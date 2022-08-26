High school football scoreboard: Opelika comes back for win; Auburn High wins tussle

OPELIKA 35, JEFF DAVIS 14

With clutch touchdown passes by quarterback Roman Gagliano, Opelika completed a comeback Friday night to beat Jeff Davis 35-14 at Bulldog Stadium.

Jeff Davis led 6-0 early when Gagliano hit Tae Gay for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to help put the Bulldogs out in front.

Then, with time expiring in the first half, Gagliano came up clutch again with a 31-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Calvin Hughley with just 50 seconds left in the second quarter.

Hughley scored another touchdown in the third quarter to create separation and put Opelika up 21-6.

Opelika moves to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in its first season in Region 2-7A.

Last week, Opelika came back to beat Callaway (Ga.) 29-28 on another connection from Gagliano to Gay, that time on the game-winning two-point conversion.

Opelika will next play Lee-Montgomery on the road at Cramton Bowl.

AUBURN HIGH 31, ENTERPRISE 21

In a back-and-forth battle on the road, Auburn High survived for a 31-21 win over Enterprise on Friday night.

Auburn High led 24-7 in the third when Enterprise scored two explosive touchdowns to cut Auburn High’s lead to 24-21.

But in the fourth, Auburn High dominated in time of possession to run down the clock and then Ean Nation ran in a 17-yard touchdown with 2:43 left in the game to make it 31-21.

Auburn High moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in region play to start its quest for the Region 2-7A championship.

Clyde Pittman hit Ean Nation for a 21-yard touchdown to start the day’s scoring early and put Auburn High up 7-0 in the first quarter. Enterprise returned the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to tie the game, but DV Williams ran in a 27-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to give Auburn High the lead again at 14-7.

Tyler Flakes broke free for a 26-yard touchdown late in the first half to put Auburn High up two scores, and Auburn High extended the lead with a field goal early in the third. But Enterprise battled back, and it wasn’t until Nation put the game away with less than three minutes left.

BEAUREGARD 42, CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE 14

Beauregard scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and raced away with a 42-14 blowout win over Central-Hayneville on Friday night.

Beauregard’s defense forced a fumble on the second play from scrimmage, and the rout was on from there. Quarterback AJ Wallace hit Christopher Gamble for a 35-yard touchdown to cash in the opportunity.

Wallace scored on a 20-yard run later in the first, after Jacori Traver punched in a three-yard touchdown run following a 40-yard pass from Wallace to Traver.

With 11 seconds left in the first quarter, Wallace hit Ja’Vonn Holman on a 30-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 going to the second quarter.

Beauregard will open Region 4-5A play next week at Valley.

LOACHAPOKA 20, BEULAH 6

Jamaroun Satterwhite ran in two touchdowns to lead Loachapoka back and the Indians defeated Beulah 20-6 on

Friday in Loachapoka.

Beulah led 6-0 at halftime, before Satterwhite broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown early in the third to tie it up with 10:27 left in the third quarter.

Then, later in the third, Satterwhite ran in a 20-yard touchdown to give Loachapoka its first lead at 12-6 with 5:39 left in the period.

Loachapoka moves to 2-0 on the season. Beulah falls to 0-2.

Beulah played well early, stopping two Loachapoka drives deep into Beulah territory with interceptions. It was Demarion Foreman who scored to put Beulah up early with a 43-yard touchdown with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

Loachapoka will next open Region 4-1A play at Verbena.

Beulah will play Saks next week to open play in Region 4-3A.

BROOKSTONE (Ga.) 25, GLENWOOD 23