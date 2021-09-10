High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika both earn decisive region wins

JT McArdle hit Jayvontay Connor for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put Opelika up 7-0 with 4:23 left in the first quarter, amid a sluggish start for the Bulldogs on offense. Kaden Cooper ran in an 8-yard touchdown with 1:07 left in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs some breathing room on the scoreboard.

The defense was lights out all game, though.

The win moves Opelika to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in Region 2-6A. The Bulldogs started the season with a loss to Callaway (Ga.) on a last-minute field goal and a two-point loss to rival Auburn High, but have since bounced back in region play to beat Sidney Lanier 24-7 and top Eufaula in Friday’s win.

Opelika plays at Carver-Montgomery next Friday.

Dadeville 46, Pike County 6

Dadeville scored passing, throwing, and through two touchdowns on special teams in the first half alone in a 46-6 romp over Pike County on Friday night at home.

Dadeville’s Philstavious Dowdell ran back a 65-yard punt return to put Dadeville up 26-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter, before Xavier Alvies scooped and scored on a blocked punt to make it 33-0 with 6:34 left before half.