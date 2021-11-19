High school football scoreboard: Central punches ticket to state championship game; Auburn High, Opelika fall

CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 28, AUBURN HIGH 17
Caleb Nix raced his way to a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Red Devils in front, and Central-Phenix City came back to beat Auburn High 28-17 on Friday night in the team’s epic semifinals showdown.
Central will advance to play Thompson in the Class 7A state championship on Dec. 1 in Birmingham.
Nix’s fourth-quarter score completed the Central comeback. He exploded around right end on a run from his own 46-yard line, charged up the sideline, then cut back inside around the 20 before putting his head down and driving his way into his pursuers around the 5-yard line and pulling them into the end zone. Nix’s highlight score put Central up 21-17 with 7:10 left in the game.
Auburn High led 17-14 going into the fourth, and led 17-7 at the half.
Soon after Nix’s fourth-quarter score, the Central defense sacked Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman and recovered the fumble in the end zone to make it 28-17 with 6:49 left.
That huge swing sent Central charging into the state title game for the third time in the last four years.
Central beat Thompson to win the state title in 2018 before losing to Thompson in the state title game in 2019.
Auburn High’s season ends at 10-3. The Tigers made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year.
HUEYTOWN 46, OPELIKA 10
Opelika’s Jamori Thomas returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, but it was the last time the Bulldogs would find the end zone in a 46-10 loss to Hueytown.
With the loss, Opelika’s playoff run ends in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will finish the season 9-4 with a 7-0 record in region play.
Thomas’ touchdown put the Bulldogs up 7-6 with 11:30 in the first, as heard on 97.7 Kicker FM, but it was all Golden Gophers after the opening fireworks.
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods tossed for a touchdown in the first half and ran in another. He finished the day with three total touchdowns, with two on the ground and one through the air.
After the opening touchdown, the Bulldogs got back on the board right before halftime with a 32-yard field goal from Charles Gagliano to cut the Golden Gophers lead to 26-10.
Momentum looked to be on Opelika’s side to start the third as linebacker Taylor Love picked off Woods, but the offense could not capitalize and put points on the board.
Even with a 26-10 lead, Hueytown did not let up in the second half as the Golden Gophers outscored Opelika 20-0 down the stretch.
HIGHLAND HOME 15, LANETT 14
Highland Home punched in the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter, and the Flying Squadron toppled Lanett 15-14 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Lanett led 14-7 at the end of the third before Highland Home’s late score with 9:53 left in the game. Highland Home went for a two-point conversion and made it to go up on a pivotal play.
The Flying Squadron kept the Panthers out of the end zone for the rest of the night to seal the win.
Lanett ends its season 10-3.