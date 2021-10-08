High school football scoreboard: Opelika wins overtime thriller; Loachapoka rolls at home

Hughley scored three touchdowns, all of them in the first half, as Reeltown built a 34-0 lead by the break.

After his opening kickoff return, Hughley scored on runs from six yards out and 36 yards out.

Reeltown moved to 3-4 on the season and 3-2 in Region 4-3A, taking another step toward the playoffs with the region win against Beulah. The Rebels’ only losses in region play have come to Montgomery-Catholic on Sept. 10 and, on Oct. 1, a narrow one-score loss to undefeated No. 3 Trinity 17-14.

Reeltown plays at Dadeville next on Oct. 15.

LOACHAPOKA 42, VERBENA 20

Loachapoka’s defense pressured Verbena’s quarterback, picked off his pass as the Indians flung him to the grass, then ran back a 22-yard pick six early in the third quarter on the team’s way to a 42-20 win over Verbena on Friday night in Loachapoka.

Loachapoka held a slim 16-14 lead over Verbena at the time coming out of halftime. The defense’s separation score helped lift the Indians to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in Region 4-1A.

Loachapoka bounced back after a 32-12 loss to state-ranked Notasulga in the rivalry game last Friday.