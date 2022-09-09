High school football scoreboard: Opelika downs Central-Phenix City in overtime epic

OPELIKA 17, CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY 14

Johnni Cesena hit the game-winning field goal in overtime and Opelika upset No. 1 Central-Phenix 17-14 in an epic on Friday night in Bulldog Stadium.

Jaclarence Perry came down with a goal-line interception in the first half of the overtime period to set the stage for Cesena’s game-winner.

It’s an all-timer for Opelika. Students rushed the field after the win. Jakori Thornton ran in a touchdown and Roman Gagliano threw another for Kaden Cooper in regulation, and the teams went to overtime tied 14-14.

The win snaps a six-game losing streak for Opelika against Central — and sends a statement across the region in Opelika’s first season as part of Class 7A and Region 2-7A.

Opelika moves to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in the region. Central fell to 3-1 and 2-1.

Central-Phenix City blocked what would’ve been the game-winning field goal for Opelika at the end of regulation. The Red Devils went into overtime with momentum, but Perry reversed it with an interception at the goal line on second-and-goal from the four-yard line.

Central entered as the No. 1 team in the state in the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings. Opelika was ranked No. 7.

AUBURN HIGH 31, JEFF DAVIS 0

A stifling effort by the Auburn High defense helped push the Tigers to a blowout win over Jeff Davis on Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.

Auburn High won 31-0. The Tiger defense finished with a shutout on the scoreboard and the Jeff Davis offense finished with -9 yards of offense.

No. 2 Auburn High moves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 2-7A.

Auburn High led 21-0 at the half. Quarterback Clyde Pittman hit Griffin McLean for a 10-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to mark Auburn High’s first score. Running back DV Williams ran in a 10-yard touchdown of his own later in the first quarter before Pittman ran in a score from three yards out in the second to give the game its halftime score.

Jeff Davis fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in Region 2-7A.

Auburn High next plays at Lee-Montgomery in Cramton Bowl.

ENTERPRISE 58, SMITHS STATION 14

Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson struck twice in the first three minutes, and the Wildcats ran away with a 58-14 win over Smiths Station on Friday night.

Johnson ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the rout was on. On the ensuing Smiths Station series, the Wildcats forced a fumble and recovered it at the Smiths Station 15. Johnson punched in that scoring opportunity moments later to put Enterprise up two scores.

Smiths Station broke the shutout late in the third quarter, on a touchdown drive highlighted by two Jackson Greer runs.

Enterprise entered the game 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the region, but those two losses came to the two teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ASWA Class 7A rankings — Central-Phenix City and Auburn High. The Wildcats re-focused and picked up their first win in Region 2-7A play to move to 1-2 in the league.

Smiths Station last week upset former top-10 team Prattville 30-21 last week. Smiths Station on Friday moved to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in Region 2-7A.

Smiths Station next plays Dothan at home.