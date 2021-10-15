High school football scoreboard: Opelika, Lanett, Chambers Academy clinch region championships

Lanett will close its regular season next week at Randolph County before gearing up for the playoffs.

AUBURN HIGH 52, SMITHS STATION 21

Auburn High returned to action Friday and bounced back with a 52-21 win over Smiths Station on the road.

The game marked the Tigers’ first since falling to Central-Phenix City on Oct. 1 in what proved to be the de facto Region 2-7A championship game.

Auburn High roared back onto the field Friday, though, scoring the game’s first four touchdowns as the team took care of business. Auburn High led 28-0 before Smiths Station’s first score, and took a 35-7 lead into the halftime break.

Auburn High moved up to No. 4 in Class 7A in the ASWA rankings over its off week. The Tigers moved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the region with their only loss this season coming to Central.

Central stands No. 3 in the class in the ASWA rankings.

REELTOWN 36, DADEVILLE 14

Juicy Hughley scored five touchdowns and Reeltown defeated Dadeville 36-14 on Friday night in Dadeville.