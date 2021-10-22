High school football scoreboard: Auburn High clinches home-field, Dadeville punches ticket to playoffs

AUBURN HIGH 42, ENTERPRISE 28

Quarterback Clyde Pittman was a part of three touchdowns in the first half and Auburn High locked up home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 42-28 win over Enterprise on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.

The win clinches second place for Auburn High in Region 2-7A and a home game in the state playoffs.

Auburn High jumped out to a 28-8 lead over Enterprise and held the visitors off down the stretch.

Bakari Dailey scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter as part of that fast start for the Tigers. DV Williams finished with another two touchdowns of his own.

Pittman was 8-for-8 in the first half for 122 passing yards and two throwing scores, while also running in a 49-yard touchdown on the ground.

Auburn High will next play famed IMG Academy from Florida in the regular-season finale.

DADEVILLE 40, BEULAH 0

Ja’vuntae Holley opened the scoring in the first quarter then broke loose for a long touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Dadeville Tigers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 40-0 win at Beulah on Friday night.