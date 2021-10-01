High school football scoreboard: Central, Opelika and Notasulga earn key region wins

Opelika scored just seven points last week at Central, but the offense bounced back in a big way on Friday to push past an excited Russell County program which opened the season 5-1.

Opelika entered Friday’s game with an even 3-3 record, but two of its losses came to Class 7A teams and the other came to a Callaway in Georgia.

The Bulldogs will return home next Friday for that showdown with Lee-Montgomery.

TALLASSEE 35, BEAUREGARD 7

Zavion Carr ran in two rushing touchdowns and Tallassee blew through Beauregard with a 35-7 win on Friday night.

Carr opened Tallassee’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then in the fourth broke loose for an 83-yard touchdown run to serve as the nail in the coffin and help give the game its final score.

Tallassee moved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 4-5A. Beauregard fell to 2-5, 1-3.

