High school football starts this week. Here’s what you need to know about every local game.

Russell Co. at Smiths Station

Outlook: Last year’s game was canceled due to the coronavirus, but these two local rivals are set to square off again as part of a series that dates back to 1956. Smiths Station is hoping to start its season off right, and the Panthers are hopeful wide receiver Cianan Williams and company can help them make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. On the other side is a Russell County team led by former Pinson Valley and Central assistant Dillon Griggs that is hopeful to hit the ground running with help from running back Drew Pickett.