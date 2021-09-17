High school football scoreboard: Madden scores three TDs as Lanett tops LaFayette in rivalry

D’quez Madden scored Lanett’s first three touchdowns, and the Panthers raced away from LaFayette in a 44-6 win in the rivalry game on Friday night in Opelika.

Madden punched in a 5-yard score to open the night’s scoring in the first quarter then ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the second to put Lanett up 16-0 in the first half.

LaFayette’s Willie Baker scored from 15 yards out to cut into the Lanett lead before the half, but in the third quarter Madden ran in another score from 4 yards out to make it 21-6.

Lanett moved to 4-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in Region 4-2A. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the ASWA rankings.

LaFayette falls to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in Region 4-2A.

Friday’s game was played at Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium due to field conditions in Lanett after a rainy week.

Quarterback Clyde Pittman had a hand in three first-half touchdowns, and No. 3 Auburn High cruised to a 40-7 win over Jeff Davis on Friday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The Tigers moved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 2-7A.