40-26; Opp did not play last week
Overview: Reeltown wrapped up the regular season with an impressive showing from quarterback Gabe Bryant and wide receiver Marcus Haynes as they linked up for four touchdowns. They’ll be on the road to start the playoffs against Opp and quarterback Gray Jennings.
Dadeville (6-3, 4-3 Region 4-3A) at Slocomb (7-3, 5-1 Region 2-3A)
Series: First-ever meeting
Last Week: Dadeville did not play last week; Slocomb beat Geneva County 58-20
Overview: Dadeville and quarterback Lane Smith return to the field this week after having last week off. They’ll travel to take on a Slocomb team led by the running back duo of Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller. Miller and Nobles combined for five rushing touchdowns last week.
Class 2A
LaFayette (7-3, 5-2 Region 4-2A) at Ariton (9-1, 6-1 Region 2-2A)
Last Meeting: Ariton won 30-12 in 2019
Series: Ariton leads 1-0
Last Week: LaFayette beat Beulah 30-0; Ariton did not play last week.
Overview: LaFayette defensive lineman Antavious Woody showed off his skills at running back last week as he had six carries for 108 yards. The Bulldogs will travel to take on an Ariton team that is averaging 41.8 points per game this season.
Geneva County (5-5, 4-3 Region 2-2A) at Lanett (8-2, 7-0 Region 4-2A)
Last Meeting: Lanett won 42-30 in 2006
Series: Lanett leads 1-0
Last Week: Geneva County lost to Slocomb 58-20; Lanett did not play last week.
Overview: Five-star Alabama running back commit Emmanuel Henderson will lead his Geneva County teammates into this week’s playoff game against the Panthers. Henderson and his teammates will face off against four-star Auburn defensive line commit Caden Story and the Panthers.
Class 1A
Marengo (5-4, 4-2 Region 2-1A) at Notasulga (9-1, 5-1 Region 4-1A)
Series: First-ever meeting
Last Week: Marengo did not play last week; Notasulga did not play last week
Overview: Defensive lineman Keith Heard and the Blue Devil defense have been dominant all year long. Marengo and its offense averaging 28 points per game will take on Notasulga this week.
Loachapoka (6-3, 4-2 Region 4-1A) at Millry (7-3, 5-1 Region 2-1A)
Last Meeting: Loachapoka won 39-0 in 2005
Series: Loachapoka leads 1-0
Last Week: Loachapoka lost to Highland Home 43-0; Millry lost to St. Michael 48-6
Overview: Loachapoka and running back Nick Farrow will hope to pick up the program’s first playoff win since 2013 when they travel to take on Millry this week. The Indians will face off against quarterback Owen Hendry who tossed a 76-yard touchdown pass last week.
AISA Class AAA
Bessemer Academy (3-6, 3-2 Region 2-AAA) at Lee-Scott (7-2, 3-1 Region 1-AAA)
Last Meeting: Lee-Scott won 35-12 in 2021
Series: Bessemer Academy leads 23-5
Last Week: Bessemer Academy lost to Escambia Academy 64-0; Lee-Scott beat Morgan Academy 31-17.
Overview: Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey and the Warriors will host their first playoff game since 2015 this week. Lee-Scott will host Bessemer Academy and running back Samad Muhammad.
Glenwood (5-4, 2-2 Region 1-AAA) at Morgan Academy (5-5, 3-2 Region 2-AAA)
Last Meeting: Glenwood beat 35-6 in 2020
Series: Morgan Academy leads 16-10
Last Week: Glenwood lost to Autauga Academy 42-0; Morgan Academy lost to Lee-Scott 31-17
Overview: Quarterback Dallas Crow and Glenwood will look to shake off last week’s loss as they take on Morgan Academy to begin this year’s playoffs. Last week, Morgan Academy quarterback Andrew Thomas tossed for over 300 yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Senators fell to Lee-Scott.
AISA Class AA
Wilcox Academy (4-5, 1-3 Region 2-AA) at Chambers Academy (9-1, 4-0 Region 1-AA)
Last Meeting: Chambers Academy won 36-13 in 2019
Series: Chambers Academy leads 4-2
Last Week: Wilcox Academy beat Edgewood 34-20; Chambers Academy beat Crenshaw Christian 44-0.
Overview: Led by running back Darius Clifton, Wilcox Academy beat Edgewood to finish the regular season with a win as Clifton rushed for over 100 yards and had two scores. They’ll begin the playoffs against the defending state champs in Chambers Academy. Rebels’ running back T.Y. Trammell had two rushing touchdowns in the regular season finale.