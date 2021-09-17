High school football scoreboard: Madden scores three TDs as Lanett tops LaFayette in rivalry

D’quez Madden scored Lanett’s first three touchdowns, and the Panthers raced away from LaFayette in a 44-6 win in the rivalry game on Friday night in Opelika.
Madden punched in a 5-yard score to open the night’s scoring in the first quarter then ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the second to put Lanett up 16-0 in the first half.
LaFayette’s Willie Baker scored from 15 yards out to cut into the Lanett lead before the half, but in the third quarter Madden ran in another score from 4 yards out to make it 21-6.
Lanett moved to 4-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in Region 4-2A. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the ASWA rankings.
LaFayette falls to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in Region 4-2A.
Friday’s game was played at Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium due to field conditions in Lanett after a rainy week.
Quarterback Clyde Pittman had a hand in three first-half touchdowns, and No. 3 Auburn High cruised to a 40-7 win over Jeff Davis on Friday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The Tigers moved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 2-7A.
Pittman threw Auburn High’s first touchdown to Cam Etheredge on an 11-yard screen, which put the Tigers up 7-0 by the end of the first quarter, in action heard on Wings 94.3 FM. In the second Pittman raced in a 21-yard touchdown to put Auburn High up two scores after the Tiger defense forced a turnover on downs at the Jeff Davis 29.
Jeff Davis struck with a 76-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter to make it 13-7, but Auburn High cashed in two more touchdowns before the break to go up 27-7 at the break.
Auburn High will next step out of region play and travel to Bob Jones on Sept. 24 before its region showdown with No. 5 Central-Phenix City on Oct. 1 at home.
REELTOWN 42, GOSHEN 0
Goshen got into Reeltown territory on the opening drive of the game — but that was as much as the visitors threatened. Reeltown reeled off six touchdowns in the first quarter alone to run away with a 42-0 win on Friday night in Reeltown.
The ground game was the go-to at the start as Jeffrey Thompson, Scooter Brooks and Jake Hornsby scored rushing touchdowns of 19, 6 and 1 yards, respectively, to build up a 20-0 lead before six minutes had even come off the clock.
Reeltown continued the rally when Gabe Benton found Marcus Haynes for a 40-yard score. Arthur Woods then got in on the offensive fun with back-to-back scores to close out the first quarter.
It wasn’t just the offense that set the tone early. Thirteen different Rebels recorded tackles in the first quarter, led by Matt Knox who racked up five. Reeltown also had a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception from Zy Collins.
Reeltown moved to 2-3 on the season and 2-1 in Region 4-3A.
MAPLESVILLE 49, LOACHAPOKA 0
Maplesville exploded out of the gates with four touchdowns in the first half, and the Red Devils blew by Loachapoka 49-0 on Friday in Loachapoka.
Maplesville showed its power in a top-10 matchup in Class 1A.
Jakavion Jackson ran in three touchdowns in the first half for Maplesville as the visitors went up 28-0 by halftime.
Maplesville entered ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in the ASWA poll while Loachapoka entered ranked No. 6.
Loachapoka suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 2-1 and 1-1 in Region 4-1A.
The Indians will look to bounce back next week when they travel to take on Talladega County Central.