High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika both earn decisive region wins

Auburn High 49, Dothan 13
Camden Etheredge raced in a 43-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter to the open the scoring, and Auburn High never looked back in a 49-13 win over Dothan on Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Etheredge broke the scoring open with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Just moments later, Brad Harper returned 23-yard pick-six for the Auburn High defense to make it 14-0 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Clyde Pittman threw his second touchdown pass to Bakari Dailey to put the Tigers up 21-0 by the end of the first frame.
Auburn High led 35-3 at the half.
Auburn High moved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the latest ASWA poll.
Pittman finished the first half 8-for-10 with 135 passing yards and three touchdowns. He threw one more touchdown early in the third, finding VJ Leverett for a 45-yard score.
Auburn High continues region play at Jeff Davis next week.
Opelika 21, Eufaula 0
The Opelika defense forced eight turnovers in a lock-down performance, and the Bulldogs beat Eufaula 21-0 on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Opelika led 14-0 at the half. Calvin Hughley ran in a 16-yard touchdown with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up three scores.
JT McArdle hit Jayvontay Connor for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put Opelika up 7-0 with 4:23 left in the first quarter, amid a sluggish start for the Bulldogs on offense. Kaden Cooper ran in an 8-yard touchdown with 1:07 left in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs some breathing room on the scoreboard.
The defense was lights out all game, though.
The win moves Opelika to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in Region 2-6A. The Bulldogs started the season with a loss to Callaway (Ga.) on a last-minute field goal and a two-point loss to rival Auburn High, but have since bounced back in region play to beat Sidney Lanier 24-7 and top Eufaula in Friday’s win.
Opelika plays at Carver-Montgomery next Friday.
Dadeville 46, Pike County 6
Dadeville scored passing, throwing, and through two touchdowns on special teams in the first half alone in a 46-6 romp over Pike County on Friday night at home.
Dadeville’s Philstavious Dowdell ran back a 65-yard punt return to put Dadeville up 26-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter, before Xavier Alvies scooped and scored on a blocked punt to make it 33-0 with 6:34 left before half.
Jaheem Brown scored his second touchdown of the night to put the Tigers up 40-0 with 2:50 left in the second and going into halftime — in a stunning reversal from last year’s meeting between the teams. Pike County beat Dadeville 60-14 in 2020, but 2021’s showdown was all Dadeville.
Dadeville moved to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in Region 4-3A.
Holtville 21, Beauregard 14
Beauregard’s two first-half passing touchdowns weren’t enough Friday night as the Hornets fell to the visiting Bulldogs, 21-14.
Holtville matched Beauregard’s scoring in the first half with a pick-six and a long kickoff return for a touchdown. The deciding score came on the ground from 10 yards out with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
Both defenses held strong in the final frame, sending the Hornets back to .500 both overall and in region play through the first four weeks of the season.
Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lee-Scott 0
Lee-Scott’s magic ran out Friday in a 28-0 loss to defending state champions Pike Liberal Arts at Jud Scott Field.
Lee-Scott last week upset state-ranked Glenwood in a landmark victory for the program. The Warriors faced a tall task trying to make magic on back-to-back weeks hosting No. 3 Pike Liberal Arts, but the visiting Patriots proved why they’re among the best in AISA.
Lee-Scott held tough throughout, down just 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after a Pruitt Vaughan 5-yard touchdown. But the Patriots showed their explosive-play ability with a 70-yard touchdown by Cason Edwards in the second.