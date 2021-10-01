High school football scoreboard: Central, Opelika and Notasulga earn key region wins

Click here to vote for this week's O-A News Player of the Week. This week's candidates are from Central, Opelika and Notasulga.
CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 21, AUBURN HIGH 7
Caleb Nix connected with Karmello English for two touchdown passes, and No. 4 Central-Phenix City defeated No. 3 Auburn High 21-7 in the teams’ showdown Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Central built a 21-0 lead then staved off a late Auburn High charge. Nix hit English for a 63-yard touchdown strike to put the Red Devils up 7-0 with 10:55 left in the first quarter.
A Jaimel Johnson 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter came between that and the other Nix-to-English touchdown connection, a 14-yard toss in the third quarter.
Central took control on top of the Region 2-7A standings with the win. Central moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the region. Auburn High fell to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
One of the two teams has won the region every year since 2012. The two teams have met in the Class 7A state playoffs semifinals in each of the last two years.
Auburn High next has an open date before looking to rebound on Oct. 15 at Smiths Station.
Central next hosts Prattville on Oct. 7 in Phenix City.
OPELIKA 52, RUSSELL COUNTY 35
Kaden Cooper ran in four touchdown passes and Opelika raced by Russell County 52-35 on Friday night.
Opelika moved to 4-3 overall and a perfect 4-0 in Region 2-6A. The win puts the Bulldogs a leg up on the region standings, and drops Russell County to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Opelika controls its own destiny in its path to a region championship, next meeting fellow contender Lee-Montgomery on Oct. 8.
Opelika scored just seven points last week at Central, but the offense bounced back in a big way on Friday to push past an excited Russell County program which opened the season 5-1.
Opelika entered Friday’s game with an even 3-3 record, but two of its losses came to Class 7A teams and the other came to a Callaway in Georgia.
The Bulldogs will return home next Friday for that showdown with Lee-Montgomery.
TALLASSEE 35, BEAUREGARD 7
Zavion Carr ran in two rushing touchdowns and Tallassee blew through Beauregard with a 35-7 win on Friday night.
Carr opened Tallassee’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then in the fourth broke loose for an 83-yard touchdown run to serve as the nail in the coffin and help give the game its final score.
Tallassee moved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 4-5A. Beauregard fell to 2-5, 1-3.
FULL STORY: Tallassee races by Beauregard for key region win
Tallassee led 14-0 after Carr’s first score and a 55-yard touchdown from Tyler Ellis to Dontae Leonard, when Beauregard’s Braydon Blackmon hit Chris Gamble for a 62-yard touchdown to cut Tallassee’s lead to 14-7. But Jalyn Daniels punched back for Tallassee later, in the second quarter, running in a 3-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.
Tallassee pulled away from there.
TRINITY 17, REELTOWN 14
No. 5 Trinity kicked a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to break the tie and ultimately escaped with a 17-14 win at Reeltown on Friday in Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.
The Rebels led 14-7 at the half and gave undefeated Trinity all it wanted.
After Trinity’s Coleman Stanley hit Norris Pemberton for a 32-yard touchdown pass to put Trinity up 7-0 early, Reeltown responded with two touchdowns to take the lead going into the break. Juicy Hughley scored from 11 yards out on a run then Gabe Bryant hit Connor Spain for a 52-yard touchdown with just 22 seconds left before the end of the second quarter.
In the third, though, Stanley scored another rushing touchdown from two yards out, and the Trinity defense held the Reeltown offense scoreless in the final two frames to escape.
NOTASULGA 32, LOACHAPOKA 12
Jerel Crayton scored the tie-breaking touchdown in the third to put Notasulga ahead late in the rivalry game, and the Blue Devils pulled away from there to win the Battle of Highway 14 32-12 on Friday in Notasulga.
The game was tied 12-12 in the third when Crayton scored out of the Wildcat formation, set up in the red zone by a 50-yard punt return by Tyrese McCullough.
FULL STORY: Loachapoka football at Notasulga
From there, Dorian Pollard scored from 26 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter, then Crayton scored on a 25-yard run later in the fourth to give the game its final score.
Loachapoka battled in the rivalry game, with Nick Farrow scoring a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter then Ga’kaun Palmer hit Jacorious Hart for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third to put Loachapoka up 12-6.
Notasulga battled back from there though, and the Blue Devils moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-7A.