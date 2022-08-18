High school football guide: Tallassee-Reeltown kicks off season; Auburn High meets Hoover

High school football is back!

Here's a look at all the high school football action across the area on opening week:

THURSDAY

B.B. Comer at Dadeville

Last Meeting: Dadeville defeated B.B. Comer 35-7 in 2009

Series: B.B. Comer leads 9-7-1

Radio: WKGA (97.5 FM)

Overview: Dadeville enters the season led by Phil Dowdell and a host of returning playmakers. The Tigers went 6-4 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. B.C. Comer went to the third round in the Class 2A playoffs.

LaGrange (Ga.) at Smiths Station

Series: First meeting

Radio: WMXA (96.7 FM)

Overview: Smiths Station looks to build a successful season after a 2-8 year in 2021. Smiths Station has eight starters coming back on the offensive side of the ball with four offensive linemen back. The Panthers open the season bring a team from across the state border in LaGrange.

Reeltown at Tallassee

Last Meeting: Tallassee defeated Reeltown 34-13 in 2021

Series: Tied 9-9

Radio: WACQ (580 AM and 98.5 FM) for Reeltown; WTLS (1300 AM) for Tallassee

Overview: It’s a rivalry renewed for Tallassee and Reeltown, meeting in the opening week once again. The last three games in the series over the last three years have all been opening-week showdowns, and all of them have been exciting. Before 2020, the two teams last met in 2003, but the two schools are separated by just 10 miles and have created a memorable renewal to the rivalry.

Lee-Scott Academy at Chambers Academy

Last Meeting: Chambers Academy defeated Lee-Scott 41-3 in 2021

Series: Lee-Scott leads 14-12

Radio: WQNR (99.9 FM)

Overview: Lee-Scott looks to build on a successful season in 2021, and starts with a tough test in perennial AISA Class AA power Chambers Academy. The Rebels expect championships each season and this year is no different. Meanwhile, Lee-Scott should be able to use the Chambers Academy game as a measuring stick, comparing last year’s blowout loss to this year’s showing to see how many strides the team has made.

FRIDAY

Abbeville at Beulah

Series: First meeting

Overview: Senior quarterback Noah Higdon leads Beulah into a new season, as the Bobcats look to build toward a playoff push. It’s the first meeting all-time between Abbeville and Beulah. Abbeville went 2-7 last season while Beulah went 2-8, so both teams will be looking to start off the 2022 season on the right foot.

Glenwood at Pacelli (Ga.)

Series: First meeting

Overview: Glenwood opens its season with two games against teams from the state of Georgia, first meeting Pacelli on the road before hosting Brookstone on Aug. 26. It’ll be first-ever meetings for Glenwood with both opponents. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central.

Hewitt-Trussville at Central-Phenix City

Series: First meeting

Radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)

Overview: It’s the first-ever meeting between two football powerhouses when Central meets Hewitt-Trussville. Hewitt-Trussville made it to the Class 7A state quarterfinals last season before falling to Hoover 24-23 in an overtime classic. Central made it to the state championship and took home the red map as runner-up to Thompson.

Hoover vs. Auburn High

Place: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

Last Meeting: Hoover defeated Auburn High 20-3 in the 2013 state championship game

Series: Hoover leads 0-1

Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)

Overview: Two of the state’s top football programs collide for the first time since the 2013 title game in Tuscaloosa. Both teams are state semifinalists from a year ago. Auburn High looks to get back to the Class 7A championship game after falling to Central in the semifinals last season. Hoover made it to the semifinals on the opposite side of the bracket before losing to eventual state champion Thompson.

Opelika at Callaway (Ga.)

Last Meeting: Callaway defeated Opelika 30-21 in 2021

Series: Callaway leads 2-1

Radio: WKKR (97.7 FM)

Overview: The newly found series with Callaway has created some instant classics already. Callaway won the first meeting 35-21 in 2018, then, in 2019, Opelika won a close game 10-7 against Callaway in Tank Bigbsy’s last year with the Cavaliers. After a break in 2020, the teams locked up again last season, with Callaway winning in the late stages. A field goal put Callaway up 24-21 with three seconds left, then Opelika’s last-ditch laterals produced a scoop-and-score for Callaway which gave the close game a 30-21 final score.

Selma at Beauregard

Series: First meeting

Radio: WTGZ (95.9 FM)

Overview: Beauregard is looking to build under second-year head coach Justin Jones. The Hornets went 4-6 last season, but ended the year with two convincing wins to close the schedule, including a 41-14 romp over Elmore County and a 35-0 shutout win over Hold. Selma enters after going 5-6 last season and falling in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Southern Prep at Lakeside

Series: First meeting

Overview: Southern Prep will be playing eight-man football for most of the schedule, but it opens the season playing an 11-man game with Lakeside from AISA Class A.

SATURDAY

Loachapoka at LaFayette

Place: Morgan-Washburn Stadium, Lanett

Last Meeting: LaFayette defeated Loachapoka 26-6 in 2017

Series: LaFayette leads 12-8

Overview: The Lanett Kickoff Classic brings together four local teams this weekend at Morgan-Washburn Stadium. Loachapoka looks to make a splash, led by Auburn University commit JC Hart. LaFayette is trying to get back into the Class 2A playoffs. LaFayette has had plenty of sensational showings in Morgan-Washburn Stadium, usually against rival Lanett, and will look to shine on familiar footing in the season opener. Loachapoka and LaFayette are in the day’s opener, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. Central.

Notasulga at Lanett

Last Meeting: Lanett defeated Notasulga 28-13 in 2019

Series: Lanett leads 11-0

Radio: WRLA (1490 AM)

Overview: Classic hosts Lanett will look to make another deep playoff push in 2022, while Notasulga will look to get past Maplesville to try to win a region championship in Class 1A. Lanett is a powerhouse program in Class 2A, having won region championships five years running and having won an AHSAA-best 33 region games in a row. Notasulga is on the rise, though, having won 10 games last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Central with the game following the Loachapoka-Lanett opener at the Lanett Kickoff Classic.