High school football guide: Rivalry week comes into focus for 4 area schools

Auburn High (1-0, 0-0) at Opelika (0-1, 0-0)

Last Meeting: Auburn won 37-10 in 2020

Series: Opelika leads 47-45-3

Last Week: Auburn beat Park Crossing 45-0; Opelika lost to Callaway (Ga.) 30-21

Overview: This storied rivalry between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set to be played for the 96th time when they square off in Opelika on Friday. Auburn got off to an excellent start to the Keith Etheredge era on Friday thanks to a dominant shutout victory that saw quarterbacks Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin each throw touchdowns. Opelika, meanwhile, just came up short against Callaway but saw excellent showings defensively from cornerback Jarell Stinson, defensive back Nick Covington and linebacker Will Garner. An Auburn victory would give the Tigers four victories in their last five meetings with the Bulldogs.

Barbour Co. (1-0, 0-0) at Russell Co. (1-0, 0-0)

Last Meeting: Russell Co. won 70-0 in 2019

Series: Russell Co. leads 1-0

Last Week: Russell Co. beat Smiths Station 29-22; Barbour Co. beat Stewart (Ga.) via forfeit