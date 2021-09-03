High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott upsets No. 3 Glenwood in massive rivalry win

LEE-SCOTT 23, GLENWOOD 22
Anderson Grimes ran in the game-winning touchdown and Lee-Scott upset No. 3 Glenwood 23-22 for a huge rivalry win Friday night in Auburn.
Grimes scored from two yards out with 2:42 left to lift the Warriors to the stunning win.
Lee-Scott went toe-to-toe with the state title contenders all night, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, then punching back in the third after Glenwood took a 15-10 lead into the half.
Lee-Scott went back up on a 5-yard touchdown run by Tate McKelvey with 7:23 left in the third quarter, making it 17-15.
Glenwood’s Dallas Crow scored from two yards out with 10:20 left to make it 22-17 and get last year’s Class AAA state runners up back in control on the scoreboard.
But Lee-Scott had more magic left in it, with Grimes finding the end zone for the game-winning score.
The win marks Lee-Scott’s first win over Glenwood since 2017.
AUBURN HIGH 20, PRATTVILLE 14
On fourth-and-5, Clyde Pittman found Bakari Dailey for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and No. 3 Auburn High overcame a sluggish start to beat Prattville 20-14 on Friday night on the road.
Pittman’s pass to Dailey came with 5:50 left in the third quarter, with the Tigers leading just 10-0.
The touchdown put Auburn High up 17-0, and proved to be the difference after Prattville scored two touchdowns late to threaten.
Auburn High led 10-0 at the half with all those first-half points coming off turnovers. Jarmarious Woods scored Auburn High’s first touchdown in the second quarter, before Josh Owlsby tacked on the field goal in the final minute before halftime.
Auburn High has played some defensive battles in recent years at Prattville, grinding out a 17-3 win at Prattville in 2019 and winning a 21-6 slugfest at Prattville in 2017.
Auburn High moves to 1-0 in Region 2-7A and hosts Dothan High next.
CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 56, SMITHS STATION 0
Jordan Moultrie raced for two long touchdown runs in the first half, Caleb Nix was a part of another three first-half touchdowns, and No. 5 Central-Phenix City rolled to a rivalry romp 56-0 over Smiths Station on Friday in the Backyard Brawl.
Central led 35-0 at halftime at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Jordan Moultrie opened up Central’s scoring with a 52-yard rushing touchdown less than four minutes into the game.
Moultrie raced to a 92-yard touchdown later, in the second quarter.
Nix got in on the action with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Karmello English to put Central up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
He then threw touchdown passes of 15 yards and eight yards in the second quarter.
Central won its 13th straight rivalry game. The Red Devils have dominated the Backyard Brawl since 2008.
The Red Devils are 1-0 in Region 2-7A and host Jeff Davis next.
CHAMBERS ACADEMY 49, SPRINGWOOD 0
No. 5 Chambers Academy celebrated 50 years of football with a dominant performance on Friday at Torbert-Allen Field.
The Rebels rolled up 359 yards of offense in the first half on just 14 plays.
Jo Jo Hendrix went 6-for-6 in the first half for 198 yards and four touchdowns. TY Trammell caught two first-half passes, both of them going for touchdowns, over 90 yards total.
At the game Chambers Academy celebrated its football program’s 50th anniversary.
The Rebels moved to 3-0 on the season with the win.
LaFAYETTE 34, RANDOLPH COUNTY 12
LaFayette’s explosive offense scored on one-play drives three times in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs rolled over Randolph County 34-12 on Friday night in LaFayette.
LaFayette led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter. Willie Baker scored one of those quick-strike touchdowns on a 63 yard run. Joshua Combs scored another one of those touchdowns from 85 yards out.