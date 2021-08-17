High school football starts this week. Here’s what you need to know about every local game.

It’s finally game week for high school football in Alabama.
The long offseason is soon ending for local schools, as 17 area teams will be in action to begin their 2021 seasons. Four of the games – Tallassee vs. Reeltown, Lee-Scott Academy vs. Chambers Academy, Russell County vs. Smiths Station, and Beulah vs. Loachapoka – will be of special interest given they pit local teams against each other.
The non-region action gets started Thursday night with three local games. Here’s a rundown on those as well as all the other matchups we’ll see on Friday night:
THURSDAY
Tallassee at Reeltown
Last Meeting: Reeltown won 27-21 (OT) in 2020
Series: Reeltown leads 9-8
Outlook: The rivalry known as “The Battle of the Talapoosa” came back with a bang last year after a 17-year hiatus, as Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant connected with Marcus Haynes on a 71-yard score in the fourth quarter to force overtime before Johnny Brown scored on a 12-yard run and the Rebels’ defense held firm. This year’s matchup promises to be another instant classic with Bryant and Haynes back and with plenty of talent on the other side for Tallassee such as quarterback Tyler Ellis and running backs Jalyn Daniels and Marciano Smith.
Bullock Co. at Notasulga
Last Meeting: Notasulga won 38-22 in 2015
Series: Bullock County leads 13-8-1
Outlook: The Blue Devils had a shortened 2020 season due to COVD, but they still showed out by grabbing eight victories and finishing second in Region 4-1. Notasulga has a lot of skill positions to replace after graduating numerous proven players from last year’s team, but running back Jerel Crayton’s return should ease that challenge. The Blue Devils are hosting a Bullock County squad that won four games last year and has made the playoffs once in program history.
Lee-Scott at Chambers Acad.
Last Meeting: Chambers won 48-7 in 2020
Series: Lee-Scott leads 14-11
Outlook: The Rebels started their 2020 championship season on a high note last August by taking care of Lee-Scott in Buster Daniel’s debut as Warriors head coach. Chambers is coming off its second state title in three years but has some big questions to answer, especially with quarterback Payton Allen now at Point University. Wide receiver TY Trammell and running back Jordan Benbrook will be back to take on a Warriors’ squad led by quarterback Tate McKelvey that is eager to made considerable strides this season.
FRIDAY
Park Crossing at Auburn High
Last Meeting: Auburn High won 46-28 in 2020
Series: Auburn leads 3-0
Outlook: Auburn is coming off a disappointing runner-up finish in Class 7A last December, but despite a multitude of changes new head coach Keith Etheredge and his squad seem ready to chase a championship. Quarterback Clyde Pittman, defensive end Powell Gordon and linebacker Brad Harper will help lead the charge for the Tigers against Park Crossing, who is led by former Loachapoka head coach LC Cole. Cole and the Thunderbirds went 4-6 last fall and will be looking to replace standout defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, who transferred to Pike Road.
Central-Phenix City at Peach Co. (Ga.)
Last Meeting: First meeting
Series: Tied 0-0
Outlook: This game was supposed to open the 2020 season in Phenix City, but Georgia’s decision to push back its season led to its cancellation and to Central hosting Hoover instead. The Red Devils had another strong year in Patrick Nix’s first season at the helm, as they won eight games and once again reached the state semifinals. Central quarterback Caleb Nix and wide receiver Romello English will hope to get things started on the right note against Peach County, a perennial Peach State title contender that went 9-2 last fall and reached the Class AAA quarterfinals.
Russell Co. at Smiths Station
Last Meeting: Smiths Station won 34-6 in 2019
Series: Smiths Station leads 54-5
Outlook: Last year’s game was canceled due to the coronavirus, but these two local rivals are set to square off again as part of a series that dates back to 1956. Smiths Station is hoping to start its season off right, and the Panthers are hopeful wide receiver Cianan Williams and company can help them make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. On the other side is a Russell County team led by former Pinson Valley and Central assistant Dillon Griggs that is hopeful to hit the ground running with help from running back Drew Pickett.
Callaway (Ga.) at Opelika
Last Meeting: Opelika won 10-7 in 2019
Series: Tied 1-1
Outlook: Another game canceled after Georgia pushed the start of its season back last fall, this showdown between the Bulldogs and the Cavaliers has been something of a must-watch interstate season opener the last few seasons. Opelika enters the season after a strong 2020 in which it won its region for the second straight year and made it to the Class 6A quarterfinals. Cornerback Jarell Stinson, linebacker Taylor Love and the rest of the squad will be taking on a Callaway team that went 12-1 last fall and won the GHSA Class AA state title.
Valley at Beauregard
Last Meeting: Valley won 49-13 in 2020
Series: Valley leads 6-3
Outlook: The Rams started the Adam Hunter era off right last fall by dominating the Hornets to begin a season that had plenty of promise before COVID issues forced some critical forfeits. Running back Kalen Sherrel will be leading the charge offensively when Valley takes on Beauregard, which won four games in 2020 and is now led by former Prattville defensive coordinator Justin Jones.
Beulah at Loachapoka
Last Meeting: Beulah won 14-6 in 2019
Series: Loachapoka leads 21-11
Outlook: The showdown between the Bobcats and Indians two years ago marked the first meeting between the two local schools since 2009. The Bobcats endured a tough 2020 season in which COVID caused numerous issues and ended the season with a 1-9 record. Running back TJ Washington and his teammates are hoping to bounce back this fall and will get started against cornerback Jacorious Hart and the Loachapoka Indians, which won five games in 2020 and made the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Georgiana at Lanett
Last Meeting: Lanett won 47-0 in 2020
Series: Lanett leads 1-0
Outlook: The Panthers pummeled Georgiana to start last August as the first of four shutouts by a Lanett team that won 10 games and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals. Quarterback Markavious Atkinson and defensive end Caden Story look to lead the way again for Lanett when it hosts Georgiana, which won four games in 2020 but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Glenwood at Bessemer Acad.
Last Meeting: Glenwood won 37-25 in 2020
Series: Bessemer leads 17-11-1
Outlook: The Gators finally got the better of Bessemer last fall with a divisive victory that ended a four-game losing streak to the Rebels. Glenwood had a fantastic 2020 that ultimately ended on a down note, as the team was undefeated entering the Class AAA state title game but lost to Pike Liberal Arts 38-21. Cornerback AJ Harris and company will be looking for back-to-back wins over Bessemer, which won eight games last fall but fell to Pike in the state semifinals.
Abbeville Christian at Springwood
Last Meeting: Abbeville won 28-12 in 2020
Series: Springwood leads 8-5
Outlook: The Wildcats had limited numbers last fall but fought valiantly through a season in which they won four games before being eliminated in the first round of the Class AA playoffs for the second straight year. Friday’s game will mark the debut of new head coach Kurt Page, the former Vanderbilt quarterback-turned coaching journeyman who hopes to help quarterback Cooper Champion and the Wildcats get things rolling again. Springwood hosts an Abbeville Christian squad that won 10 games and played in the Class A state championship game.