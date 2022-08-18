High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott rolls to win over Chambers Academy; Tallassee tops Reeltown

LEE-SCOTT 33, CHAMBERS ACADEMY 0

George Meyers ran in the opening score and the Lee-Scott supporters threw their hands in the air.

A new season. New excitement. A new big win to celebrate all the way back to Auburn.

Lee-Scott dropped Chambers Academy 33-0 on Thursday night in a season-opening romp for the Warriors. Meyers ran in two first-half touchdowns as Lee-Scott built a 19-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Andrew Hahn ran in another two touchdowns including a 79-yarder.

With those runs, Lee-Scott raced away with a big win over a Chambers Academy team that’s a perennial power in AISA Class AA. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Lee-Scott to Chambers Academy. It’s Lee-Scott’s first win over the Rebels since 2007. Since the series renewed in 2018, Chambers Academy won four in a row, scoring over 35 points in each game and holding Lee-Scott under 10 points each game in four consecutive blowout wins.

The roles were reversed Thursday night, in a win that harkens back to Lee-Scott’s upset win over Glenwood last season — one head coach Buster Daniel called the biggest win in the program’s history. Thursday, the Warriors put another feather in their cap in an impressive showing against Chambers Academy.

Lee-Scott has an open date next before playing at Monroe Academy on Sept. 2.

Glenwood will look to regroup against Georgia’s First Presbyterian Day next Saturday on the road.

TALLASSEE 37, REELTOWN 13

Tallassee’s Tyler Ellis scored three touchdowns in the rivalry game, and the Tigers roared to a 37-13 win on Thursday in Hot O’Brien Stadium.

Josh Griffin scored Tallassee’s first touchdown to open the day’s scoring before Ellis scored two separation scores in the first quarter and the third quarter.

Tallassee led 19-0 at the half. In the third, Reeltown raced in a 60-yard touchdown to get things going, but that’s when Ellis punched back with his third-quarter score, countering with a touchdown of his own to make it 25-7 late in the third.

That touchdown all but put it away. Tallassee won its second straight in the rivalry series between teams separated by less than 10 miles, on opposite sides of the Tallapoosa River.

Reeltown topped Tallassee 27-21 in overtime in an instant classic in 2020 before Tallassee bounced back to beat Reeltown 34-13 in 2021.

Ellis and fellow quarterback Cade Everson split snaps for the Tigers. Both played a big part of the Tigers’ attack. In the fourth, Everson scored a 21-yard touchdown run which put Tallassee up 31-13 and gave the game its final score.

Tallassee will next play at Booker T. Washington on Aug. 26.

Reeltown will look to bounce back against Dadeville at home on Aug. 26.