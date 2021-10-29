High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter

No one this season has given the team a fight like Auburn High.

Auburn High led 7-0 early on a DV Williams pass to Camden Etheredge. After IMG tied it up, Josh Owsley hit a 45-yard field goal to put Auburn High ahead again 10-7.

IMG led 13-10 in the second quarter when Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner scored on a power play from the 1-yard line to give the Tigers the lead at 17-13. Auburn High would hold that lead through the third quarter and into the fourth.

TALLASSEE 41, CARROLL 35

TALLASSEE — Jalyn Daniels and the explosive Tallassee offense went off in the fourth quarter and the Tigers closed their season with a 41-35 win over Carroll on Friday night.

The game was tied 21-21 going into the fourth before quarterback Tyler Ellis ran in a 2-yard touchdown to make it 27-21, then Daniels scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 22-yard run that made it 33-21 with 7:33 left.

