High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more

CLASS 7A PLAYOFFS
Dothan at Auburn High
- Records: Dothan 8-3; Auburn High 10-1
- Seeds: Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2
- Series: Auburn High leads 3-0
- Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season
- Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28
- Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)
- Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept Region 1 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs and are together again in the round of eight. Auburn High’s coaches are surely harping on the idea that it’s hard to beat a team twice, with Dothan is trying to flip the script in its rematch with the Tigers. Auburn High and Central have met in the state semifinals in each of the last three seasons.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Central vs. Enterprise
Enterprise at Central-Phenix City
- Records: Enterprise 8-3; Central 9-2
- Seeds: Enterprise third Region 2; Central first Region 2
- Series: Central leads 24-10-1
- Last meeting: Central won 27-7 in the regular season
- Last week: Enterprise defeated Baker 35-26; Central defeated Mary Montgomery 58-7
- Radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)
- Outlook: Central won its first-round game in a blowout last week, sending the message: The Red Devils are back. Central finished the season ranked No. 2 in the state in the ASWA rankings, behind only Hoover — but all that matters right now for Central the quarterfinal round on the South side of the playoff bracket. Central will expect Auburn High to be in the state semifinals, and will look to meet them there with a second win over Enterprise.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Auburn High vs. Dothan
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
Beauregard at UMS-Wright
- Records: Beauregard 10-1; UMS-Wright 11-0
- Seeds: Beauregard second Region 4; UMS-Wright first Region 1
- Series: UMS-Wright leads 2-0
- Last meeting: UMS-Wright won 21-7 in 2013
- Last week: Beauregard defeated Marbury 35-10; UMS-Wright defeated Headland 56-13
- Radio: WTGZ (95.9 FM)
- Outlook: Beauregard has put together a special season, and now travels 200-plus miles down to Mobile to play one of the elite teams in Class 5A. Beauregard is building something special, sticking to the blueprint of second-year head coach Justin Jones. The build would be in superspeed if the Hornets can come up with the road upset at UMS-Wright.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Beauregard vs. UMS-Wright
Charles Henderson at Tallassee
- Records: Charles Henderson 9-1; Tallassee 7-4
- Seeds: Charles Henderson first Region 2; Tallassee third Region 4
- Series: Charles Henderson leads 9-6
- Last meeting: Charles Henderson won 27-0 in 2019
- Last week: Charles Henderson defeated Williamson 20-16; Tallassee defeated Selma 49-16
- Radio: WTLS (1300 AM)
- Outlook: All that matters is what happens in the tournament, and up-and-down Tallassee put it together in its first-round win over Selma. Now the Tigers have Charles Henderson right where they want them, at home, looking to punch a ticket to the state quarterfinals.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Charles Henderson vs. Tallassee
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
Thomasville at Dadeville
- Records: Thomasville 8-3; Dadeville 10-0
- Seeds: Thomasville second Region 1; Dadeville first Region 4
- Series: Dadeville leads 3-1
- Last meeting: Dadeville leads 54-53 in 2015
- Last week: Dadeville defeated Southside 33-8; Thomasville defeated Straughn 20-9
- Radio: WKGA (97.5 FM)
- Outlook: Dadeville’s dream season meets maybe its toughest challenge yet in Thomasville. The all-time history between these teams is short but insane: After a 35-26 win for Thomasville in the teams’ first all-time meeting in 2010, Dadeville won a 28-26 thriller in 2011, then won a 7-6 defensive battle in 2013, before a 54-53 shootout in 2015.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of W.S. Neal vs. St. James
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
GW Long at Reeltown
- Records: GW Long 8-3; Reeltown 9-1
- Seeds: GW Long second Region 2; Reeltown first Region 3
- Series: Reeltown leads 3-0
- Last meeting: Reeltown won 41-22 in 2019
- Last week: GW Long defeated St. Luke’s 19-16; Reeltown defeated Thorsby 49-8
- Radio: WACQ (580 AM and 98.5 FM)
- Outlook: The Rebels are looking to get back to the state championship for the first time since 2019, and it looks like this Reeltown team might be the one to do it. Long has never beaten Reeltown as a program, but has an eight-win team heading to Nix-Webster-O’Neal looking to pull the upset.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Wicksburg vs. Comer
AISA AAA PLAYOFFS
Morgan Academy at Glenwood
- Records: Morgan 7-4; Glenwood 7-3
- Seeds: Morgan third Region 1; Glenwood second Region 1
- Series: Morgan leads 16-12
- Last meeting: Glenwood won 63-32 in the regular season
- Last week: Morgan defeated Autauga Academy 40-30; Glenwood had a first-round bye
- Outlook: Glenwood has its eyes set on a rematch with Lee-Scott in the AISA Class AAA state title game, but first the Gators will have to take care of Morgan Academy at home. Glenwood nearly doubled up Morgan in the regular season, but the playoffs always bring plenty of pressure.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Lee-Scott vs. Valiant Cross
AISA AA PLAYOFFS
Clarke Prep at Chambers Academy
- Records: Clarke Prep 8-3; Chambers Academy 8-3
- Seeds: Clarke Prep second Region 2; Chambers Academy first Region 1
- Series: Clarke Prep leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Clarke Prep won 10-6 in 1998
- Last week: Clarke Prep defeated Macon-East 35-19; Chambers Academy defeated Escambia Academy 56-12
- Outlook: It’s a clash of styles as Chambers Academy brings a run-first approach into the AISA Class AA semifinals and Clarke Prep brings the Air Raid offense. These teams have only ever met once, and haven’t met since any of these players were born, but both are looking to win the clash of styles and take a spot in the state title game.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Patrician vs. Edgewood
AISA 8-MAN PLAYOFFS
Cornerstone Christian at Springwood
- Records: Cornerstone Christian 6-4; Springwood 6-3
- Seeds: Springwood first; Cornerstone Christian fourth
- Series: Cornerstone Christian leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Cornerstone Christian won 52-50 in the regular season
- Last week: Cornerstone Christian defeated North River Christian 72-51; Springwood had a first-round bye
- Radio: WRLA (92.3 FM)
- Outlook: In its first season in eight-man football, Springwood won the AISA’s lone eight-man area, but there’s drama in the second round: Springwood meets the one team that beat the Wildcats during the regular season, Cornerstone Christian. Springwood will look to prove its grown since then, while Cornerstone Christian will surely enter confident thinking it has what it takes to win.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Evangel Christian vs. Southern Prep
Southern Prep at Evangel Christian
- Records: Southern Prep 6-5; Evangel Christian 4-5
- Seeds: Southern Prep third; Evangel Christian second
- Series: Evangel Christian leads 3-0
- Last meeting: Evangel Christian won 36-18 in the regular season
- Last week: Southern Prep defeated Meadowview Christian 47-20; Evangel Christian had a first-round bye
- Outlook: Southern Prep has a rich history in eight-man football, and while the Fighting Rangers are in a down year comparatively, Southern Prep controls its own destiny in its quest to capture the first AISA eight-man state championship.
- Cross: Winner plays the winner of Cornerstone Christian vs. Springwood
