High school football scoreboard: Dadeville comes back in final minute; Central tops Opelika

Auburn High held a slim 21-14 lead coming out of the break when Yancy housed the kickoff to make it 28-14. Later in the third, Clyde Pittman found Camden Etheredge for a 15-yard touchdown connection to put the Tigers up 35-14 and help put the game away.

Auburn High rolled to 6-0 on the season with the non-region win.

The victory marked Auburn High’s final tune-up for its showdown with Central-Phenix City, which will likely determine the Region 2-7A championship next Friday.

No. 3 Auburn High will host No. 4 Central on Oct. 1 at Duck Samford Stadium.

RUSSELL COUNTY 42, BEAUREGARD 21

Amerion Lawson blocked a punt on Russell County’s go-ahead touchdown score, and the Warriors pulled away with a 42-21 win on the road at Beauregard on Friday night.

The game was knotted 14-14 in the second quarter when Lawson blocked the backed-up Beauregard punt on the Hornets’ own 2-yard line, and Russell County scored to make it 21-14.

It was the first of four unanswered touchdowns for the Warriors, who built a 35-14 lead on a Drew Pickett rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown connection from Robert Calhoun to Jose Castillo.