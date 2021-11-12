High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals

OPELIKA 28, SPANISH FORT 14
Kaden Cooper scored two first-half touchdowns, the Bulldog defense played lights out, and Opelika advanced to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 28-14 win over Spanish Fort on Friday night.
Spanish Fort ran back a pick-six in the first two minutes of the game, but Opelika re-focused and Cooper ran in touchdowns from six yards out and 21 yards out to put Opelika up 14-7 going into halftime.
Jamori Thomas pounded in his own 3-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it 21-7.
Opelika picked up its ninth win of the season and moved to 9-3. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten against Class 6A teams.
Opelika advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Opelika hasn’t missed the third round since 2014.
Opelika advances to play the winner of Friday’s game between Hueytown and McGill-Toolen.
AUBURN HIGH 56, ENTERPRISE 21
Auburn High is back in Class 7A semifinals for the third straight season.
Davaioun Williams rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns, Brad Harper scored a touchdown on a blocked punt, and Auburn High powered its way to a 56-21 win over Enterprise on Friday night in the state quarterfinals.
The Tigers led 35-14 at the half — after Clyde Pittman fired a 26-yard touchdown to Bakari Dailey with just 20 seconds left in the second quarter.
Killian Massey broke free for a 42-yard touchdown in the third to make it 42-14 and send Auburn High on its way to the semifinals.
Auburn High advances to meet rival Central-Phenix City in the state semifinals again. The teams have played for a trip to the state title game at the end of each of the last three seasons. Central defeated Auburn High in 2019 on its way to the state championship. Auburn High beat Central in their last semifinal game in 2020.
CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 77, THEODORE 41
After Theodore put up a shocking score in the first 20 seconds, Caleb Nix punched right back.
Nix ran for a 72-yard touchdown in the ensuing moments to erase the deficit, and eventually Central cruised in a 77-41 win over Theodore on Friday night.
Upset-minded Theodore scored to go up 7-0 with 11:40 left in the first quarter, but as soon as Central got the ball back, Nix raced away to tie it up 7-7 with 11:24 left on the clock.
Theodore scored again to take another early lead later in the first, but it was Nix again who responded with a six-yard touchdown to make it 14-14 by the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils ran away with it in the second quarter. Central went up 42-20 by halftime and was well on its way back to the Class 7A semifinals and to a rematch with Auburn High.
Central beat Auburn High 21-7 in the regular season to win Region 2-7A.
LANETT 33, LUVERNE 0
A one-two punch from Caden Story and Bryant Story helped push Lanett to third round of the Class 2A playoffs after a 33-0 win over Luverne on Friday night.
Caden Story scored Lanett’s first touchdown to put the Panthers up in early, catching an 11-yard touchdown from Markavious Atkinson with 8:04 left in the second quarter.
Just moments later, Bryant Story made it a two-score game on defense, returning a 58-yard pick-six to make it 13-0 with 6:15 left in the quarter.
Lanett eventually went up 20-0 at the half after another touchdown connection between Caden Story and Atkinson.
FULL STORY: Lanett uses up-tempo pace to down Luverne
Lanett advances to play Friday’s winner between Elba and Highland Home in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY 26, LEE-SCOTT 13
Tuscaloosa Academy came up with a big fourth-down stop on the goal line midway through the fourth quarter, and the Knight’s ended Lee-Scott’s season with a 26-13 win for Tuscaloosa Academy in the AISA-AAA semifinals.
Tuscaloosa Academy led 19-6 midway through the fourth when Lee-Scott threatened with its best chance to cut into the lead, but Tuscaloosa Academy stood Lee-Scott up on the goal line and took over with a turnover on downs, per the action called on the WAUE 100.3 FM broadcast.
A Lee-Scott touchdown would’ve made it a one-score game, but instead Tuscaloosa Academy got the stop, then scored another touchdown with 3:13 left to extend the lead to 26-6 and put the game on ice.
Tuscaloosa Academy led 6-0 at the half. Lee-Scott’s Tate McKelvey hit Anderson Grimes on a touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 6-6. Tuscaloosa Academy responded with another touchdown on the ensuing series, though, and after another score and that goal-line stand, the Knights were on their way to the title game.
Lee-Scott’s stellar season ends with an 8-3 record in the state’s Final Four.
ESCAMBIA ACADEMY 37, CHAMBERS ACADEMY 13
Escambia Academy made big play after big play and beat Chambers Academy 37-13 on Friday night on its way to the AISA-AA state championship game.
After Escambia Academy took an early lead, quarterback Landon Sims broke loose for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 14-0. Then on Chambers Academy’s ensuing offensive possession, Escambia Academy pulled down an interception before Ja’daniel Nettles ran in a four-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.