High school football scoreboard: Dadeville comes back in final minute; Central tops Opelika

CENTRAL 38, OPELIKA 7
Caleb Nix threw three first-half touchdowns to three different receivers and Central-Phenix City defeated Opelika 38-7 on Friday night in Phenix City.
Central earned its sixth straight win the series — marking the longest winning streak for the Red Devils in the series since 1964.
Nix’s touchdown toss to Tommy Griffin, Jr., for 20 yards in the second quarter put Central up 24-0 and put the Red Devils well on their way to the victory.
Central moved to 6-0 on the season with the win. Opelika, playing an opponent up a class in Class 7A, fell to 3-3.
Central returns to Region 2-7A play next week for its showdown with Auburn High.
Opelika will return to Region 2-6A play next week at Russell County.
AUBURN HIGH 42, BOB JONES 21
Carson Yancy took matters into his own hands.
With Auburn High up but just one score at the half on Friday night against Bob Jones, Yancy and the Tigers came out of the locker room surely looking for a big play to pull away.
Yancy found it, returning the third quarter’s opening kickoff for a touchdown in a 42-21 win for Auburn High.
Auburn High held a slim 21-14 lead coming out of the break when Yancy housed the kickoff to make it 28-14. Later in the third, Clyde Pittman found Camden Etheredge for a 15-yard touchdown connection to put the Tigers up 35-14 and help put the game away.
Auburn High rolled to 6-0 on the season with the non-region win.
The victory marked Auburn High’s final tune-up for its showdown with Central-Phenix City, which will likely determine the Region 2-7A championship next Friday.
No. 3 Auburn High will host No. 4 Central on Oct. 1 at Duck Samford Stadium.
RUSSELL COUNTY 42, BEAUREGARD 21
Amerion Lawson blocked a punt on Russell County’s go-ahead touchdown score, and the Warriors pulled away with a 42-21 win on the road at Beauregard on Friday night.
The game was knotted 14-14 in the second quarter when Lawson blocked the backed-up Beauregard punt on the Hornets’ own 2-yard line, and Russell County scored to make it 21-14.
It was the first of four unanswered touchdowns for the Warriors, who built a 35-14 lead on a Drew Pickett rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown connection from Robert Calhoun to Jose Castillo.
The win gets Russell County back on the winning side and to 5-1 on the season after a loss to Lee-Montgomery last week. Beauregard fell to 2-4.
Beauregard will return to region play next week hosting Tallassee. Russell County will host Opelika.
DADEVILLE 15, LaFAYETTE 12
Javuntae Holley ran in the game-winning touchdown in the final minute, and Dadeville came back to beat LaFayette 15-12 on Friday night in a thriller.
Holley scored from 7 yards out with just 40.7 seconds left to play.
Dadeville trailed 12-0 at the half, but battled back. Lane Smith hit Philstavious Dowdell for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 12-7. That set up Holley’s heroics at the end.
LaFayette’s Tazarius Towles threw two first-half touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Towles threw two touchdowns of 20-plus yards in the first half, with his second being a 21-yard scoring toss to Josh Combs on the first play of the second quarter.
LOACHAPOKA 52, TALLADEGA COUNTY CENTRAL 8
Jeremiah Darlington needed just one touch to go 66 yards for a touchdown on the Loachapoka offense’s first play from scrimmage, and the Indians raced away with a 52-8 win over Talladega County Central on Friday night.
Loachapoka added another first-quarter touchdown on a long punt return for a touchdown — going up 14-0 on only one offensive snap. The Indians went on to build a 44-8 lead by halftime in the rout.