High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion

AUBURN HIGH 17, HOOVER 14

Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery.

McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl.

Davaioun Williams scored two first-half touchdowns as Auburn High built a 14-0 lead. In the second half, Hoover responded to tie the game 14-14, but the Tiger defense forced a fumble late to give Auburn High’s offense the ball at the Hoover 21. That set the stage for McGough’s kick.

Auburn High led 14-0 at the half. Williams punched in his first score from two yards out to put the Tigers up in the first four minutes. In the second quarter, Williams raced past the Hoover defense for a 15-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left before the half.

Auburn High’s first touchdown was set up by an explosive play in the passing game. On third-and-19, quarterback Clyde Pittman hit Logan Blomeyer for a 76-yard pass to the Hoover 18-yard line. Williams punched it in a few yards later.

Hoover’s first touchdown came on a blocked punt in the third which cut Auburn High’s lead to 14-7.

The game featured two quarterfinalists from the Class 7A playoffs last season. Both sides have to be licking their chops after Thompson lost in a blowout 38-7 on Friday at Buford (Ga.) across the state line.

Auburn High moves to 1-0 on the season and Hewitt-Trussville falls to 0-1.

OPELIKA 29, CALLAWAY 28

Roman Gagliano hit Tae Gay for the game-winning two-point conversion and Opelika beat Callaway (Ga.) 29-28 for a comeback win on Friday in the late stages in Georgia.

Opelika trailed 28-21 with less than four minutes left when Gagliano, the junior quarterback, hit Jordan Tolbert for a successful fourth-down conversion to get Opelika to the Callaway four-yard line. Two plays later, Calvin Hughely punched in the touchdown from the one-yard line with just 3:05 left, and Opelika went for two and the win when Gagliano hit Gay for what proved to be the winning play.

Callaway jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. After Opelika scored to counterpunch, Callaway extended the lead back to 14 at 21-7 with 3:36 left in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs still wouldn’t go away. Striking quickly before the half, Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano hit Bryce Speakman for a big gain down to the 1-yard line before Jakori Thornton punched it in with 2:25 left before the half.

The teams took the 21-14 score into halftime and then into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Gagliano fired a 50-yard pass to Kaden Cooper for an electrifying touchdown in the fourth, which tied the game 21-21 with 10 minutes left.

Callaway answered again, punching in a touchdown with 5:47 left — but that just set the stage for Gagliano and Hughley to lead the comeback.

The Opelika-Callaway series has produced some classics in recent seasons. After a 35-21 win for Callaway in the first-ever meeting in 2018, Opelika won a 10-7 nail-biter in 2019 in Tank Bigsby’s final season for Callaway. Last season, Callaway won after hitting a go-ahead field goal with just three seconds left, setting the stage for another close contest to open this season.

Opelika moves to 1-0 and will open Region 2-7A play next Friday against Jeff Davis.

BEAUREGARD 21, ELMA 16

Jaqualen Barnes ran in the go-ahead touchdown and Beauregard came back to beat Selma 21-16 on Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

With Beauregard trailing 16-14 in the third, Barnes broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown to give Beauregard its first lead of the game 21-16 with 4:36 left in the quarter.

Selma opened the game with a 40-yard touchdown run by Desmond Conner, and Beauregard was crawling itself out of the hole from there. Beauregard quarterback AJ Wallace scored later in the first, though Selma’s two-point conversion early kept the Saints out in front 8-7, then Selma scored again with another conversion in the second to take a 16-7 lead into halftime.

But Beauregard star Kyan Maloy ran back the second half kickoff to cut the lead to 16-14 with 11:47 left in the third, which set the stage for Barnes to put the Hornets on top.

Beauregard moves to 1-0 under second-year head coach Justin Jones. Selma fell to 0-1.

Beauregard next hosts Central-Hayneville next Friday at Hornet Stadium.