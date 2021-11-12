High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central battle in 7A

Lanett advances to play Friday’s winner between Elba and Highland Home in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY 26, LEE-SCOTT 13

Tuscaloosa Academy came up with a big fourth-down stop on the goal line midway through the fourth quarter, and the Knight’s ended Lee-Scott’s season with a 26-13 win for Tuscaloosa Academy in the AISA-AAA semifinals.

Tuscaloosa Academy led 19-6 midway through the fourth when Lee-Scott threatened with its best chance to cut into the lead, but Tuscaloosa Academy stood Lee-Scott up on the goal line and took over with a turnover on downs, per the action called on the WAUE 100.3 FM broadcast.

A Lee-Scott touchdown would’ve made it a one-score game, but instead Tuscaloosa Academy got the stop, then scored another touchdown with 3:13 left to extend the lead to 26-6 and put the game on ice.

Tuscaloosa Academy led 6-0 at the half. Lee-Scott’s Tate McKelvey hit Anderson Grimes on a touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 6-6. Tuscaloosa Academy responded with another touchdown on the ensuing series, though, and after another score and that goal-line stand, the Knights were on their way to the title game.