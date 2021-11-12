High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals

CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 77, THEODORE 41

After Theodore put up a shocking score in the first 20 seconds, Caleb Nix punched right back.

Nix ran for a 72-yard touchdown in the ensuing moments to erase the deficit, and eventually Central cruised in a 77-41 win over Theodore on Friday night.

Upset-minded Theodore scored to go up 7-0 with 11:40 left in the first quarter, but as soon as Central got the ball back, Nix raced away to tie it up 7-7 with 11:24 left on the clock.

Theodore scored again to take another early lead later in the first, but it was Nix again who responded with a six-yard touchdown to make it 14-14 by the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils ran away with it in the second quarter. Central went up 42-20 by halftime and was well on its way back to the Class 7A semifinals and to a rematch with Auburn High.

Central beat Auburn High 21-7 in the regular season to win Region 2-7A.

LANETT 33, LUVERNE 0