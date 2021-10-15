High school football scoreboard: Opelika wins region championship for third straight year

OPELIKA 35, VALLEY 0
Opelika rolled its way to a third straight region title on Friday night, defeating Valley 35-0 to send Bulldog Stadium into a championship celebration.
Quarterback Roman Gagliano threw two first-half touchdowns and Opelika led 21-0 at halftime on the way to clinching the Region 2-6A title. It’s Opelika’s third consecutive region championship.
Opelika moved to 6-4 overall and 6-0 in the region and sealed up the No. 1 seed out of the region in the Class 6A playoffs.
After Jamori Thomas started the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Gagliano fired a 22-yard touchdown pass to Javvontay Conner in the second quarter then connected on a screen with Shawn Jones who broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown later in the frame.
In the third, Kaden Cooper scored on a 1-yard run then the Opelika defense ran back a scoop-and-score fumble return to make it 35-0.
Opelika will close its regular season next Friday at Park Crossing before preparing for the playoffs.
LANETT 71, RANDOLPH COUNTY 8
Lanett scored touchdowns on its first three offensive plays and the Panthers powered their way to their fifth straight region championship on Friday with a 71-8 win over Randolph County.
Lanett moved to 7-2 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in Region 4-2A. Lanett is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A in the ASWA rankings.
On Lanett’s first offensive snap, Jarrious Goodman hit Elijah Whitfield for a 49-yard touchdown pass, connecting with Whitfield down the sideline before he cut back into the field and found the end zone. After a high snap went over the Randolph County punter’s head, Goodman kept it himself for a 24-yard touchdown run on Lanett’s second play.
Alanteo Cheeks broke loose for a 68-yard run later in the first quarter as the Panthers raced their way to the region title.
Isaiah Green scored on a screen reception later in the second to put Lanett up 27-0 by the end of the first quarter and give Goodman three total touchdowns in the first frame alone.
Lanett will close its regular season next week at Randolph County before gearing up for the playoffs.
AUBURN HIGH 52, SMITHS STATION 21
Auburn High returned to action Friday and bounced back with a 52-21 win over Smiths Station on the road.
The game marked the Tigers’ first since falling to Central-Phenix City on Oct. 1 in what proved to be the de facto Region 2-7A championship game.
Auburn High roared back onto the field Friday, though, scoring the game’s first four touchdowns as the team took care of business. Auburn High led 28-0 before Smiths Station’s first score, and took a 35-7 lead into the halftime break.
Auburn High moved up to No. 4 in Class 7A in the ASWA rankings over its off week. The Tigers moved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the region with their only loss this season coming to Central.
Central stands No. 3 in the class in the ASWA rankings.
REELTOWN 36, DADEVILLE 14
Juicy Hughley scored five touchdowns and Reeltown defeated Dadeville 36-14 on Friday night in Dadeville.
Hughley’s epic performance started with four touchdowns in the first half as Reeltown built a 30-0 lead by the break. In the third quarter, Dadeville came out of the halftime break showing life as Philstavious Dowdell returned the third quarter’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to cut into the Reeltown lead, but then Hughley punched right back returning the ensuing kickoff for another touchdown.
Reeltown led 36-7 early in the third after back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns, and Reeltown went on to a big win in Region 4-3A.
Reeltown moved to 4-4 on the season but its only losses in Class 3A have come to two top-five teams in No. 2 Montgomery-Catholic and No. 3 Trinity.