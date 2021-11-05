High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika, Lee-Scott all advance with playoff wins

The Red Devils rolled up 322 rushing yards and four Central players scored rushing touchdowns.

Jaimel Johnson paced the Red Devils with 105 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries.

Quarterback Caleb Nix finished with only 98 passing yards, but ran for another 88 yards and one of those rushing touchdowns.

Romello Green and Karmello English scored the other rushing touchdowns.

English found the end zone twice, also catching Nix’s one touchdown pass.

Central moves on to face the winner of Theodore and Prattville in the second round.

LANETT 18, GENEVA COUNTY 0

In a low-scoring game, No. 1 Lanett’s defense held onto its shutout while the offense scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put away Geneva County 18-0 on Friday night in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Lanett’s Isiah Green scored to put Lanett up 6-0 late in the first half, according to the Valley Times-News, but the Panthers would take that one-score lead all the way to the fourth. In the fourth, though, Bryant Story caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and Teiko Williams ran in a nine-yard score to put the game away.

Lanett advances to face the winner of Friday’s game between Luverne and Greene County.