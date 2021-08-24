High school football guide: Rivalry week comes into focus for 4 area schools

After an exciting opening week of high school football last week, the focus turns to a few key rivalries entering Week 2.
Sixteen local teams will hit the field this week, and some of which will be squaring off with bragging rights on the line. Among this week’s notable matchups are Auburn High vs. Opelika and Lanett vs. Valley, two of the most-storied rivalries in the area.
This week’s non-region action includes one game on Thursday night followed by 14 others on Friday. Here’s what you need to know about all 15 games this week:
Springwood (0-1 , 0-0) at Southern Prep (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Springwood won 21-14 in 2020
Series: Springwood leads 2-0
Last Week: Springwood lost 52-6 to Abbeville Christian; Southern Prep lost 20-0 to Cornerstone Christian
Overview: The Wildcats got off to a rough start to the Kurt Page era thanks to a tough matchup with Abbeville Christian, the runner-up in the AISA’s Class A last fall. Similarly, penalties were critical for Southern Prep as the Fighting Rangers fell to Cornerstone. Springwood quarterback Cooper Champion and the Wildcats hope to get back on track Thursday when they face quarterback Owen Wolfe and his Southern Prep squad.
Chambers Academy (1-0, 0-0) at Abbeville Christian (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Chambers won 38-0 in 2020
Series: Chambers leads 14-11
Last Week: Chambers beat Lee-Scott 41-3; Abbeville beat Springwood 52-6
Overview: The Rebels started off their 2021 season on a high note by topping Lee-Scott in the first game at Torbert-Allen Field, recently renamed to honor head coach Jason Allen. The victory featured an excellent showing from running back Jordan Benbrook, who rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Chambers is traveling to play an Abbeville Christian team that won 10 games in 2020 and is led by former Smiths Station offensive coordinator John Gilmore.
Escambia Academy (1-0, 0-0) at Glenwood (1-0 , 0-0)
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 24-22 in 2020
Series: Glenwood leads 5-4
Last Week: Glenwood beat Bessemer Academy 31-0; Escambia beat Pike 42-26
Overview: The Gators showed their offseason departures weren’t too much to handle in their season-opening shutout of Bessemer last week. The game featured another excellent performance from athlete AJ Harris, the five-star recruit who ran a kickoff back for a score, forced and recovered a fumble and had three rushing touchdowns. Glenwood hosts an Escambia team won 10 games and was the AISA Class AA runner-up in 2020.
Winterboro (1-0, 0-0) at Notasulga (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 14-7 in 2013
Series: Tied 4-4
Last Week: Notasulga beat Bullock Co. 39-6; Winterboro beat Vincent 18-16
Overview: Notasulga started its season on a high note with a commanding victory over Bullock County that featured an excellent defensive effort. Running back Terel Crayton and his teammates are hoping to keep the success going again this week, but it will be no easy task against Winterboro. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2020 season in which they won nine games and reached the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Central-Coosa (0-1, 0-0) at LaFayette (0-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: LaFayette won 48-6 in 2019
Series: LaFayette leads 3-1
Last Week: LaFayette did not play; Central-Coosa lost to Verbena 36-8
Overview: The Bulldogs waited until the second week to get their football started, though the team is hopeful to replicate their five-game winning streak to close the 2020 regular season. LaFayette running back Josh Combs and company will open things up against Central-Coosa, which went 2-5 in 2020 but only played four games.
Lanett (1-0, 0-0) at Valley (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Valley won 20-14 (OT) in 2020
Series: Valley leads 55-32-2
Last Week: Lanett beat Georgiana 54-7; Valley beat Beauregard 18-7
Overview: Lanett and Valley are ready to square off for yet another meeting in a rivalry that dates back to 1927. The Panthers started 2021 off right, as running back D’Quez Madden had 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help secure head coach Clifford Story’s 100th career victory. Valley, meanwhile, worked diligently to put former region rival Beauregard away and did so with help from quarterback Cam Dooley, who had 158 total yards and two touchdowns against the Hornets.
Beulah (0-1, 0-0) at Cleburne Co. (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: First meeting
Series: Tied 0-0
Last Week: Beulah lost to Loachapoka 40-28; Cleburne Co. beat Ohatchee 43-28
Overview: The Bobcats showed they’ve made significant strides since last season, but they couldn’t quite finish off Loachapoka in a competitive season opener. Noah Higdon showed he could make plays on both sides of the ball for Beulah, as the quarterback also delivered a 99-yard interception return last Friday. Higdon and the Bobcats travel to face a Cleburne Co. squad that opened the season strong after struggling to a 3-7 record in 2020.
Dadeville (0-0, 0-0) at Elmore Co. (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Dadeville won 20-19 in 2020
Series: Dadeville leads 35-19
Last Week: Dadeville did not play; Elmore Co. lost to Moody 49-28
Overview: The Tigers began the Roger McDonald era on a high note last fall thanks to six victories and the team’s first playoff berth since 2015. Running back Ja’vuntae Holley and the Tigers are looking for more this go around, and they start things off against an Elmore County team that they took down to start last season. The Panthers are coming off a 2-8 2020 campaign and dropped the 2021 season opener to Moody, the team Elmore County beat 27-7 last August.
Reeltown (0-1, 0-0) at St. James (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: St. James won 31-20 in 2020
Series: St. James leads 1-0
Last Week: Reeltown lost to Tallassee 34-13; St. James lost to Montgomery Academy 38-36
Overview: The Rebels’ 2021 season got off to a rough start last week thanks to an outstanding showing by Tallassee. Reeltown looks to get back right with the help of running back Dakarian Hughley, who took the first play from scrimmage last Thursday 68 yards for a touchdown. The Rebels travel to face a St. James squad that has posted double-digit victories in three of the last five years.
Booker T. Washington (1-0, 0-0) at Beauregard (0-1 , 0-0)
Last Meeting: Beauregard won 27-14 in 2009
Series: Beauregard leads 2-0
Last Week: Beauregard lost to Valley 18-7; BTW beat Carver-Birmingham 20-6
Overview: The Hornets had a rough start to the season thanks to a home loss against Valley. There were some bright spots in head coach Justin Jones’ debut, though, including quarterback Trent Moulton’s 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver Logan Ballew in the fourth quarter. Beauregard faces a BTW squad that won the debut of head coach Lawrence O’Neal, a victory that matches the team’s win total in each of the last three seasons. O’Neal is the son of longtime Reeltown head coach Jackie O’Neal.
Wetumpka (0-1, 0-0) at Tallassee (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Wetumpka won 35-14 in 2020
Series: Tallassee leads 35-31-2
Last Week: Tallassee beat Reeltown 34-13; Wetumpka lost to Prattville 41-13
Overview: This matchup that dates back to 1921 was revived last year after a 17-year hiatus. Tallassee enters the game with a ton of momentum thanks to running back Jalyn Daniels, who got rolling early against Reeltown and didn’t look back on his way to 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wetumpka, meanwhile, went 5-6 in 2020 and last week dropped its season opener for the second straight year.
Auburn High (1-0, 0-0) at Opelika (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Auburn won 37-10 in 2020
Series: Opelika leads 47-45-3
Last Week: Auburn beat Park Crossing 45-0; Opelika lost to Callaway (Ga.) 30-21
Overview: This storied rivalry between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set to be played for the 96th time when they square off in Opelika on Friday. Auburn got off to an excellent start to the Keith Etheredge era on Friday thanks to a dominant shutout victory that saw quarterbacks Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin each throw touchdowns. Opelika, meanwhile, just came up short against Callaway but saw excellent showings defensively from cornerback Jarell Stinson, defensive back Nick Covington and linebacker Will Garner. An Auburn victory would give the Tigers four victories in their last five meetings with the Bulldogs.
Barbour Co. (1-0, 0-0) at Russell Co. (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Russell Co. won 70-0 in 2019
Series: Russell Co. leads 1-0
Last Week: Russell Co. beat Smiths Station 29-22; Barbour Co. beat Stewart (Ga.) via forfeit
Overview: Dillon Griggs’ time at Russell County got off to an excellent start last week when the Warriors took down Smiths Station, marking the first time the Warriors have beaten the Panthers since 2009. Wide receiver DJ Epps was especially impressive, as he caught six passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Warriors host a Barbour County team that canceled its 2020 season and is looking for its first win on the field since October 2013.
Eufaula (1-0, 0-0) at Central-Phenix City (1-0, 0-0)
Last Meeting: Eufaula won 38-36 in 2020
Series: Eufaula leads 17-13-3
Last Week: Central beat Peach County (Ga.) 42-23; Eufaula beat Carroll 40-8
Overview: The Red Devils wasted little time in their road trip to Peach County on Friday and put the Trojans in their place in an impressive 42-23 victory. Central quarterback Caleb Nix was especially impressive, as he threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing score. The Red Devils host a Eufaula team that won nine games in 2020 and beat Central for the first time in 14 years.
Columbus (Ga.) (0-1, 0-0) at Smiths Station (0-1, 0-0)
Last Meeting: First meeting
Series: Tied 0-0
Last Week: Smiths Station lost to Russell Co. 29-22; Columbus lost to Northside-Columbus 55-21
Overview: These two teams, which are separated by just nine miles, were going to meet for the first time last fall until the GHSA pushed its season back two weeks due to COVID-19. The Panthers enter the second week after their late heroics against Russell County were not enough to pull out the win. Smiths Station hosts a Columbus team that went 4-6 in 2020 and has only made the playoffs once in the last five seasons.