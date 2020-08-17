High school football teams welcome donations as virus slashes revenue

High school football teams are accepting donations as the coronavirus crisis slashes into their revenue this fall, all as players make do and gear up for the season’s first round of games this week.

Beauregard High School head coach Rob Carter said his program is requesting more gaiter-style masks as his coaches and players work to comply with recommendations for face coverings — while usual donations like bottled water and Powerade are still welcomed as well, as programs all around the area face budgetary unknowns this year.

Gate revenue for each area school is sure to take a massive hit starting this week. Ticket sales will be lower for programs which have announced caps to their stadium capacity in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Some schools have shut off ticket sales to the general public entirely, only offering them to family.