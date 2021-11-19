High school football scoreboard: Central punches ticket to state championship game; Auburn High, Opelika fall

Auburn High’s season ends at 10-3. The Tigers made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year.

HUEYTOWN 46, OPELIKA 10

Opelika’s Jamori Thomas returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, but it was the last time the Bulldogs would find the end zone in a 46-10 loss to Hueytown.

With the loss, Opelika’s playoff run ends in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will finish the season 9-4 with a 7-0 record in region play.

Thomas’ touchdown put the Bulldogs up 7-6 with 11:30 in the first, as heard on 97.7 Kicker FM, but it was all Golden Gophers after the opening fireworks.

Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods tossed for a touchdown in the first half and ran in another. He finished the day with three total touchdowns, with two on the ground and one through the air.

After the opening touchdown, the Bulldogs got back on the board right before halftime with a 32-yard field goal from Charles Gagliano to cut the Golden Gophers lead to 26-10.

Momentum looked to be on Opelika’s side to start the third as linebacker Taylor Love picked off Woods, but the offense could not capitalize and put points on the board.