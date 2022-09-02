High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated

AUBURN HIGH 42, DOTHAN 14

Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium.

Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.

Harsin hit Hudson again for a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 35-0.

Auburn High moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers handed Dothan its first loss, as the Wolves fell to 2-1, 1-1.

Dothan finally got on the board late in the second quarter when Tamarion Peterson broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown of his own to end the shutout.

OPELIKA 31, LEE-MONTGOMERY 7

Roman Gagliano hit Tae Gay for an important separation score in the third quarter, and Opelika pulled away from Lee-Montgomery in the second half for a 31-7 win at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Leading 10-0 late in the third and having a hard time completing scoring opportunities, Gagliano hit Gay on a play-action pass for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 17-0. The action was heard on WKKR 97.7 FM.

It’s the third big connection this season between Gagliano and Gay, who normally plays defensive end. Gay caught the game-winning two-point conversion in Opelika’s 29-28 win over Callaway (Ga.) in the season opener and has caught touchdowns in each of Opelika’s last two games.

Shortly after Gay’s score, the Opelika defense forced a stop and Jakori Thornton ran in a touchdown to make it 24-0 with 2:26 left in the third and help put the game on ice.

Opelika jumped to 3-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in Region 2-7A. Lee fell to 0-3, 0-2. The game was broadcast on

Opelika next challenges defending region champion Central-Phenix City at home in Bulldog Stadium.

BEAUREGARD 31, VALLEY 14

Beauregard is still undefeated after a big region win at Valley on Friday night.

The Hornets topped the Rams 31-14.

Beauregard quarterback AJ Wallace threw two touchdowns to help the Hornets go up 17-0. From there, every time Valley punched back, Beauregard had an answer: When Valley made it 17-7, Beauregard extended the lead to 24-7. When Valley quarterback Cam Dooley scored to make it 24-14 with 5:14 left in the third, Beauregard’s Jacori Tarver counterpunched with a 35-yard touchdown less than two minutes later to make it 31-14 with 5:14 left in the third.

Beauregard moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-5A. Valley falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.

The Hornets have surged out to a strong start in their second season under head coach Justin Jones, and next plays Tallassee at home in what will be another huge opportunity for the team.

CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 27, ENTERPRISE 7

The suffocating Red Devil defense led Central-Phenix City to a 27-7 win over Enterprise on Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

Georgia commit AJ Harris pulled down two interceptions for Central, the first of which he ran back for a touchdown in the second quarter as Central jumped out to its big lead.

Central led 27-0 at the half and cruised.

Central with the win moved to 3-0 and 2-0 in Region 2-7A. Enterprise falls to 1-2 and 0-2. Auburn High last week beat Enterprise 31-21.

Central’s defense managed to keep Enterprise’s quick-strike offense more in check. Meanwhile, Central quarterback Jaylen Epps threw for 206 first-half yards and a 22-yard first-quarter touchdown to Zackariah Simmons.

Charles Paul booted through two field goals for the Red Devils.

REELTOWN 41, LaFAYETTE 0

Reeltown scored on its opening drive of the game and never looked back in a 41-0 blowout win over LaFayette.

Five Rebels scored for Reeltown, including Xavier Thomas who capped Reeltown’s scoring late during running time.

Omar Ponds, Zy Collins and Arthur Woods all scored for Reeltown as well.

Reeltown with the win moved to 1-1 on the season and, more importantly, 1-0 in Region 3-2A.

LaFayette falls to 0-3 and 0-2.

LEE-SCOTT 45, MONROE ACADEMY 0

GLENWOOD 40, FORT DALE ACADEMY 21