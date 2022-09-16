High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott and Loachapoka earn big rivalry wins

LEE-SCOTT 35, GLENWOOD 16

Jonathan Meyers scored two second-half touchdowns and Lee-Scott earned a rivalry win for the record books on Friday night over Glenwood 35-16.

Lee-Scott is off to a 4-0 start to the season. Lee-Scott entered Friday’s game ranked No. 5 in the AISA by the ASWA and Glenwood entered ranked No. 6.

Last year, the Warriors beat the then-ranked Gators in what Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel called one of the biggest wins in program history. He’s got another such win after Friday night.

Lee-Scott led 14-10 at the half. George Meyers scored Lee-Scott’s first touchdown and, after a Glenwood answer, Warrior quarterback Ryan Dearing fired a 37-yard touchdown to Andrew Hahn.

That set the stage for Jonathan Meyers to score two separation scores in the third quarter from nine yards out and 11 yards out to make it 28-10 in the third quarter.

LOACHAPOKA 50, NOTASULGA 14

High-flying Loachapoka scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Battle of Highway 14.

The Indians beat Notasulga 50-14, earning a big win for their school.

The teams were tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, before Loachapoka’s running-game tandem of Ga’kuan Palmer and Jamaroun Satterwhite took over in the second. Palmer scored two touchdowns in the second frame alone and Satterwhite scored another to put Loachapoka up 28-6 at the half.

Loachapoka moves to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 4-1A.

In the third quarter, Notasulga got points on the board again with a safety to make it 28-8, but Loachapoka answered when Auburn commit JC Hart took a quick pass and housed it from 50 yards out to make it 36-8.

REELTOWN 76, BARBOUR COUNTY 0

Reeltown broke a school record for points in a single game in a 76-0 romp over Barbour County on Friday night.

Reeltown led just 13 seconds into the game, recovering a fumble by Barbour County on the opening kickoff before Arthur Woods ran in a 14-yard score.

Buck Thompson scored Reeltown’s seconds core from nine yards out and the rout was on.

Reeltown moves to 3-1 after winning three straight games. The Rebels are 3-0 in Region 3-2A.