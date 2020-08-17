High school football teams welcome donations as virus slashes revenue

High school football teams are accepting donations as the coronavirus crisis slashes into their revenue this fall, all as players make do and gear up for the season’s first round of games this week.
Beauregard High School head coach Rob Carter said his program is requesting more gaiter-style masks as his coaches and players work to comply with recommendations for face coverings — while usual donations like bottled water and Powerade are still welcomed as well, as programs all around the area face budgetary unknowns this year.
Gate revenue for each area school is sure to take a massive hit starting this week. Ticket sales will be lower for programs which have announced caps to their stadium capacity in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Some schools have shut off ticket sales to the general public entirely, only offering them to family.
Like Beauregard, smaller like Lanett and Reeltown are also welcoming any monetary support they can get. Masks may be taken care of in most places, but a tighter budget can affect programs in a number of ways. LaFayette, for example, has on its wishlist a golf cart or Gator ATV in operating condition, to help get hydration to the field. A packed homecoming game to help out with that probably isn’t in the cards this season as communities practice social distancing, and some in-person fundraiser events are sure to go by the wayside as well.
Early high school games in the area start Thursday before the season kicks off in earnest on Friday.
Donation opportunities for area high schools welcoming donations are listed below.
Lanett High School
Checks payable to Lanett Athletics:
Lanett High School
1301 South 8th Ave
Lanett, AL 36863
Reeltown High School
Checks payable to Reeltown High School Athletics:
ATTN: Matt Johnson
Reeltown High School
4090 AL Highway 120
Notasulga, AL 36866
Beauregard High School
Checks payable to Beauregard Athletics:
Beauregard High School
7343 AL Highway 51
Opelika, AL 36804
LaFayette High School
Checks payable to LaFayette High School Athletics:
214 1st Avenue S.E.
LaFayette, AL 36862
Central-Phenix City
Checks payable to CHS Football Booster Club:
ATTN: CHS Football Booster Club
Central High School
2400 Dobbs Drive
Phenix City, AL 36870
If your school is accepting donations and would like its address and checks payable information listed in the O-A News, please contact the O-A News sports staff at sports@oanow.com.
