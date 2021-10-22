High school football scoreboard: Auburn High clinches home-field, Dadeville punches ticket to playoffs

AUBURN HIGH 42, ENTERPRISE 28
Quarterback Clyde Pittman was a part of three touchdowns in the first half and Auburn High locked up home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 42-28 win over Enterprise on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
The win clinches second place for Auburn High in Region 2-7A and a home game in the state playoffs.
Auburn High jumped out to a 28-8 lead over Enterprise and held the visitors off down the stretch.
Bakari Dailey scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter as part of that fast start for the Tigers. DV Williams finished with another two touchdowns of his own.
Pittman was 8-for-8 in the first half for 122 passing yards and two throwing scores, while also running in a 49-yard touchdown on the ground.
Auburn High will next play famed IMG Academy from Florida in the regular-season finale.
DADEVILLE 40, BEULAH 0
Ja’vuntae Holley opened the scoring in the first quarter then broke loose for a long touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Dadeville Tigers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 40-0 win at Beulah on Friday night.
Holley helped put Dadeville up early with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the first, Lane Smith connected with Antojuan Woody for a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.
Then in the second, Holley broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to put Dadeville up 20-0 and help push the Tigers to the postseason.
The win clinched Dadeville fourth place in Region 4-3A and a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.
Dadeville led 27-0 at the half after those three scores and a 10-yard touchdown toss from Smith to Xavier Alvies with just 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dadeville never looked back in the second half.
LOACHAPOKA 54, BARBOUR COUNTY 0
Kam Willis ran in a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter then won Homecoming King at halftime as Loachapoka rolled over Barbour County 54-0 on Friday night.
Loachapoka scored 38 points in the first quarter alone in the rout.
Willis’ touchdown helped put Loachapoka up 31-0. The Indians never looked back from there.
The win sends Loachapoka to the Class 1A playoffs with the third-place seed out of Region 4-1A.
Loachapoka will close its regular season with a non-region game at Highland Home next week before gearing up for the postseason.
PIKE LIBERAL ARTS 49, GLENWOOD 13
Glenwood took its shot at the Region 1-AAA title on Friday but came up empty in a 49-13 loss to Pike Liberal Arts.
Glenwood fought early, with AJ Harris running in a 6-yard touchdown to answer Pike Lib’s early score to make it 7-7 at the end of the first quarter — but the Patriots scored 28 unanswered in the second quarter to go up 35-7 by halftime.
A blocked punt returned to the 4-yard line, then punched in by a Kameron Baker rushing score which made it 35-7, might have been the backbreaker for Glenwood.
Glenwood will take the third-place seed out of the region into the AISA Class AAA playoffs.
Glenwood’s loss clinches a second-place finish in the region for Lee-Scott.