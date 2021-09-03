High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott upsets No. 3 Glenwood in massive rivalry win

LEE-SCOTT 23, GLENWOOD 22

Anderson Grimes ran in the game-winning touchdown and Lee-Scott upset No. 3 Glenwood 23-22 for a huge rivalry win Friday night in Auburn.

Grimes scored from two yards out with 2:42 left to lift the Warriors to the stunning win.

Lee-Scott went toe-to-toe with the state title contenders all night, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, then punching back in the third after Glenwood took a 15-10 lead into the half.

Lee-Scott went back up on a 5-yard touchdown run by Tate McKelvey with 7:23 left in the third quarter, making it 17-15.

Glenwood’s Dallas Crow scored from two yards out with 10:20 left to make it 22-17 and get last year’s Class AAA state runners up back in control on the scoreboard.

But Lee-Scott had more magic left in it, with Grimes finding the end zone for the game-winning score.

The win marks Lee-Scott’s first win over Glenwood since 2017.

AUBURN HIGH 20, PRATTVILLE 14

On fourth-and-5, Clyde Pittman found Bakari Dailey for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and No. 3 Auburn High overcame a sluggish start to beat Prattville 20-14 on Friday night on the road.