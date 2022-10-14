HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Lee-Scott clinches share of region title

CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 38, AUBURN HIGH 14

PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils won it.

And just like that, the road to the state title runs through Phenix City.

Central-Phenix City won the big showdown with Auburn High 38-14 on Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, and now Central controls its own destiny in its search for the Region 2-7A title and home-field advantage over Auburn High in the playoffs.

The Red Devils rolled up a 21-0 lead before Auburn High could score, kicking through a field goal to make it 21-3 at the half.

Central moved to 7-2 on the season and 6-1 on the region. The Red Devils now have just one game between them and the region title. After an off week, Central will look to win the league in its region finale at Prattville.

Auburn High will have to hope for a slip-up by Central, or accept the second seed going into the playoffs. Auburn High fell to 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in the region.

Auburn entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in the latest ASWA rankings. Central entered No. 4, before Friday night’s shakeup.

LEE-SCOTT 42, VALIANT CROSS ACADEMY 7

That’s one goal achieved down on Academy Drive.

Lee-Scott locked up a top seed in the AISA Class AAA playoffs on Friday night with a blowout win over Valiant Cross Academy.

Lee-Scott won 42-7. The Warriors led 35-0 at halftime in the rout.

Lee-Scott with the win moves to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in Region 1-AAA.

The win clinches for Lee-Scott at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship. The Warriors will go for the region title outright next Friday in its league finale against Fort Dale Academy. In the meantime, the top seed is clinched: Lee-Scott will only finish with one region loss at most, every other team in the region entered Friday with at least one region loss already, and Lee-Scott holds tiebreakers against one-loss Glenwood and Morgan Academy.

The Warriors have no interest in going to tiebreakers: They’ve rolled through the opposition in each of the last four weeks, charging through an undefeated season. Lee-Scott’s won its last four games 42-7, 42-0, 49-0 and 42-7.

Lee-Scott plays Valiant Cross next week then closes the regular season with a non-region game against Edgewood on Oct. 28.

ENTERPRISE 22, OPELIKA 14

For every Opelika punch, Enterprise punched back in a 22-14 for the Wildcats on Friday in Bulldog Stadium.

In a one-point game in the fourth, Enterprise raced in a 56-yard quarterback keeper to provide the separation score, as heard on 97.7 WKKR FM.

Opelika led 7-0 early after a Roman Gagliano touchdown pass to Tae Gay. Enterprise responded in just more than two minutes, though, and cashed in a two-point conversion using the swinging gate to go up 8-7 later in the first quarter.

Gagliano fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Miller in the second quarter to make it 14-8 going into halftime, but it was all Wildcats in the second half. Enterprise went ahead with a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third before the big breakaway run in the fourth.

Opelika in the final minute drove down the Enterprise 10-yard line, but was stopped on four downs.