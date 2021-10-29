High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter

Vote for the O-A News Player of the Week. Nominees are from Tallassee, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
IMG ACADEMY 27, AUBURN HGIH 17
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
IMG won 27-17 on two fourth-quarter scores.
Auburn High led 17-13 going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers still had a chance at a national stunner with 55 seconds left when IMG led 19-17 but faced a fourth-and-1 at the Auburn High 6-yard line. That’s when Allen, a Penn State commit with offers from Alabama, Georgia and Alabama, powered his way to the first down and the end zone.
IMG’s roster is littered with highly touted players like Allen. The new-age football factory in Bradenton, Fla., has played games in Ohio, Massachusetts and Illinois and is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 2 high school football team in the entire country. IMG’s undefeated with most of their wins coming by blowout.
No one this season has given the team a fight like Auburn High.
Auburn High led 7-0 early on a DV Williams pass to Camden Etheredge. After IMG tied it up, Josh Owsley hit a 45-yard field goal to put Auburn High ahead again 10-7.
IMG led 13-10 in the second quarter when Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner scored on a power play from the 1-yard line to give the Tigers the lead at 17-13. Auburn High would hold that lead through the third quarter and into the fourth.
TALLASSEE 41, CARROLL 35
TALLASSEE — Jalyn Daniels and the explosive Tallassee offense went off in the fourth quarter and the Tigers closed their season with a 41-35 win over Carroll on Friday night.
The game was tied 21-21 going into the fourth before quarterback Tyler Ellis ran in a 2-yard touchdown to make it 27-21, then Daniels scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 22-yard run that made it 33-21 with 7:33 left.
Daniels had three rushing touchdowns in the first half alone.
The win completes Tallassee’s regular season at 7-2 before the playoffs begin next week.
CHAMBERS ACADEMY 44, CRENSHAW ACADEMY 0
LaFAYTTE — The Rebels are rolling into the playoffs.
Chambers Academy finished its regular season with a 44-0 shutout win over Crenshaw Christian on Friday night, and now turns its attention to defending its state championship in the AISA playoffs.
TY Trammell ran in an 85-yard touchdown to make it 32-0 midway through the second quarter.
Chambers Academy will next play Wilcox Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.