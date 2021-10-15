High school football scoreboard: Opelika wins region championship for third straight year

Lanett moved to 7-2 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in Region 4-2A. Lanett is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A in the ASWA rankings.

On Lanett’s first offensive snap, Jarrious Goodman hit Elijah Whitfield for a 49-yard touchdown pass, connecting with Whitfield down the sideline before he cut back into the field and found the end zone. After a high snap went over the Randolph County punter’s head, Goodman kept it himself for a 24-yard touchdown run on Lanett’s second play.

Alanteo Cheeks broke loose for a 68-yard run later in the first quarter as the Panthers raced their way to the region title.

Isaiah Green scored on a screen reception later in the second to put Lanett up 27-0 by the end of the first quarter and give Goodman three total touchdowns in the first frame alone.

Lanett will close its regular season next week at Randolph County before gearing up for the playoffs.

AUBURN HIGH 52, SMITHS STATION 21

Auburn High returned to action Friday and bounced back with a 52-21 win over Smiths Station on the road.

The game marked the Tigers’ first since falling to Central-Phenix City on Oct. 1 in what proved to be the de facto Region 2-7A championship game.